Community Events Calendar March 23, 2018 through April 5, 2018

Friday, March 23

• Hop over to the Burton Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park for a fun night at the Bunco tournament sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. Registration at 5:15 p.m. Game time 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $25. Snacks, beverages and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit community, youths and humanitarian programs. Register online www.rotaryrpc.org.

• Parents’ Night Out, Thomas Page Room of Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati, 5-10 p.m. If you need to get some shopping done or just need a little rest without the kid(s), they can come to this event to have dinner, play games, make arts and crafts and see a movie. $35/first child, $30 for each additional child. Get tickets at cotati.recdesk.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, March 24

• Celebrate the 9th annual “Celebrate the Center” pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Youth Center, 6445 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. For tickets or more information, call 707-584-9284 or go to www.YouthAgLeadershipofSoCo.org.

• SSU Cannabis in California seminar series will present Cannabis Taxation and Legalities with Regina Unegovsky. 8:30 a.m. to noon at SSU. Seminar fee is $125 and parking is $5. For more information call 707-664-2394.

• Easter Egg Hunt, Forestville Youth Park, 7045 Mirabel Rd., Forestville, 10 a.m. Bring basket.

Sunday, March 25

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information call 707-795-6670.

• Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, Cotati Room, 216 East School St., behind city hall. 10 a.m. – Noon. Fee: $12 per person over 2 (Children 2 and under are free).

Come join everyone’s favorite bunny for a delicious brunch! Each child will have the opportunity to visit the Bunny, make memorable arts and crafts, take pictures in the photo booth and finish the morning off with an egg hunt! Hop into spring with this new and fun event! Everyone over two must be registered to enter.

• Palm Sunday at Snyder Baptist Church, 11 a.m. services. 4689 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park.

Monday, March 26

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones at the Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – Noon. Activities are for children ages 1-5. $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., regular admission applies. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall conference room 2A (2nd Floor), 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. This event will be televised live on local Cable Channel 26.

Tuesday, March 27

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• City Council/CDC/RPFA Joint Regular Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. This event will be televised live on Local Cable Channel 26.

Wednesday, March 28

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

• After-hours mixer hosted by Bear Republic Brewpub-Lakeside. Chamber members don’t miss the $425 Pot of Gold drawing at 6:15 p.m. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Free admission.

Thursday, March 29

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

Friday, March 30

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Friday night Bingo, Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., 4 p.m.-10 p.m. The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly BINGO games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 pm and the first game is 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. All the proceeds go the Rohnert Park Senior Center!

Saturday, March 31

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. For more information call 707-992-0274.

• Easter in the park at Snyder Lane Baptist Church. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4689 Snyder Ln. Rohnert Park.

•Kids’ Free Day Hands-on crafts at the Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free admission. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Easter Egg Hunt & Family Day at the History Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa. Hunt followed by old-fashioned outdoor games. Ages 13 & under 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Hunt at 1:30 p.m. $7 per child. For more information call 707-579-1500.

• Free East Egg Hunt sponsored by the Kenwood Firefighters” Association, Kenwood Plaza Park, 200 Warm Springs Rd., Kenwood, 9 a.m. sharp.

• Easter Eggstravaganza, Adobe Christian Church, 2875 Adobe Rd. Petaluma, $5 per family. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Easter egg hunt, police and fire departments, bouncy houses games & prizes. For more information visit adobecc.org.

• Free Easter in the Park, Snyder Lane Baptist Church, 4689 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Egg hunts, kidventure puppet shows, bouncy houses, prizes and games. Pre-registration appreciated: snyderlanebaptist.com.

• Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Dunbar Elementary School, 11700 Dunbar Rd., Glen Ellen.

• Spring Family Brunch & Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Community Baptist Church, 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, Noon-4 p.m., sponsored by the California Homemakers Association. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Suggested donation adult & child $2.50, family $5. For more information all 707-591-9573.

Sunday, April 1

• Easter

• Easter Sunday Services at Snyder Lane Baptist Church at 9 and 10:30 a.m. 4689 Snyder Ln., RP.

• Boating at the Barn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check out a rowboat, canoe, kayak or sail boat for free after a short safety demonstration and explore the Petaluma River.

• Dover Quartet-The Dover Quartet’s rise from a young ensemble to a spot at the top of their field, 3 p.m. at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Monday, April 2

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Friday at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• Camp Cotati Spring Break Camp, Thomas Page Room of Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., behind City Hall. Ages 5-12, April 2-6, M-F 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fee: $125/week, $35/day drop in. Let your children experience the magic of Camp Cotati! Each day will include different games, crafts, and outdoor play (weather permitting). Please send your child with a lunch and snacks each day.

Tuesday, April 3

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• Golf Oversight Committee Meeting, held at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 4

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

Thursday, April 5

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-6670 for more information.

• Mobile Home Rent Appeals Board, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.