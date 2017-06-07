Community Events Calendar June 2, 2017 through June 15, 2017

Friday, June 2

• Rancho Cotati High School graduation ceremony, 6 p.m.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5-8 p.m., Choppin’ Broccoli. 80’s Tribute, providing the music for this event.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy. Cotati. Talking ‘bout Regeneration, Shaman Francis Rico. Friday Flock Night: 7:30-9:30 p.m., suggested donation $10-$20. Come to an interactive evening of shamanic practices. For more information call 707-795-2398.

• 19th Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival. Upcoming dates are from June 2nd-June 11th, all-day, located at 25 North Street, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Healdsburg Jazz Festival at 707-433-4644.

Saturday, June 3

• Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol, sponsors the 23rd annual open studio event. This is a great way to see and purchase fine art from hundreds of experienced and emerging artists, while traveling the scenic by-ways of western Sonoma County. For more information, call 707-829-4797.

Monday, June 5

• Rivertown Poets, Amuse-ing Mondays, Fourth Anniversary Celebration, 6:15 - 8:30 p.m. at the Aqus Cafe, located at 189 H Street in downtown Petaluma. Open mic follows the features (Sign-ups at 5:45). This month featuring Prartho Sereno and Nancy Cherry.

Tuesday, June 6

Wednesday, June 7

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Noontimes at Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club. $25 for chamber members, non- members $40. Sponsor Kuk Sool Won Rohnert Park Martial Arts. Call 584-1415 for more information. Everyone welcome.

Thursday, June 8

• Sister Cities Relations Committee Meeting, Community Center , 5401 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park 7 p.m.

• Cotati Farmers Market held at the LaPlaza Park Thursdays, June - August 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

• Sonoma Wine Country Games, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Leigh Galten at 707-525-0143 x121 and lgalten@councilonaging.com

• Bourbon And Bluegrass,

5-8 p.m.., located at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water Street, Petaluma.

Friday, June 9

• Summer Movies in LaPlaza Park. Sing is the movie, and will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Come join us for a free movie in the park each month this summer.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5-8 p.m., Funky Dozen/70’s Rock & Funk Dance Band, providing the music for this event.

Saturday, June 10

• A benefit ride for The Living Room, Sunday Open Table and St. Andrews Food Kitchen homeless services in Sonoma County. 30 miles, 45 miles, 100 kilometers, and 100 mile routes available for avid cyclists and recreational riders alike. Food, beer and wine offered at the after party. Please visit http://incarnation100.org for more information and to register.

• Peggy Sue Car Show and Cruise, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Cost: Free. For more information, contact Orhan Sarabi at 707-703-9616.

Sunday, June 11

Monday, June 12

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays. The winery is open to the public with wine being $5 a glass, 11 a.m..-5 p.m.., located at Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Ashley Aarreberg at 707-433-6993 or at ashleya@chateaud.com

Tuesday, June 13

• Ping Pong Palooza. Weekly ping pong tournaments with prizes, food, and beverages are held at 6:30 p.m., at Palooza Gastropub And Wine Bar, 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. For more information, call 707-833-4000.

Wednesday, June 14

• Sonoma County Living: Best Of Healdsburg Tour. An exciting day to get to explore intimate settings within Wine County, including a floral school, and follow on many engaging activities. It goes from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., at Relish Culinary, 14 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact 707-431-9999.

• Wines And Sunsets. Visitors will be able to view Russian River Valley sunsets, and enjoy Paradise Ridge wine as well as live music and food. Groups are limited to 8 people, with registration being between $5-$15. Located at Paradise Ridge Winery, 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Sean Beehler at 707-528-9463.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa.

Thursday, June 15

• Writer’s Forum, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St, Petaluma. Writers Forum presenter, Skye Blaine, will talk about: Excavating Memories, Revealing Yourself to Yourself Memoir: The price of telling the truth; the need to dig deep to reach a place of not blaming or shaming others; contacting people in your memoir prior to publishing; having your truth be public. Free admission.