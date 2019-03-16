Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019

Friday, March 15

• The North Bay Sinfonietta, a chamber orchestra under the auspices of the Santa Rosa Junior College will present a concert under the direction of Cynthia Weichel starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Ave. General admission tickets $10. Purchase tickets at the door.

Saturday, March 16

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Norwegian Corned Beef Dinner with folk dancing. Benefit for sending kids to summer camp. $22 members, $ 27 non-members and kids 8-14 $10. 5 p.m. 617 W. 9th St., Santa Rosa. 707-579-1080.

• St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. 7 p.m. For tickets and information, call 707-588-3400.

Sunday, March 17

• Peace, love and Woodstock-runs through Sept 8. Named for the 1969 music festival, Woodstock may be the smallest Peanuts character, but he has a huge presence in the strip. In this exhibition, take a trip through the life of Woodstock. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Tule Berry-gathering basket workshop with Charlie Kennard. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Heron Hall at the Laguna Environmental Center grounds. $95 This workshop is full, but you are welcome to join the waitlist. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• St. Patrick’s Day 5K. Open to all ages and abilities. Benefiting SR Rec. & Parks 11-1:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Sq., Santa Rosa.

Monday, March 18

Spring break classes for grades K-6. Classes include animation, cooking, hands-on-science, movie-making and more. Advance registration is required. For fees and registration, visit schulzmuseum.org/learn/classes-camps or call 707-284-1272.

Tuesday, March 19

• Yoga for Radiance by Dina Handley at Sebastopol Senior Center, 167 N. High St. 9:30-10:30 a.m. $8 members and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Wednesday, March 20

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

• The Alexander String Quartet concert will include music from Mozart, Ravel and Schumann at 7:30 p.m. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets six concert is $134.50, three concert $76, single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youth under 16 and students with an ID.

• Fri. flock night at Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation. Create inner peace.

Saturday, March 23

• 13th Annual Ca. artisan cheese festival. 8-4 p.m. $25 and up. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-837-1928.

• Musicians and faculty from the Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education will play music in various Railroad Sq. venues. Free. 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

• Mystic Theater in Petaluma is having music from Stephen Marley and $1 of every ticket will be donated to Ghetto Youth Foundation.7 p.m. mysticmarketing@ineffablemusic.com.

• SRSYO Chamber Players recital at noon at the First Congregational Church of Santa Rosa. No tickets or reservations required.

Monday, March 25

• Museum Mondays for little ones. Crafts, movement games, story time and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m.

• Who wants to play Poker? Drop in and see how this group likes to play. Open to all levels of skill. Free for member $5 for non-members. 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 707-829-2440.

• Explore foster parenting. Meet with local foster care agencies and foster parents for an introduction to foster parenting. Free. 2225 Capricorn Way., Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274,

Tuesday, March 26

• Biology of the Laguna de Santa Rosa presentation by Denise Cadman from 6-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Wednesday March 27

• Mar. 27-31the 22nd annual Sonoma International film festival. Named one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the world. 9 a.m. Cost TBD. 126 First St., Sonoma. 707-933-2600.

Thursday, March 28

