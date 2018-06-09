Community Events Calendar June 8, 2018 through June 21, 2018

Community
June 9, 2018
Friday, June 8

•  The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring The Igniters-Classic Rock & Roll Band.  The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m.  Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• The RP Community Chorale presents its annual Spring Concert at the Rohnert Park Burton Rec. Center, on the corner of Burton Ave. & Bernice Ave. 7 p.m. Reception follows the performance. To purchase tickets, go to inspirations.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. 

•  Spring Fling Open House, Quantum Healing Center, Farmers Insurance and The David Brown Agency, 2 Padre Parkway, Suite 301 & 302, 5 – 7 p.m. Join us for fun and socializing to celebrate our new offices.  We will have food, drink and raffle prizes.

 

Saturday, June 9

• Peggy Sue Car Show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. True grit will be running Peggy Sue this year. Cars 1976 and older wanted. Contact redpodium.com.

• The North Coast Wine & Food Festival at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $50-$135 with proceeds going to the Sonoma County Boys & Girls Club. For more information, go to northcoastwineandfood.com.

• Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic held in Windsor. Rise early and dress warm to see the colored hot air balloons rising above Keiser Park about 5 a.m. Food, craft booths and a kids’ play area. $12 adults, $5 children ages 3-12, free age 2 and younger. Go to schabc.org for more information.

• Family Day in Armstrong Woods. Promote the preservation of parks. Free. 12-4 p.m. 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville, stewardscr.org.

 

Sunday, June 10 

•  Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, 4:30-10:30 a.m. $10-$20. Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Rd., Windsor. For more information, email info@schabc.org.

 

Monday, June 11 

•  Forest to the sea summer day camp (June 11-15) children/students entering 5-8th grade. Join the Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods for an exciting week-long summer program combining learning & play in the outdoors. Scholarships available. For more information, contact kat@stewardscr.org.

• Free food at RP Health Center, State Farm Drive from 9 a.m. until food is gone.

 

Tuesday, June 12 

•  Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

•  Women in Business 11:45 a.m. networking luncheon at Sally Tomatoes at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Register online at www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html. 707-584-2945.

• Hands of Gold Healing. Try out different healing modalities and find the healers that resonate with you. $15-$40. 7:30-9 p.m. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Songbirdcenter.org.

 

Wednesday, June 13 

•  Musical Instrument Library-Musical instruments from all over the world to check out. Free. $20 suggested donation for library card. 10-1:30 p.m. Sebastopol Farmer’s Market, 6908 Weeks Way, Sebastopol. 707-829-9052, Peter.sebastopolgrange.org.

•  Most Wednesdays through Nov. 14 anyone with a driver’s license can compete, providing their vehicle or motorcycle passes a simple technical inspection. All vehicles must have mufflers. Gates open 3:30 p.m. and racing starts at 4-10 p.m. 300 cars are allowed to compete each week (competitors & spectators). Highways 37 & 121 in Sonoma. 

•  Honky Tonk night in Penngrove. Doors open at 7:30 and show starts at 8 p.m. with the Twin Oaks Gear Jammers. Free. Tip what you can. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. For more information, call 707-795-5118.

Thursday, June 14 

•  NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Krush backyard concerts. Music starts at 6 p.m. at KRSH Radio, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa.

 

Friday, June 15 

•  The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Used Goods – Classic Rock Band.  The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m.  Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

•  Transcendence Theatre “Broadway Under the Stars” in the Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen. For more information, call 877-424-1414. Or email info@ttcsonoma.org.  (June 15 through Sept. 9). 7:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets at www.BestNightEver.org. Cost $35-$150.

• The works of 10 local writers will be at Copperfield’s Books at 8 p.m. $15 general and $10 students at the door. At Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa locations.

• Senior driving-keys to driving safer & driving longer-volunteers of the CHP-RP Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., RP. 707-585-6784. Free.

 

Saturday, June 16 

•  Veterans Appreciation Expo. The Rohnert Park-Cotati Rotary Club is sponsoring a day of fun from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Facility, 8505 Park Ave., Cotati. Free BBQ lunch beginning at noon. Open to all veterans and their families. Kid friendly with activities. This is a non-alcohol event. Music, guest speakers and connect with other veterans. Veteran Organization information booths with static displays will be shown. For more information, contact Bob Stewart, Community Service Director. stubobchev@gmail.com.

•  Presented by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce the Cotati Music Festival is from 12-6 p.m. Music, dancing, beer, wine, food, booths and fun. 50/50 raffle. Sponsored, in part, by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.  Free. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• The works of 10 local writers will be at Copperfield’s Books at 8 p.m. $15 general and $10 students at the door. 775, Village Ct., Santa Rosa.

• 48th Annual Juneteenth Festival commemorating the ending of slavery. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. 707-393-7661. 

 

Sunday, June 17 

•  Father’s Day at the Schulz Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free for all fathers. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452.

• English Country Dance beginner, 1:45 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m. Wischemann Hall, 465 Morris St., Sebastopol, 707-829-3478, nbcds.org/, kalia@nbcds.org.

Monday, June 18 

•  Margaret Jenkins Dance Co. Interactive dance performance, ‘Geometric Reflections’, 5-7 p.m. Marijke’s Grove, Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa. $75 under 12 free. Eventbrite.com. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Dr., Santa Rosa.

• Snoopy’s writers-a writer’s haven that stimulated the imagination. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snoopy’s Café, 1667 W. Steel Ln., Santa Rosa, 707-546-7147. 

• Free food at RP Health Center, State Farm Drive from 9 a.m. until food is gone.

 

Tuesday, June 19

•  Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

•  Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3, Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, June 20

•  Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital needs volunteers on Wednesdays. Training is provided. If you are a physically fit mature adult with some time to spare call 707-522-1598 for more information.

• Speaker Caroline Danielson will present “Child Poverty and the Social Safety Net.” 10-11:30 a.m. at the Child Parent Institute, 3642 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free.

• Sonoma-Marin fair in Petaluma. Will run until June 24. A five- day event with livestock shows, chef demos, carnival rides, funnel cake championships & the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. Admission $12-$18, 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 707-283-3247.

• Walks to enhance physical and mental well-being. Free. 10-11 a.m. Armstrong Woods, 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville.

Thursday, June 21

•  NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Georgia James and Deborah Parrish will talk about “The Language of Love in Today’s Changing Times: How to write empowering love connections.” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Copperfield’s in Petaluma. 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

• Petaluma Trivia Night with Lesley. $1 per person, 7-9 p.m. Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma, 707-778-6060.