Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019

Friday, March 1

• “The Nether.” A drama by Jennifer Haley and directed by Argo Thompson. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30’s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Every first Fri. share your passion for pollinators by helping the native plant garden thrive. Activities include planting, weeding, spreading wood chips and general site cleanup. No experience necessary. Training and tools provided. Wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty. Only heavy rain cancels. 9-12 p.m. 707-527-9277.

• The 2019 Petaluma Arts Association Spring Show is on display at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. For more information, go to PetalumaArtAssociation@gmail.com.

• Tickets go on sale for the Willie Nelson concert at the Luther Burbank for the Arts today for the May 7 concert. Purchase tickets online at lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707-546-3600.

Saturday, March 2

• Fawn rescue benefit lunch-celebrating 30 years of rescuing and returning fawns to the wild. Italian buffet and raffle with silent auction. Oakmont Golf Club, 7035 Oakmont Dr., Santa Rosa. $30 per person. For more information, call 707-529-5370.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Analy High School pasta and music night. Enjoy dinner while being serenaded by student ensembles. $20 per adult. $5 for children 6-12. 5:30-9 p.m. 707-824-2337.

Sunday, March 3

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

Monday, March 4

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

•Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Garden Club Community Supported Agriculture program. For $20 per month, you are entitled to come weekly and pick a bag of fresh vegetables from the Wildlife Education Garden. The funding from this CSA goes directly to the Predator Prevention and Educational Barnyard Program. 403 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. 707-992-0274.

• Reading and open mic at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15 p.m. Featured poets are John Rowe and Jan Dederick.

• Artists reception from 6-7:30 p.m. at the local library in the Armando Room.

Tuesday, March 5

• Free sensory-friendly family day at 3-5 p.m. The museum will be open for families who need to explore at a quieter place with special sensory activities. Sensory kits, noise-cancelling headphone and a designated quiet area will be available. For more information, call 707-579-4452. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa.

• Classes at SSU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offer older adults an opportunity to continue their education without tests and grades in a fun environment. Learn more about OLLI’s once-a-week classes. 1-2:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. RSVP to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org or 707-776-6055.

Wednesday, March 6

• Spend a two-hour shift in the REFB warehouse or the REFB Kitchen Collective. Provide support at an REFB benefit event or at one of our many food distribution sites. Children between the ages of 12 and 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. 14 and older can volunteer independently. Kitchen Collective must be at least 15. First-time volunteers can drop-in to the REFB for a 30-minutes new volunteer orientation Mon.-Fr. at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-7900.

• Plant sales for a good cause at the Luther Burbank Experiment Farm. 9-12 p.m. 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-481-3488.

• Let’s talk: new tax laws. Join them in a discussion on the new tax laws. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. RSVP at 707-829-2440.

Thursday, March 7

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Help the needy seniors receive their meals by delivering them to their door. Make a huge difference in their lives. Shifts are usually three hours Mon.-Fri. mornings or afternoons. Shifts can be weekly, monthly or register as a relief driver. Volunteer, Council on Aging, 30 Kawana Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-525-0143.

Friday, March 8

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Free recital at Piner High School, Santa Rosa. No tickets or reservations required.6 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

• Join Santa Rosa cartoonist Brian Fies to celebrate the release of his graphic novel “A Fire Story.” A true-life account of the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for

more information.

• LGBTQI and friends Mardi Gras dance party. Outstanding dance music, food, bling, fortune tellers, card readers, a no-host and so much more. 6:30-10 p.m. Pre-purchase tickets $12 at the door $15. Call to pre-purchase tickets, 707-829-2440.

• Penngrove Social Firemen presents a Corned Beef and cabbage feed. 4-7 p.m. Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave., Penngrove- corner of Oak and Woodward. Adults $15, children under 12, $8. A pot-o’-gold drawing offers prizes of Visa gift cards of $200, $100 and $50. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call 707-217-7161.

• An evening of wine and music hosted by Technology High School PTSA and Fogline Vineyards. 5-7:30 p.m. 875 River Rd., Fulton.

• A look ahead to the new season for Spreckels Performing Arts Center with a 30th season announcement party. Free. For more information call 707-588-3400.

Sunday, March 10

• Tyler Henry-“Life Lessons I’ve Learned from the Departed” at 7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets: $59-$79; VIP tickets with meet and greet, $129. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Young People’s Chamber Orchestra a seriously delirious musical pageant 7 p.m. at Railroad Sw., Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-546-8742.

Monday, March 11

• Educate yourself on all aspects at the end of life in this series with Tess Lorraine. Open to anyone and everyone. Members $8 a class or $10 for non-members. At the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. For more information, call 707-829-2440.

Tuesday, March 12

• Join Sonoma Speakeasy after the farmer’s market every Tues. of one of Sonoma’s Valley’s most popular music nights. Bring your dancing shoes. Free. 452 First St. E. Sonoma. 707-996-1364.

Wednesday, March 13

• A matter of balance: managing concerns about falls. 8-session program which focuses on preventing falls. Two-hour class offered throughout Sonoma County. Courses are free with a suggested donation of $20 for materials and no one is turned away. 6800 Hunter Dr., Suite A, Rohnert Park. 3-5 p.m. To register call 707-565-5936.

• Luther Burbank Experiment Farm in Sebastopol mission is to keep the legacy of Luther Burbank alive. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 7781 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol. 707-829-2916.

Thursday, March 14

• The 6th Street Playhouse presents Million Dollar Quartet by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48 with under 30’s at $35. Call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 for more information.

• Welcome to the Village-learn about aging better together. Meet Village members and volunteers at an information meeting. Free. 955 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma. 707-776-6055.

• Understanding your Medicare. Presented by HICAP, unbiased Medicare education and counseling. Free and open to the community. RSVP at 800-434-0222.