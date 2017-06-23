Community Events Calendar June 23, 2017 through July 6, 2017

Friday, June 23

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Second Line/New Orleans Funk & Soul, providing the music for this event.

• Songbird Community Healing Center is Celebrating the Solstice/Sun with Tarot, Sue Wilhite. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Sue Wilhite is an author and Master Voyager Tarot Consultant.

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 5:30 p.m.

• Sonoma –Marin County Fair, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. This is an all-day event. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or e-mail marketing@sonoma-marinfair.org.

Saturday, June 24

• Ultimate Bliss Day Spa Grand Opening - 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ribbon Cutting with the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, 1 p.m. 8579 Gravenstein Hwy., Cotati

• Sonoma County Philharmonic presents, Charlie Chaplin’s silent movie classic ‘City Lights’ with original music performed live by their orchestra at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery Outdoor Amphitheater, 7 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. Movie begins at sunset. For more information and ticket prices, call 707-206-6775.

Sunday, June 25

• The Junior League of Napa-Sonoma is proud to present the 2nd Annual Ride-a-Rig, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which is an educational community event that will provide children a hands-on opportunity to see and touch a variety of vehicles. Come explore fire trucks, garbage trucks, public safety vehicles, and much more, all ages are welcome. Tickets are $5.50, children 2 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the door or online at www.JLNS.org or, you can buy them (with a 50-cent discount) from a Junior League member or by sending a check to JLNS to P.O. Box 5752, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.

Monday, June 26

• The Power of Positive Parenting. This seminar gives parents skills to help their children learn and develop self-control through positive discipline. FREE to all parents/caregivers with children under six years-old and not in kindergarten. 6 - 7:30 pm at The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa. Sign up online: www.cmosc.org/triple-p-parenting-sessions/.

Tuesday, June 27

• Copperfield’s Books presents Redwood Writers Fiction, John Grayson Heide, “The Flight of the Pickerings” at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Open to the public.

• North Bay Industries Activity Center Art Show, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Ln, Santa Rosa. Come to this art show featuring works created by adults with disabilities and explore a diverse array of media. For more information, contact 707-585-1991.

Wednesday, June 28

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer, local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

• - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1 Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m. June 14 - August 10, Rohnert Park 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 (707) 586-5996 Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. June 28 & 29 – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – Rated PG, 102 min. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark, or follow us on Facebook @RohnertPark16 or on Twitter and Instagram @ReadingCinemas.

Thursday, June 29

• Viansa Sonoma Chef Series. Chef John Toulze will feature farm-to-table fare in the Viansa Sonoma wood-fired oven and served with wine-paired courses on the picturesque terrace, 6 to 9 p.m. at Viansa Sonoma, at 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

• George M! A musical based on the life story of George M. Cohan, who reigned the Broadway Stage for 25 years and created songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” etc. Tickets are $15-$38 and will take place at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th Street, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or at boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com.

• Raven Performing Arts Theater presents Anything Goes. It’s a production about a nightclub singer named Reno Sweeney en route from New York to England on the S.S. American and the life changing events following suit, along with a variety of Cole Porter tunes. Tickets are $10-$30 and the production will take place at Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North Street, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Carol Noack at 707-433-6335 or at info@raventheater.org.

Friday, June 30

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Stax City/Memphis Soul & R&B, providing the music for this event.

• George M! A musical based on the life story of George M. Cohan, who reigned the Broadway Stage for 25 years and created songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, etc. Tickets are $15-$38 at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th Street, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact call 707-523-4185 or at boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com.

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

• Funky Fridays Outdoor Music Concerts. The Funky Dozen will be performing, and food, wine, and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

Saturday, July 1

• Rancho Adobe Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 7 – 11 a.m., Rancho Adobe Fire Station, 11000 Main Street, Penngrove – corner of Main St. and Old Redwood Hwy. Tickets at the door are $7 adults, $5 children 12 and under. Enjoy the Rancho Adobe Fire District’s annual pancake breakfast, and see a presentation on how sprinklers will save the day when a room is set on fire! For more information, call 707-795-6011.

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa, 1 – 4 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Destination Healdsburg, 11-4 p.m., Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. Come to attend a tour of the newest exhibit at Healdsburg Museum, Destination Healdsburg, which highlights the history. Free. For more information, contact Holly Hoods at 707-431-3325 or at info@healdsburgmuseum.org.

Sunday, July 2

• 41st Annual Penngrove Parade. This is the biggest annual fundraiser hosted by Penngrove Social Firemen, to benefit the Penngrove community. Funds help maintain the clubhouse and Penngrove Park and local groups. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at downtown Penngrove, followed by an event full of BBQ, kid’s games, and music from 12 – 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. For more information, contact 707-794-1516 or visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

• Fireworks Over Bodega Bay, Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay. 9:30 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Bodega Bay Chamber at chamber@bodegabayca.org

• Rockin Concerts at The Village, 911 Vintage Court, Santa Rosa, 12-3 p.m. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.

Monday, July 3

• Sebastopol Fireworks Extravaganza, Analy High School Football Field, 6950 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol. Their annual Independence celebration tradition continues with live music from Soul Fuse and Frobeck, dancing, free games and relays, great food and drink, a raffle, a flag ceremony and fireworks. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11, free for children under 5. For more information, contact Sebastopol Kiwanis at 707-823-1511 or at kiwanis@seb.org.

Tuesday, July 4

• 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with Kathy Mattea and the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Fireworks light up the sky for one of Sonoma County’s premier Fourth of July celebrations! GMC Summer 2017 programming starts off with a bang as Grammy Winner Kathy Mattea, along with the Santa Rosa Symphony takes the stage. Michael Berkowitz will be conducting. Tickets start at $25. For more information, call 866-955-6040.

• Sonoma’s 4th Of July On the Plaza, 10 -10 p.m. Sonoma. Fourth of July on the Plaza celebrates in true, old-fashioned style, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. with marching bands and fun floats. Live music and games all day long along with food, beer and wine. At dusk, find a spot for the fireworks show. Admission is free. For more information, contact Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association at 707-996-2102.

Wednesday, July 5

• Reel Kids Love Movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1 Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m. June 14 - August 10, Rohnert Park 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 (707) 586-5996 - Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. July 5th & 6th– Ice Age: Collision Course – Rated PG, 95 min. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark, or follow us on Facebook @RohnertPark16 or on Twitter and Instagram @ReadingCinemas.

Thursday, July 6

• The Idea Lounge is an exciting series of talks with a twist! Two speakers: one from the arts, one not. The Idea Lounge takes place in the Lounge at Lagunitas every third Thursday, March through August. Join us at 6:30 for socializing, then grab a seat at 7pm for an hour of unpredictable fun. Lagunitas is located at 1280 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma CA 94952. For more information, email VRichman@PetalumaArtsCenter.org or call 707-762-5600 x101. 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm