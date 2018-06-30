Community Events Calendar June 22, 2018 through July 5, 2018

Friday, June 22

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Paulies’ Garage-Country Band. The market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Sustainable Enterprise Conference. 30 speakers, networking, breakfast, lunch and reception. $65, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP or sustainableenterpriseconverence.com.

• Sonoma-Marin Fair, 6/22-6/24, noon-11 p.m., 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma, featuring carnival rides, games, concerts, livestock shows and the World’s Ugliest Dog contest. $13 adults 13+, $10 kids under 12 and seniors. For info, visit, sonoma-marinfair.org.

Saturday, June 23

• Let your passion become your profession. Financial aid and scholarships are available. Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses and to address any questions. 10-11:30 a.m. (Does not cover the Hybrid Executive MBA in Wine business program). Wine Spectator Learning Center SSU. For more information call 707-664-3501. RSVP to http://web.sonoma.edu/mba/2018/06//all-sonoma-mba-prorams-informatin-session-3.html.

Sunday, June 24

• Wings, Wine and Wetlands-A benefit for the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation where you will stroll the native plant garden, experience interactive exhibits and enjoy local food and drinks. 2-6 p.m. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $125. For more information, go to www.lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 ext. 106. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-wine-and-wetlands-a-benefit-for-the-laguna-foundation-tickets-44006971035.

• Third Annual Ride-A-Rig presented by Junior League of Napa-Sonoma at the Sonoma Fairgrounds, Lyttle Cow Palace, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will provide children hands-on opportunity for children to see and touch a variety of vehicles that play important roles in the community. Purchase tickets online for $5. Children under two are free. or day of event $5.50. For more information go to www.jlns.org/ride-a-rig.html.

Monday, June 25

• Explore foster parenting. Meeting and discussion. Free. Registration requested, 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274 or sonomafostercare.org.

• Musicians of all ages will perform in front of an appreciative audience. Open mic 6-9 p.m. at the Redwood Café, 840 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Tuesday, June 26

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Open mic night with Ceni at Hopmonk in Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol.

• Free tutoring program from 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For grades 5th through 12th with snacks and water provided. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors. For more information contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, June 27

• After-Hours mixer at Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Dr. RP. 5:30-7 p.m. Open to all and free to attend.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce needs people for community events. 707-795-5508. Cotati.org/events/volunteer/chamber@cotati.org.

• Green Music Center at SSU Mormon Tabernacle choir & Orchestra.

Thursday, June 28

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Ln., Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Guided public tours at Garden Valley Ranch. Unique rose varieties. $10. 11 a.m. 498 Pepper Rd., Petaluma. 707-795-0919, gardenvalley.com.

Friday, June 29

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Beatles Flashback-Beatles Tribute Band. The market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Tacos, Tequila & Trivia-test your knowledge with dog and Snoopy-themed trivia in honor of the Chinese Year of the Dog. $24-$30, 6-9 p.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum & research Center, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-284-1297.

Saturday, June 30

• Marin County Fair, San Rafael. Runs until July 4. Performances by Leann Rimes, Los Lobos, Eddie Money and a Beach Boys (cover band). Admission $12-$20, Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael. 415-473-6800.

• Rancho Adobe Fire Dept. Pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. 11000 Main St., Penngrove. Corner of Main St. & Old Redwood Hwy. Tickets at door-$10 adults which includes one free raffle ticket for gift baskets, $5 children 12 and under.

• Saturday walking tours-Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, Costumed docents. Free. 10:30 a.m. 4th and B St., Meet at the steps to the museum, Petaluma. 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

• The sitting room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. A tribute to Dorothy Bryant. Free. Call 707-795-9028 to reserve. 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

• The 42nd annual Penngrove Parade. The biggest little parade in Northern California 11 a.m. After the parade, enjoy BBQ, kids’ games and music by Train Wreck Junction in Penngrove Park from 12-4 p.m. Dogs cannot enter the park (County Health Code) and outside food and drink not permitted. Proceeds support maintenance and improvements to Penngrove Park, Clubhouse and Penngrove 4-H for the benefit of the community. 707-794-1516.

Monday, July 2

• West Coast Songwriters at Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

Wednesday, July 4

• Independence Day (Voice office closed)

• Beach Clean- up. Help remove marine debris and garbage. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. North salmon Creek Parking Lot, 3095 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, sonomacoast.surgrider.org.

Thursday, July 5

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• Hot Dog Thursday-lunch among the aircraft. $5. Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way at N. Laughlin and Becker, Santa Rosa. 707-575-7900.

• Child Poverty & the Social Safety Net 10-11:30 a.m., Child Parent Institute, 3642 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Speaker is Caroline Danielson, Public Policy Institute of Ca. Free.

• Free tutoring program from 3-6 p.m. at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For 5th-12th grade with snacks and water provided. Runs the entire school year with qualified tutors. For more information contact Honor Jackson. at 707-584-2856.