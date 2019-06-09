Community Events Calendar June 7, 2019 through June 20, 2019

Friday, June 7

• Child Parent Institute offers two trainings for perinatal professionals. Free. Session 1: Medical providers, breakfast provided. 7-9 a.m. Session 2: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Training for mental health and other clinical providers, lunch provided. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

• “Drumming with Anubis,” a comedy by David Templeton. Runs through June 30. Tickets are $25 and $40 for VIP in the Resident Theatre Company of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 10pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Jami Jamison. 8:15 pm to 10 pm AquaNett. This is a 10-year celebration with two bands.

• LGBTQ Art show. 1 p.m. Reception with Alan Beckstead. 2-4:30 p.m. Panel discussion, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol. 707-829-2440.

• Book sale at the local library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• 50th anniversary Motown benefit dance, 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center. Call 707-829-2440.

• The Peggy Sue Car Show and Cruise will be held at the Sonoma County fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. $5. Free for 12 and younger. cruiseforpeggysue.com.

Sunday, June 9

• Wings, Wine & Wetlands, a benefit for the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. 2-6 p.m. $125. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• The Petaluma Seed Bank is celebrating 10 years of happy gardens with a big party. In appreciation of its customers. Tomato plants grown by First Light Farms will be available for purchase (including varieties from Wild Boar Farms), as well as Wasabi plants from Sonoma County Wasabi. Special activities of the day will include the ever-challenging seed identification game and lots of surprises. Visitors should be sure to check out the #travelingseedsmap and to ask about the Seed Bank fan lapel pin.

All are welcome to stop by The Seed Bank, 110 Petaluma Boulevard N, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm to enjoy the celebration and pick up some specially priced items.

• The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ series continues with Electric Tumbleweed’s psychedelic rock and outlaw country music, 3 p.m. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. $10-$25. Outdoor patio area includes music, dancing and fresh barbecue. 707-795-5118.

Monday, June 10

• Gundlach Bundschu, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma, Come and listen to Huichica music festival with Indie and folk rock. 707-938-5277.

Tuesday, June 11

• French Oak plays Redwood Cafe Art Reception, 6:30-9 p.m. 8240 Old Redwood Hwy. Great Food and beverage selection

Wednesday, June 12

• Rain-A tribute to the Beatles: The Best of Abbey Road Live, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $49-$69. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, June 13

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Friday, June 14

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. The Psychology of Exercise with Dr. Justin Collmann, Ph.D. Free for members. RSVP to 707-829-2440.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, Blues Mothers Band. (All-Female Blues Brothers Tribute).

• Book reading with Cleve Jones 5:30-7 p.m. $10 with limited seating. Purchase tickets by calling 707-829-2440.

Saturday, June 15

• Wild lives of wildlife: A wildlife camera workshop with Shelly Spriggs. 9-12:30 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• The Annual Juneteenth Festival. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley ST., Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

• Cotati music festival. 12-6:30 p.m. LaPlaza Park. Downtown Cotati.

Sunday, June 16

• Bird courtship and breeding strategies bird walk with Lisa Hug. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, June 17

• Season of wine and lavender at the Matanzas Creek Winery, 6097 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Celebrate lavender month. 707-528-6464.

Tuesday, June 18

• Come and join in the conversation of the needs of older adults and special people. Earle Baum Center of the Blind, 4539 Occidental Rd., Santa Rosa. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Call for more information at 707-565-5950.

Wednesday, June 19

• Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Begins at 10 a.m. Check out the ugliest dog contest.

Thursday, June 20

• Frauds, scams and other elder abuse. 1-2:30 p.m. Open to the community. RSVP at 707-829-2440.

• Writer’s forum with Jacqueline Yau will talk about how to fully live a writing life while keeping your day job. 6:30-8:30 p.m. www.TheWriteSpot.us.

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.