Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019

Friday, March 22

• The Alexander String Quartet concert will include music from Mozart, Ravel and Schumann at 7:30 p.m. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Fri. flock night at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation. Create inner peace.

• The Rohnert Park Democratic Club will have its Charter dinner at 6 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Guest speakers will be Congressman Mike Thompson and Assembly member Cecelia Aguiar-Curry. For reservations and tickets call 797-665-9472 or sign up online at rohnertparkdemocraticclub.org.

Saturday, March 23

• 13th Annual Ca. artisan cheese festival. 8-4 p.m. $25 and up. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-837-1928.

• Musicians and faculty from the Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education will play music in various Railroad Sq. venues. Free. 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

• Mystic Theater in Petaluma is having music from Stephen Marley and $1 of every ticket will be donated to Ghetto Youth Foundation.7 p.m. mysticmarketing@ineffablemusic.com.

• SRSYO Chamber Players recital at noon at the First Congregational Church of Santa Rosa. No tickets or reservations required.

Monday, March 25

• Museum Mondays for little ones. Crafts, movement games, story time and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m.)

• Who wants to play Poker? Drop in and see how this group likes to play. Open to all levels of skill. Free for member $5 for non-members. 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 707-829-2440.

• Explore foster parenting. Meet with local foster care agencies and foster parents for an introduction to foster parenting. Free. 2225 Capricorn Way., Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274,

Tuesday, March 26

• Biology of the Laguna de Santa Rosa presentation by Denise Cadman from 6-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Wednesday March 27

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

• Mar. 27-31the 22nd annual Sonoma International film festival. Named one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world. 9 a.m. Cost TBD. 126 First St., Sonoma. 707-933-2600.

• Dinner and wine tasting at 5-6 p.m. and lecture at 6 p.m. with Allan L. Berstein, MD, and stroke director for the Healdsburg Hospital at 725 Grove. St., Healdsburg. RSVP required: seating is limited. For more information, call 707-433-4877.

Thursday, March 28

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

• A Petaluma fundraiser with a night at the museum, 20 Fourth St. at the corner of 4th and B St. 7-11 p.m. liz.cohee@petalumamuseum.com.

• Cotati Community yard sale in the Cotati room behind city hall at 216 E. School St., Cotati.

• Tolay Lake dedication from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will feature speakers, guided hikes and demonstrations. For more information, call 707-565-6144.

Sunday, March 31

• Orchid Exposition, workshops and sale. $8 adult and under 12 free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa Rosa Vet Building. Free parking. 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

• April Foolery benefit for SoCo dance beat. Features Levi Lloyd and Friends and The Rhythm Rangers, $15 at the door. 5-9 p.m. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Monday, April 1

• Paint night: Spring Owl Cutie Patootie at the Washoe House, 2840 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma. 3:30 p.m. $39 per person. Ages 13 and up.

Tuesday, April 2

• Mountain Poppy paint night 6-9 p.m. $35. 4501 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. All painting materials provided. 707-326-8697.

Wednesday, April 3

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, April 4

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Comedian Brian Regan. 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $52.50 to $57.50. Call 707-546-3600 or lutherburbankcenter.org.50 Mark West Springs in Santa Rosa. Box office is closed Mondays.