Community Events Calendar June 28, 2019 through July 11, 2019

Friday, June 28

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Choppin’ Broccoli (80s Tribute).

• Tickets go on sale today for the Oct. 19 MasterChef Junior Live at 7:30 p.m. which comes to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. General admission tickets range in price from $30-$55 with meet and greet tickets available for $85 with availability at 12 p.m. on line at lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707546-3600.

Saturday, June 29

• Coloring the summer garden colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze. 10-3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Free movies on the Green. 5-9:30 p.m. Weill Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Parking $5. Watch “Spiderman: Into the Spider Verse” and “Captain Marvel,” shown at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. 707-664-4246.

Sunday, June 30

• Classic cars, food, classic oldies with rock music and a free raffle from 11. a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 4th St., Petaluma. 707-623-3219.

• Petaluma Singles Party, 4 p.m. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St., $10. Thepartyhotline.com.

Monday, July 1

• Sebastopol Senior Social Club at Sebastopol Senior Center, 167 No. High St. Sebastopol. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

• Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Year round. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. 415-999-5635.

Wednesday, July 3

• Adult summer reading. 707-823-7691. Free. Sebastopol Regional Library. Sebastopol.

• Joose playing at Old Court House Square. Santa Rosa. Free 5 p.m. 600 4th St., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, July 4

• Cotati Farmers’ Market closed for Independence Day. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., at W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• The Community Voice closed for Independence Day.

• 4th of July fireworks spectacular along with Santa Rosa Symphony and Transcendence Theatre Company. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Bring the whole family-lawn tickets for kids 12 and under are half price. Make sure to arrive early and check out the Kids Zone beginning at 4:30 p.m. Complete with carnival games, bounce houses and face painting plus food, music and more. Parking is $5 at all lots.

Friday, July 5

• No Farmers’ Market, Independence Day Weekend.

Saturday, July 6

• Trevor Noah returns to Santa Rosa on his Loud & Clear Tour. 7 p.m. Tickets: $65-$125. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

• Prune Packers baseball game at 515 Piper St., Healdsburg. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. www.prunepackrs.org.

Monday, July 8

• Paint night: Golden Waters at 6:30 p.m. at the Washoe House, 2840 Roblar Rd., Petaluma. Ages 21 and up. $37 per person.

Tuesday, July 9

• Fitness fun with My Gym. Ages 1-4. Sonoma County Library: Central. 4-5 p.m. Register at http://sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Wednesday, July 10

• Paint night: Whimsical Tulip at 6:30 p.m. at the Bear Republic Brewing Co., 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park. Ages 21 and up. $37 per person.

Thursday, July 11

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Janie & the Reformed playing at the Cotati Farmers Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Optimal living health workshop 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required; call 707-829-2440. Learn the fundamentals of how to feel more energetic and lower your risk of degenerative disease.