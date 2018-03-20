Community Events Calendar March 16, 2018 through March 29, 2018

Friday, March 16

• A North Bay premiere “Lost in Paris”, 7 p.m. at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, March 17

• Happy St. Patrick's Day

• The 32nd annual Sharing of the Green, 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $85 per person.

• Carmina Burana, Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Avenue, SR, 7:30 p.m. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Sunday, March 18

• Carmina Burana, Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Avenue, SR, 2 p.m. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• A North Bay premiere “Lost in Paris” at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or go to www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Petaluma Ladies’ Improvement Club presented by Katherine Rinehart & John Sheehy, 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 Fourth St., Petaluma. Free. Call 707-778-4398 for more information.

Monday, March 19

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

Tuesday, March 20

• Spring begins

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

Wednesday, March 21

• Pick your own garden produce at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue’s Community Supported Agriculture program weekly bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. Starting at $20 and up. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net.

Thursday, March 22

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Friday, March 23

• Hop over to the Burton Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park for a fun night at the Bunco tournament sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. Registration at 5:15 p.m. Game time 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $25. Snacks, beverages and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefit community, youths and humanitarian programs. Register online www.rotaryrpc.org.

• Parents’ Night Out, Thomas Page Room of Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St., Cotati, 5-10 p.m. If you need to get some shopping done or just need a little rest without the kid(s), they can come to this event to have dinner, play games, make arts and crafts and see a movie. $35/first child, $30 for each additional child. Get tickets at cotati.recdesk.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, March 24

• Celebrate the 9th annual “Celebrate the Center” pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Youth Center, 6445 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. For tickets or more information, call 707-584-9284 or go to www.YouthAgLeadershipofSoCo.org.

• SSU Cannabis in Ca. seminar series will present Cannabis Taxation and Legalities with Regina Unegovsky. 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at SSU. Seminar fee is $125, and parking is $5. For more information call 707-664-2394.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Easter Egg Hunt, Forestville Youth Park, 7045 Mirabel Rd., Forestville, 10 a.m. Bring basket.

Sunday, March 25

• The Hub Cyclery is giving away free of charge refurbished bikes to families affected by the fires. The Hub Cyclery, 7880 Cotati. Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information call 707-795-6670.

• Bunny Brunch & Egg Hunt, Cotati Room, 216 East School St., behind city hall. 10 a.m. – Noon. Fee: $12 per person over 2 (Children 2 and under are free)

Come join everyone’s favorite bunny for a delicious brunch! Each child will have the opportunity to visit the Bunny, make memorable arts and crafts, take pictures in the photo booth and finish the morning off with an egg hunt! Hop into spring with this new and fun event! Everyone over two must be registered to enter.

Monday, March 26

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-525-0143.

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones at the Charles M. Schultz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m. – Noon. Activities are for children ages 1-5. $5 per child. Up to two adults per child are free before 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., regular admission applies. For more information call 707-579-4452.

• Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the city hall conference room 2A (2nd Floor), 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. This event will be televised live on Local Cable Channel 26.

Tuesday, March 27

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, Ext. 3.

• City Council/CDC/RPFA Joint Regular Meeting, 5 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. This event will be televised live on Local Cable Channel 26.

Wednesday, March 28

• Petaluma Junior Police Camp-grades 3-6. Free at the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma. Call 707-781-1289 or go to jrow@ci.petaluma.ca.us, city of Petaluma.net

• After-hours mixer hosted by Bear Republic Brewpub-Lakeside. Chamber members don’t miss the $425 Pot of Gold drawing at 6:15 p.m. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Free admission. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., RP.

Thursday, March 29

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.