Community Events Calendar March 17, 2017 through March 30, 2017

Friday, March 17

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

• Bingo, hosted by the Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center, doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., buy-ins are $35 or $45, which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• Register for free at dailyacts.org/events for the monthly (third Friday of each month) volunteer days to give Pocket Park some love, 2-4 p.m., Cotati Pocket Park located at the intersection of LaSalle and Loretto Streets, Cotati.

Saturday, March 18

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th Anniversary, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., at the Petaluma Public Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room. Each of these artists has demonstrated a sincere commitment to bettering their studio practice and art community. Exhibit available for viewing during library hours.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

• Passport fair, 10 a.m.-noon, Sebastopol Post Office, 290 S. Main St., Sebastopol, to help customers who otherwise cannot schedule an appointment for passport service, will accept walk-ins for passport applications.

• Spring Clean Your Environment Physically and Energetically, physical cleaning 4-6p.m., potluck 6-7 p.m., energetic cleaning with Francis Rico 7-9 p.m. Drop-in until 7 p.m., suggested donation $10-$20, Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati, (707) 795-2398, www.songbirdcenter.org.

Sunday, March 19

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th Anniversary, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., at the Petaluma Public Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room. Each of these artists has demonstrated a sincere commitment to bettering their studio practice and art community. Exhibit available for viewing during library hours.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m.

Monday, March 20

• Cotati Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Cotati City Council chamber, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Tuesday, March 21

• Roller Derby newbie training, 7:30 p.m., Cal Skate, 6100 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, Resurrection Roller Girls are recruiting first-time and returning skaters for this season, every Tuesday is back to basics practices which focus on building fundamental skate skills as well as learning rules and strategy. First time sessions are free, $10 after that.

Thursday, March 23

• Rohnert Park Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

Friday, March 24

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is a 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

Saturday, March 25

• Sacred Realms: With Ah! Bright Wings-Green Mountain Consort Directed by Robert Worth, 8 p.m. BachGrounder pre-concert talk, 7:25 p.m., St. Seraphim Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave, Santa Rosa.

Sunday, March 26

• Sacred Realms: With Ah! Bright Wings-Green Mountain Consort Directed by Robert Worth, 8 p.m. BachGrounder pre-concert talk, 3 p.m., St. Seraphim Orthodox Church, 90 Mountain View Ave, Santa Rosa.

Monday, March 27

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2nd Floor Conference Room, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, March 28

• Roller Derby newbie training, 7:30 p.m., Cal Skate, 6100 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, Resurrection Roller Girls are recruiting first-time and returning skaters for this season, every Tuesday is back to basics practices which focus on building fundamental skate skills as well as learning rules and strategy. First time sessions are free, $10 after that. Entrance includes loaner equipment if needed.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Wednesday, March 29

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours’ Mixer, Sportsman’s Warehouse, 5195 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend, open to all.