Community Events Calendar March 10, 2017 through March 23, 2017

Friday, March 10

• SSU Nursing Transition into Practice Certificate Summer 2017 information meeting, 5-7 p.m., Sonoma State University, Darwin Hall 103, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, no RSVP required. Contact Deborah Roberts at (707) 664-2394 or email extendeded@sonoma.edu.

• Bingo, hosted by the Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center, doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., buy-ins are $35 or $45, which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

Saturday, March 11

• Penngrove Social Firemen’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed from 4-7 p.m., Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove at the Corner of Oak St. and Woodward, adults $15, children under 12 $7.50, all proceeds help maintain Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, call Stanley Pronzini at (707) 217-7161 for more information.

• Cash & King, a Tribute to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley performed by Steven Kent, Spreckels Theater Company, 8 p.m., 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, VIP lounge tickets $45, premier tickets $35 and general admission tickets $25. For more information, call (707) 588-3400.

• “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale,” A Theatre for Children, Kids Street Learning Center, 709 Davis Dr., Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. This is an action-packed adventure starring a young dragon searching for his purpose. Utilizing audience participation, this comedy has a little something for everyone, $5, call (707) 483-5800 for more information.

• Sharing of the Green, fundraiser auction, dinner and dance for the Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Sonoma Wine Country, 1 Doubletree Dr., Rohnert Park, $75 per person.

• Kim D. Hester Williams, “In The Huntington with Octavia: What I Learned and Why Everyone Should Read the Work Of Octavia E. Butler,” 1-4 p.m., The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove, join Professor Hester in an exploration of Butler, a black science fiction writer. For more details, go to www.sittingroom.org/events.html.

Sunday, March 12

• Redwood Writers presents “Fact to Fantasy: Using Autobiographical Material in Fiction” with Ellen Sussman at the Flamingo Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 2-4:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.redwoodwriters.org, $5 for members, $10 for non-members.

Tuesday, March 14

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Pints for Paws, fundraiser to save lives of orphaned baby wild animals, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lagunitas Taproom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, $15 adults, $5 kids, tickets available at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue or at the door.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Networking Mixer, City Carpets, 7611 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Free to attend and open to all.

• Kingpins of Comedy every second Tuesday of the month at Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

• Rainbow Cattle Co. Give Back Tuesday, 6-9 p.m., Rainbow Cattle Company, 16220 Main St., Guerneville, raffle prizes, a $5 potluck dinner, Rainbow donates 10 percent of the bar to Food For Thought’s life-giving nutrition programs, call (707) 869-0206 for more information.

Wednesday, March 15

• Third annual Future Chefs Competition, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Lawrence Jones Middle School, 5154 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, this is an event for the students in the district with elementary schools well represented.

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th Anniversary, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., at the Petaluma Public Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room. Each of these artists has demonstrated a sincere commitment to bettering their studio practice and art community. Exhibit available for viewing during library hours.

Thursday, March 16

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program information meeting: learn leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. This two-year M.A. program emphasizes mentoring and hands-on learning through actual consulting projects, Sonoma State University - Int. Hall 100, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, call (707) 664-2682 for more information.

• Rohnert Park Parks and Recreation meeting, 6 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.

Friday, March 17

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

• Bingo, hosted by the Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center, doors open at 4 p.m. and first game is 6:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., buy-ins are $35 or $45, which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. Bring this ad in for a free dinner.

• Register for free at dailyacts.org/events for the monthly (third Friday of each month) volunteer days to give Pocket Park some love, 2-4 p.m., Cotati Pocket Park located at the intersection of LaSalle and Loretto Streets, Cotati.

Saturday, March 18

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th Anniversary, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., at the Petaluma Public Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room. Each of these artists has demonstrated a sincere commitment to bettering their studio practice and art community. Exhibit available for viewing during library hours.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 8 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

Sunday, March 19

• Petaluma Arts Association 60th Anniversary, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., at the Petaluma Public Library’s Helen Putnam Community Room. Each of these artists has demonstrated a sincere commitment to bettering their studio practice and art community. Exhibit available for viewing during library hours.

• “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” 2 p.m., Spreckels Performing Arts Center, for tickets call the Spreckels Box Office at (707) 588-3400. Box office hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-5 p.m. and one hour before show time.

Monday, March 20

• Cotati Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Cotati City Council chamber, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Tuesday, March 21

• Roller Derby newbie training, 7:30 p.m., Cal Skate, 6100 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, Resurrection Roller Girls are recruiting first-time and returning skaters for this season, every Tuesday is back to basics practices which focus on building fundamental skate skills as well as learning rules and strategy. First time sessions are free, $10 after that. Entrance includes loaner equipment if needed.

Wednesday, March 22

• SSU Presents Carlitos Medrano Latin Jazz Quintet

Carlitos Medrano Latin Jazz Quintet Wednesday, March 22 at 1:00 PM in Green Music Center room 1029

Thursday, March 23

• Rohnert Park Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park.