Community Events Calendar June 21, 2019 through July 4, 2019

Friday, June 21

• Party on the Plaza, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, Hots Band (Driving Rock).

• Jim Jefferies, comedian at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39-$49.50; $179 VIP meet and greet. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Summer begins!

Saturday, June 22

• The Indigo Girls. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Nature journaling at the Laguna with Marley Peifer workshop and field trip. 1-5 p.m. Free. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Sunday, June 23

• The Junior League present the Ride-a-Rig event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lyttle Cow Palace, Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. For more information, 707-545-5567.

Monday, June 24

• Vacation Bible School in Penngrove through June 28. From 9 a.m. to noon. No fees or registration necessary. For more information, call 707-795-5919.

Tuesday, June 25

• Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The genre of Kinetic Art developed as an international movement. Museumsc.org.

Wednesday, June 26

• Community Reiki sessions. Reiki is a healing technique that involves the therapist channeling energy into the patient by means of touch to restore physical and emotional well-being. 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440.

Thursday, June 27

• Cotati Farmers Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Dave Hamilton is playing along with free games and all ages each week provided by Farmster.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

• Party on the Plaza, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Choppin’ Broccoli (80s Tribute).

Saturday, June 29

• Coloring the summer garden colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze. 10-3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

• Classic cars, food, classic oldies with rock music and a free raffle from 11. a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 4th St., Petaluma. 707-623-3219.

Monday, July 1

• Sebastopol Senior Social Club at Sebastopol Senior Center, 167 No. High St. Sebastopol. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

• Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Year round. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma. 415-999-5635.

Wednesday, July 3

• Adult summer reading. 707-823-7691. Free. Sebastopol Regional Library. Sebastopol.

• Joose playing at Old Court House Square. Santa Rosa. Free. 5 p.m. 600 4th St., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, July 4

• Cotati Farmers Market closed for Independence Day. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• The Community Voice closed for Independence Day.