Community Events Calendar June 30, 2017 through July 13, 2017

Friday, June 30

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Stax City/Memphis Soul & R&B, providing the music for this event.

• George M! A musical based on the life story of George M. Cohan, who reigned the Broadway Stage for 25 years and created songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, “You’re A Grand Old Flag” etc. Tickets are $15-$38 and the musical will take place at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th Street, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact the box office at 707-523-4185 or at boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com.

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

• Funky Fridays Outdoor Music Concerts. The Funky Dozens will be performing, and food, wine, and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

Saturday, July 1

• Rancho Adobe Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Rancho Adobe Fire Station, 11000 Main Street, Penngrove – corner of Main St. and Old Redwood Hwy. Tickets at the door are $7 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Enjoy the Rancho Adobe Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast, and see a presentation on how sprinklers save the day when we set a room on fire! For more information, call 707-795-6011.

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free to public. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Destination Healdsburg, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. Come to attend a tour of the newest exhibit at Healdsburg Museum, Destination Healdsburg, which highlights the history of Healdsburg. Free to public. For more information, contact Holly Hoods at 707-431-3325 or at info@healdsburgmuseum.org.

Sunday, July 2

• 41st Annual Penngrove Parade. This is the biggest annual fundraiser hosted by Penngrove Social Firemen, to benefit the Penngrove community. Funds help maintain the Clubhouse and Penngrove Park, and support local groups. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at downtown Penngrove, followed by an event full of BBQ, kid’s games, and music from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. For more information, contact 707-794-1516 or visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

• Fireworks Over Bodega Bay, Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 9:30 p.m. Free to public. Celebrate Independence Day in Sonoma County with a spectacular firework display over Bodega Bay! For more information, contact Bodega Bay Chamber at chamber@bodegabayca.org

• Rockin Concerts at The Village, 911 Vintage Court, Santa Rosa, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.

Monday, July 3

• Sebastopol Fireworks Extravaganza, Analy High School Football Field, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol. Sebastopol’s annual Independence celebration tradition continues with live music from Soul Fuse and Frobeck, dancing, free games and relays, great food and drink, a raffle, a flag ceremony and fireworks. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11, free for children under 5. Call the Sebastopol Kiwanis at 707-823-1511 or at kiwanis@seb.org.

Tuesday, July 4

• 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with Kathy Mattea and the Santa Rosa Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Fireworks light up the sky for one of Sonoma County’s premier Fourth of July celebrations! GMC Summer 2017 programming starts off with a bang as Grammy Winner Kathy Mattea, along with the Santa Rosa Symphony, takes the stage. Michael Berkowitz will be conducting. Tickets start at $25. For more information, call 866-955-6040.

• Sonoma’s 4th Of July On the Plaza, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Downtown Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma. Fourth of July on the Plaza celebrates in true, old-fashioned style, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. with marching bands and fun floats. On the historic plaza, you’ll find live music and games all day long along with food, beer, and wine. At dusk, find a spot for the fireworks show. Admission is free. For more information, contact Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association at 707-996-2102.

Wednesday, July 5

• Reel Kids Love Movies- Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1 Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m. June 14 - August 10, Rohnert Park 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 (707) 586-5996 - Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. July 5th & 6th– Ice Age: Collision Course – Rated PG, 95 min. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark or follow us on Facebook @RohnertPark16 or on Twitter and Instagram @ReadingCinemas.

Thursday, July 6

Friday, July 7

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Party on the Plaza - The Igniters/Drivin’ Classic Rock, providing the music for this event.

• Flynn Creek Circus, Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. Mendocino County’s own circus returns this year with a variety of international acts and entertainment for all! Tickets range from $12-$50. For more information, contact Nicole Laumb at Nicole@flynncreekcircus.org.

• First Friday Art Walk, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Ancient Oak Cellars, 621 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, contact Melissa Cellars at 707-836-3099 or melissa@ancientoakcellars.com.

