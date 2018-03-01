Community Events Calendar March 2, 2018 through March 15, 2018

Friday, March 2

• In celebration of Women’s History Month Filmmaker Connie Field in person. “The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter,” at 7 p.m. Connie Field will be present to introduce the film and answer questions after the screening at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• In honor of Women’s History month, a play by Jane Martin and directed by Don Gibble will be shown at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Petaluma Campus, 680 Sonoma Mt. Parkway. All proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the SRJC Petaluma Students Services. $20 general admission and $5 for students with school ID. For more information, call 707-778-2427.

• First Friday film series at the Charles M. Schulz Museum Tucker: The Man and His Dream. Free for museum members, $5 for the public. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• The Music of Charles E. Ives - American composer Charles Ives (1874-1954) has been called a rare blend of the cultivated and the vernacular. This concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in Schroeder Hall, will draw from the Music Department faculty and students under the direction of Brian S. Wilson. Tickets are $8 and includes parking.

Saturday, March 3

• Cotatitarod 2018, a shopping cart race. A 5 K foot race, pub crawl, food drive, costume contest and art cart parade.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, Ca. $50 registration fee. Donate 60 lbs. of food to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. Register now- www.cotatitarod.org.

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-6670 for more information.

• The Joanne Rand Band performs psychedelic fool revival music 8-10:30 p.m. at the Redwood Cafe, 8240 Old Redwood Highway. Admission is $12-$15. Call 707-795-7867 for more information.

• The Santa Cruz-based California country band, Steven Graves Band will perform two sets 8:30 at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. Admission is Free. Call 707-795-5118 for more information.

• Explore the seasonal marsh and wetlands of Sonoma State Historic Park at noon until 3 p.m., along the bike path near the General Vallejo Home driveway, West Spain and Third St. West, Sonoma. Free Admission. For more information call 707-938-9547.

Sunday, March 4

• 4th Annual Rotary Oscar viewing party, 4:45 p.m., Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 6314 Commerce Blvd, RP. $25 per person. Enjoy a no host bar, pizza, salad, appetizers, and good company and watch the Oscars! There will also be a raffle.

• The Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra presents its annual family concert, “Let’s Go to the Movies!” at 2 p.m., at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center. The program includes music from films, including “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Sea Hawk,” “Star Wars” and others. Families with children of all ages are welcome and invited to come in costume. Tickets are $8.

• Women’s History Month Opening Gala Braslavsky Ensemble and Art Receptions run from 4-6 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Admission is free at the door.

Monday, March 5

• The opening night Artists Reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the local library. See the 10 outstanding Sonoma County artists in the Armando Flores meeting room. Free. For information, call 707-584-9121.

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 for more information.

• The American political activist and author, Ralph Nader, will speak at Weill Hall in the Green Music Center at SSU. The discussion topic for his lecture is, “One person can make a difference: Social Justice and World Affairs.” The event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information call Shirley Armbruster at, 559-326-6616.

Tuesday, March 6

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

Wednesday, March 7

• Orchestra & Symphonic Band Tour, 7 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP.

• Cotati Bike Drive-Refurbished bikes free of charge to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. 707-795-6670 or thehubcyclery.com or bikedonations@thehubcyclery.com.

Thursday, March 8

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Economic Empowerment for Women at the Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park. 6-9 p.m. $25 per person. Call Debra Shine at 415-497-3163 or go to Eventbrite.com/international-womens-day-tickets-42241511498.

• Join us for International Women’s Day. This event is to empower and support women as successful leaders in business. Purchase tickets in advance. For more information call Debra at 415-497-3163 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interational-womens-day-tickets-42241511498.

Friday, March 9

• Director Alexandre Philippe in person at 7 p.m. will introduce the film and answer questions after the Friday screening at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, March 10

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

• Corned Beef & Cabbage feed sponsored by the Penngrove Social Firemen for the improvement and maintenance of Penngrove Park and clubhouse. Served from 4-7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and children under 12, $7.50. Raffle tickets $1 each. Visa gift cards as prizes. Need not be present to win. Penngrove Clubhouse, 385 Woodward, Penngrove. For more information, call 707-782-1183.

Sunday, March 11

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

Monday, March 12

Tuesday, March 13

• Take a day trip to the Sonoma Plaza and visit the National Historic Monument. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $10 for Friends of the Senior Center members, $15 non-members. March 7 is registration deadline. Register at the Senior Center front desk during regular business hours. Transportation will be provided by the RP Senior Center van.

Wednesday, March 14

• Foster Care Adoption-TLC Child and Family Services. Help children in need by becoming a Resource Family. Call 707-528-3020 or go to tlc4kids.org.

Thursday, March 15

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Children’s book publishing process revealed. Abigail Samoun will discuss the various stages of getting a book acquired. At 6:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

