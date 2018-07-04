Community Events Calendar June 29, 2018 through July 12, 2018

Friday, June 29

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Beatles Flashback-Beatles Tribute Band. 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Tacos, Tequila & Trivia-test your knowledge with dog and Snoopy-themed trivia in honor of the Chinese Year of the Dog. $24-$30, 6-9 p.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-284-1297.

• “Coco” the story of young boy who embarks on an extraordinary journey in the Land of the Dead. Free. 7 p.m. Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, June 30

• Marin County Fair, San Rafael. Runs until July 4. Performances by Leann Rimes, Los Lobos, Eddie Money and a Beach Boys (cover band). Admission $12-$20, Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 415-473-6800.

• Rancho Adobe Fire Dept. Pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. 11000 Main St., Penngrove. Corner of Main St. & Old Redwood Hwy. Tickets at door-$10 adults which includes one free raffle ticket for gift baskets, $5 children 12 and under.

• Saturday walking tours-Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, Costumed docents. Free. 10:30 a.m. 4th and B St., Meet at the steps to the museum, Petaluma. 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

• The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. A tribute to Dorothy Bryant. Free. Call 707-795-9028 to reserve. 2 p.m.

• Join an REI Outdoor School instructor & a Sonoma County Regional Parks naturalist on a 2-3 -mile night hike, 6:45-9-45 p.m. at Crane Creek Regional Park, 50000 Pressley Rd. Some hiking experience recommended. $25 for REI members, $45 for nonmembers. Registration required at rei.com/learn. Parking $7.

Sunday, July 1

• The 42nd annual Penngrove Parade. The biggest little parade in Northern California 11 a.m. After the parade, enjoy BBQ, kids’ games and music by Train Wreck Junction in Penngrove Park from 12-4 p.m. Dogs cannot enter the park (County Health Code) and outside food and drink not permitted. Proceeds support maintenance and improvements to Penngrove Park, Clubhouse and Penngrove 4-H for the benefit of the community. 707-794-1516.

Monday, July 2

• West Coast Songwriters at Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

Wednesday, July 4

• Independence Day (Voice office closed)

• Beach Clean- up. Help remove marine debris and garbage. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. North Salmon Creek Parking Lot, 3095 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, sonomacoast.surgrider.org.

• No Noon Times Luncheon

Thursday, July 5

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• Hot Dog Thursday-lunch among the aircraft. $5. Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way at N. Laughlin and Becker, Santa Rosa. 707-575-7900.

• Child Poverty & the Social Safety Net 10-11:30 a.m., Child Parent Institute, 3642 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Speaker is Caroline Danielson, Public Policy Institute of Ca. Free.

• Free tutoring program from 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For grades 5th through 12th with snacks and water provided. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors. For more information contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Friday, July 6

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Poyntlyss Sistars – 50’s-80’s Dance Music. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

Saturday, July 7

• Wine Country big BBQ. Public tasting from 1-5 p.m. 8th annual Wine Country Big Q Kansas City BBQ Society. Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Sonoma County Vet Connect will be the beneficiary of this event. For more information, call 707-837-1928.

• Community potluck celebration with hikes and kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Rd. northeast of Santa Rosa. Free, open house style event. No pets, bring water, snacks, a potluck dish and reusable utensils. Visit LandPaths.org.

• See how the parks are recovering from the wildfires during an easy to moderate hike, 10 a.m. to noon in Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 State Highway 12. The Nunn’s fire burned this park extensively. Free. Advance registration is required. Meet in the parking lot. Parking $7. Visit sonomacountyparks.org.

• Make crazy kaleidoscopes during interactive Science at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd. Free, all ages welcome. Parking. $7. 707-539-2865.

Sunday, July 8

• The NYC-based Isle of Klezbos performs a repertoire of neo-traditional folk dance and mystical melodies, Yiddish swing & retro tango drinking songs at the Cotati Cabaret stage at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza in Cotati 7 p.m. Admission is $20. VIP tickets are $30 and $10 for kids 12 and under. For tickets call 707-664-8622 or shalomevents.ticketleap.com.

• The 73rd annual Swiss Picnic is a major fundraiser for the Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club, featuring chicken and pasta barbecue in Penngrove Park. Games for young and old. Public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. The Swiss Club has been a social and service organization in the North Bay for decades. 11800 Main St. Penngrove. $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Monday, July 9

• Snoopy’s 43rd Senior World Hockey Tournament. 9 a.m. to midnight. 1667 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa. Call 707-546-7147 for more information. More than 70 teams attending. More than 1,100 ice hockey players aged 40-96 will compete. Spectators are encouraged, and admissions is free.

Tuesday, July 10

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• A 17- month program alternating Fridays & Saturdays International Consulting & study tour experiential Leadership Sailing classes start in Oct. Applications accepted on a rolling basis information. Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses and to address any questions.12 -1 p.m. Online Webinar Questions? Email: mba@sonoma.edu or call 707-664-3501.

• Women in Business mixer at Karah Estate Vineyard, Cotati. 5:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

• Peace town Summer Concert Series 5-8 p.m. Free. Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. 707-508-5449.

Thursday, July 12

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Re/Max Gold ribbon cutting Golf Course Dr. 5:30-7 p.m. Call the chamber office for more information. 707-584-1415.