Saturday, July 8

• 25th Annual Kids Day, La Plaza Park, 10 a.m. free breakfast at Church of the Oaks, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. parade and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. festival. Free! Bring the whole family down for this beloved community event! To celebrate our 25th year, the theme will be “Cotati Celebrates Culture”. We will have a park full of live entertainment, games, music, contests, food, family resources, crafts and activities, vendors, and much more! You won’t want to miss this.

• America’s Guardians, charity golf event will be held at Foxtail Golf Course, Rohnert Park, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Help us honor those who keep us safe. The day includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, prizes for $65. You can honor someone past or present who has served in the military by sponsoring an "Honor Sign" that will be displayed on the course ($25 per name). The event starts at 10 a.m. Prospective members and golfers welcomed! For more information, call 510-685-5146.

• Flynn Creek Circus, Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. Mendocino County’s own circus returns this year with a variety of international acts and entertainment for all! Tickets range from $12-$50. For more information, contact Nicole Laumb at Nicole@flynncreekcircus.org

• Raven Performing Arts Theater presents Anything Goes. It’s a production about a nightclub singer named Reno Sweeney in route from New York to England on the S.S. American and the life changing events following suit, along with a variety of Cole Porter tunes. Tickets are $10-$30 and the production will take place at Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North Street, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Carol Noack at 707-433-6335 or at info@raventheater.org.

Sunday, July 9

• Flynn Creek Circus, Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. Mendocino County’s own circus returns this year with a variety of international acts and entertainment for all! Tickets range from $12-$50. For more information, contact Nicole Laumb at Nicole@flynncreekcircus.org.

• Raven Performing Arts Theater presents Anything Goes. It’s a production about a nightclub singer named Reno Sweeney in route from New York to England on the S.S. American and the life changing events following suit, along with a variety of Cole Porter tunes. Tickets are $10-$30, and the production will take place at Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North Street, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Carol Noack at 707-433-6335 or at info@raventheater.org.

• The Green Music Center’s Annual Bluegrass Festival, 2 p.m., 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. A star-studded event featuring various bluegrass artists from all around, this year’s performers being Del and Dawg Bluegrass Band, Mark O'Connor and the O'Connor Family Band, and Sierra Hull. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

Monday, July 10

• Advance Health Care Directive Workshop, located at Jewish Family and Children’s Services, 1360 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. This two session workshop is facilitated by Redwing Keysarr and Gwen Harris of Seniors at Home’s Palliative Care Program. Takes place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Register online at www.seniorsathome.org/LIVE. For more information, contact 707-303-1501 or Sonoma@jfcs.org.

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, July 11

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Tipsy Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Ashley Aareberg at 707-433-6993 or at ashleya@chateaud.com

• California Roots Presents: Dirty Heads and SOJA, 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, #110, Rohnert Park. Tickets are currently on sale for $35. For more information, contact Bryce Dow-Williamson at 707-664-6318 or at bryce@secondoctave.com.

Wednesday, July 12

• Moonlighters Big Band Outdoor Concert, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Open to the public.

• Wines and Sunsets. Visitors will be able to view Russian River Valley sunsets, and enjoy Paradise Ridge wine as well as live music and food. Groups are limited to 8 people, with registration being between $5-$15. Located at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Sean Beehler at 707-528-9463.

• Reel Kids Love Movies- Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1 Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m. June 14 - August 10, Rohnert Park 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 (707) 586-5996 - Every. Admission is only $1. July 12th & 13th– Sing – Rated PG, 110 min. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark, or follow us on Facebook @RohnertPark16 or on Twitter and Instagram @ReadingCinemas.

Thursday, July 13

• Petaluma Folk Tales. Petaluma native and former mayor Pamela Torliatt, historian Skip Sommer, and local theatre manager Tom Gaffey come to present the folk tales and history of Petaluma in an entertaining performance. It will take place from 7 p.m.-12 a.m., at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. Tickets are $10, $8 for PAC members. For more information, contact Petaluma Arts Center at 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org

• Stars Under the Stars Outdoor Film Festival, St. Francis Winery and Vineyards, 100 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free, wines vary by prices. The movie is Grease.

• Concerts Under the Stars Outdoor Film Festival, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.