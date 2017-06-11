Community Events Calendar June 9, 2017 through June 22, 2017

Friday, June 9

• Summer Movies in LaPlaza Park. Sing is the movie, and will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Come join us for a free movie in the park each month this summer.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Funky Dozen/70’s Rock & Funk Dance Band, providing the music for this event.

• Bear Republic Brewing Company, Rohnert Park open interviews. Goes from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at 5000 Roberts Lake Road. For more information, go onto www.bearrepublic.com/careers

Saturday, June 10

• Classic car show, by the Ner Shalom Congregation Center & Lions Club, 85-86 LaPlaza, Cotati. 4-8:30 p.m., children - $15 under 5 free. Bring your old cars! for more information call Art 707-795-6459 or Diana 7107-799-1815.

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Sebastopol, sponsors the 23rd annual open studio event. This is a great way to see and purchase fine art from hundreds of experienced and emerging artists, while traveling the scenic by-ways of western Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Peggy Sue Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Cost: Free. For more information, contact Orhan Sarabi at 707-703-9616.

• Hot Air Balloon Classic, Keiser Park, Windsor, 4 a.m. -10:30 a.m. For more information and tickets go to www.schabc.org.

• Large Scale Portraits In Charcoal By Kathryn Keller. This exhibit presents the works of artist Kathryn Keller. It takes place from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at Icehouse Gallery at Burdell Building, 405 East D Street, Petaluma. For more information, contact Joe or Bill at 707-778-2238 or at info@icehousegallery.org.

• Rohnert Park Chorale Performance. It begins at 3 p.m., and will take place at the Church of the Oaks, Cotati. For more information, contact Wayne Thrust at 707-586-8321.

Sunday, June 11

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Sebastopol, sponsors the 23rd annual open studio event. This is a great way to see and purchase fine art from hundreds of experienced and emerging artists, while traveling the scenic by-ways of western Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

• Hot Air Balloon Classic, Keiser Park, Windsor, 4 a.m. -10:30 a.m. For more information and tickets go to www.schabc.org.

• Boogie-woogie and blues, summer concert series, 1-4 p.m., Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free Admission. For more information call 707-545-3844.

• Railroad Square Music Festival, Railroad Square, Santa Rosa, noon - 7 p.m. More than 15 performers including the David Luning Band and John Courage. Free. For more information go to www.railroadsquaremusicfestival.com.

Monday, June 12

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays. The winery is open to the public with wine $5 a glass, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., located at Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Ashley Aarreberg at 707-433-6993 or at ashleya@chateaud.com

Tuesday, June 13

• Ping Pong Palooza. Weekly ping pong tournaments with prizes, food, and beverages are held at 6:30 p.m., at Palooza Gastropub and Wine Bar, 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, call 707-833-4000.

• Rohnert Park Chamber Of Commerce: Women In Business. Learn how to Turn your contacts into CASH from Jill Lublin. It will take place at Mary’s Pizza Shack on 101 Golf Course from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. For registration and information, contact Women In Business Committee Rohnert Park Chamber at www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html or at 707-584-1415.

Wednesday, June 14

• Sonoma County Living: Best Of Healdsburg Tour. An exciting day to get to explore intimate settings within Wine Country, including a floral school, and follow on many engaging activities. It goes from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Relish Culinary, 14 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact 707-431-9999.

• Wines and Sunsets. Visitors will be able to view Russian River Valley sunsets, and enjoy Paradise Ridge wine as well as live music and food. Groups are limited to 8 people, with registration being between $5-$15. Located at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Sean Beehler at 707-528-9463.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

• Youth Workers Kick-off Summer Jobs and Ecology Program. Sonoma County youth and young adults will be removing invasive plants, clearing trails, and cleaning up Spring Lake Regional Park. Goes all-day. For more information, contact casonoma@public.govdelivery.com

Thursday, June 15

• Writer’s Forum, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St, Petaluma. Writers Forum presenter, Skye Blaine, will talk about: Excavating Memories, Revealing Yourself to Yourself Memoir: The price of telling the truth; the need to dig deep to reach a place of not blaming or shaming others; contacting people in your memoir prior to publishing; having your truth be public. Free admission.

Friday, June 16

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pulsators/Rock Reggae & Roll, providing the music for this event.

Saturday, June 17

• Sit, Stay, Sparkle. An evening to celebrate and benefit Canine Companions, an organization that helps provide service dogs to people with disabilities. Food, auctions, wine, music, interaction with puppies and dogs, and graduate speeches will be featured. Admission is $100. It will take place from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., located at Canine Companions for Independence, 2965 Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Katelynn Jessen at 707-577-1777.

• 37th Annual Cotati Jazz Festival. Jazz up your weekend with free music, crafts, food, and fun for the whole family at this festival. It will take place from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, presents Let’s Knit! With Alisha Reyes, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kids are amazing learners. Get them learning how to knit while they are young and see them carry it with them through life. For more information, call Val Richman at 707-762-5600 or info@petalumaartscenter.org

Sunday, June 18

• Father's Day Brunch at Geyserville Grille, 21712 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate Dad! The Geyserville Grille presents a traditional Father's Day Brunch, honoring all the Dad's and the Dad's to be! Book your reservation today! For more information, call Brandy Gummelt, at 707-857-3264.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Check out the coolest market in town. Local produce, food and music every Sunday, April through November. Live music each week with top-notch performances on the Hootenanny Stage. Located in the Historic Railroad Square Depot by the Santa Rosa SMART station. For more information, call Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422.

Monday, June 19

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, June 20

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Tipsy Tuesday, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Wednesday, June 21

• Sonoma –Marin County Fair, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. This is an all-day event. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or e-mail marketing@sonoma-marinfair.org.

Thursday, June 22

• Sonoma –Marin County Fair, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. This is an all-day event. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or e-mail marketing@sonoma-marinfair.org.

Extended Event Calendar is available on line at TheCommmunityVoice.com under the tab Community