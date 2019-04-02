Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019

Friday, March 29

• Mar. 27-31 the 22nd Annual Sonoma International film festival. Named one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world. 9 a.m. Cost TBD. 126 First St., Sonoma. 707-933-2600.

Saturday, March 30

• A Petaluma fundraiser with a night at the museum, 20 Fourth St. at the corner of 4th and B St., Petaluma. 7-11 p.m. liz.cohee@petalumamuseum.com.

• Cotati Community yard sale in the Cotati room behind city hall at 216 E. School St., Cotati.

• Tolay Lake dedication from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature speakers, guided hikes and demonstrations. For more information, call 707-565-6144.

Sunday, March 31

• Orchid Exposition, workshops and sale. $8 adult and under 12 free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa Rosa Vet Building. Free parking. 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

• April Foolery benefit for SoCo dance beat. Features Levi Lloyd and Friends and The Rhythm Rangers, $15 at the door. 5-9 p.m. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Monday, April 1

• Paint night: Spring Owl Cutie Patootie at the Washoe House, 2840 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma. 3:30 p.m. $39 per person. Ages 13 and up.

Tuesday, April 2

• Mountain Poppy paint night 6-9 p.m. $35. 4501 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. All painting materials provided. 707-326-8697.

Wednesday, April 3

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol’s mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, April 4

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Comedian Brian Regan. 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $52.50 to $57.50. Call 707-546-3600 or lutherburbankcenter.org. 50 Mark West Springs in Santa Rosa. Box office is closed Mondays.

Friday, April 5

• First Friday film series: “Knute Rockne All American.” Free for members or $5 for general and will include popcorn and candy. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

Saturday, April 6

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Tule berry-gathering basket workshop with Charlie Kennard 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

Sunday, April 7

• The Ariel String Quartet will grace the music of Schumann, Beethoven Webern and Brahms at 4 p.m. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Left Edge Theatre’s season will showcase for 2019 at 7 p.m. Witness an amazing ensemble of actors presenting scenes from plays under consideration. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. In the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620. Also will run April 8 at 2 p.m.

• Girl Scout day: Peanuts naturally. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Scouts are invited to work toward their Naturalist badge requirements. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org or call 707-544-5472.

• The Santa Rosa Symphony family concert will play “The Composer is Dead” with Francesco Lecce Chong as conductor and Jeff Cote as narrator. 3 p.m. Pre-concert fun begins with an instrument petting zoo. Free to all ticket holders. Weill Hall, Green Music Center at SSU. $18 for adults and $12 for youths 12 and under. For tickets call 707-546-8742. All parking lots $5.

• Cotati’s annual chicken barbeque in the Ray Miller Comm. Center. Meal served from noon to 3 p.m. Live music, a car show, a bake sale and a silent auction.

• The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center will host the New Yorker’s Roz Chast and Patricia Marx for a live presentation at 3 p.m. in celebration of their new book, “Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now so I Can Correct it?” Tickets are $30 and includes a copy of the book. To purchase tickets, visit Copperfield’s website.

Monday, April 8

• San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. 6:45 p.m.

• Sonoma County Healing Academy, Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol will have a session of Financial Wellness 2019 on “How Money Works” 6:30-8 p.m. 707-799-0398. $10 a class.

Tuesday, April 9

• Birds of the Laguna de Santa Rosa by Denise Cadman 6-8:30 p.m. $14 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.

Wednesday, April 10

• Home school day “The Great Outdoors” from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the natural world just like Woodstock and his Beagle Scout friends. Dissect owl pellets, plant a seed, experiment with solar power and more. Also, ice skate at Snoopy’s Home Ice from 12-2 p.m. Advance registration required: fees and registration available online or call 707-284-1272.

Thursday, April 11

• Join Dr. Jon Jackson as the Sebastopol Area Senior Center will stream a 15-minute TED talk and have a facilitated discussion. 2 p.m. Free for member; $5 day-use for non-members. No reservation necessary.

• The Living with Mountain Lions project by Audubon Canyon Ranch Wildlife Ecologist, Dr. Quinton Martins. 7-8:30 p.m. $14 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 110.