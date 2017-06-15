Community Events Calendar June 16, 2017 through June 29, 2017

Friday, June 16

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Party on the Plaza Pulsators/Rock Reggae & Roll, providing the music for this event.

• The Friends of the Rohnert Park Senior Center are hosting weekly Bingo games, every Friday at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive and all are welcome! Doors open at 4pm and the first game is at 6:30 pm. Buy-ins are $35.00 or $45.00 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. Food is also available for purchase. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

Saturday, June 17

• 37th Annual Cotati Jazz Festival. Jazz up your weekend with free music, crafts, food, and fun for the whole family at this festival. It will take place from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• Sit, Stay, Sparkle. An evening to celebrate and benefit Canine Companions, an organization that helps provide service dogs to people with disabilities. Food, auctions, wine, music, interaction with puppies and dogs, and graduate speeches will be featured. Admission is $100. It will take place from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., located at Canine Companions for Independence, 2965 Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Katelynn Jessen at 707-577-1777.

• Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma, presents Let’s Knit! With Alisha Reyes, 10 a.m.- Noon. Kids are amazing learners. Get them learning how to knit while they are young and see them carry it with them through life. For more information, call Val Richman at 707-762-5600 or info@petalumaartscenter.org

Sunday, June 18

• Father's Day Brunch at Geyserville Grille, 21712 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate Dad! The Geyserville Grille presents a traditional Father's Day Brunch, honoring all the Dad's and the Dad's to be! Book your reservation today!

For More Information, call Brandy Gummelt, at 707-857-3264.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Check out the coolest market in town. Local produce, food and music every Sunday, April through November. Live music each week with top-notch performances on the Hootenanny Stage. Located in the Historic Railroad Square Depot by the Santa Rosa SMART station. For more information, call Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422.

Monday, June 19

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a Mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or shleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, June 20

• Post-Adoptive Parent Support Group (Concurrent Children’s Social Group) This month’s topic will be celebrating yourself. Attendees will share parental accomplishments and/or moments of pride and raise a toast or two over sparkling water and juice! Andrea Pinkerton, PsyD. will be facilitating. Robin Ratner, MSW, will hold a concurrent Children’s Social Group—healthy snack included. At JFCS office, 1360 N. Dutton, Suite C, Santa Rosa. Date: Tuesday, June 20, 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm. Please RSVP for both groups to robinr@jfcs.org or call (707) 303-1509; please note the age(s) of your child(ren) that will be attending.

Wednesday, June 21

• Sonoma-Marin County Fair, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. This is an all-day event. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or e-mail marketing@sonoma-marinfair.org.

• Legal Consultations for Seniors and Family Members - Half-hour consultations are available with elder law attorney, Janice Sternfeld, on the third Wednesday of each month.Consultations for seniors or their families can cover advance health care directives, planning for incapacity, conservatorships, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, special needs trusts, and public benefits (including Medi-Cal and veterans’ benefits). Date: Wed., June 21, 10:00 am - 11:30 am. Call to make an appointment: 707-303-1530. Free of charge. 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Thursday, June 22

• Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family

favorites for $1 June 21 & 22 – TROLLS (2016) – Rated PG, 93 min.For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark. Wednesday & Thursdays June14- August 10.

Friday, June 23

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza -Second Line/New Orleans Funk & Soul, providing the music for this event.

• Songbird Community Healing Center is Celebrating the Solstice/Sun with Tarot, Sue Wilhite. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Peek at what the second half of 2017 might bring you. Participate in two fun spreads by the group for the group. One spread gives general information about the year. The other dives into using the power of the sun to manifest. Sue Wilhite is an author and Master Voyager Tarot Consultant.

Saturday, June 24

• Sonoma County Philharmonic presents, Charlie Chaplin's silent movie classic 'City Lights' with original music performed live by our orchestra at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery Outdoor Amphitheater, 7 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. Movie begins at sunset. For more information and ticket prices, call 707-206-6775.

Sunday, June 25

• The Junior League of Napa-Sonoma is proud to present the 2nd Annual Ride-a-Rig! Ride-A-Rig is an educational community event that will provide children a hands-on opportunity to see and touch a variety of vehicles that play important roles in our community. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $5.50, children 2 and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the door or online at www.JLNS.org or you can buy them (with a 50-cent discount) from a Junior League member or by sending a check to JLNS to P.O. Box 5752, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.

Monday, June 26

• Jewish Family and Children's Services The Power of Positive Parenting, Monday, June 26, 6:00 - 7:30 pm at The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 W. Steele Ln., Santa Rosa. Sign up online: www.cmosc.org/triple-p-parenting-sessions/.

Tuesday, June 27

• Copperfield’s Books presents Redwood Writers Fiction, at Copperfield’s Bookstore Montgomery Village 775 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Open to the public.

Wednesday, June 28

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa.

Thursday, June 29

• Viansa Sonoma Chef Series. Chef John Toulze will feature farm-to-table fare prepared out of the Viansa Sonoma wood-fired oven, and served in wine-paired courses on the

picturesque terrace. It will take place from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Viansa Sonoma, at 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma.

• George M! A musical based on the life story of George M. Cohan, who reigned the Broadway Stage for 25 years and created songs like “Yankee Doodle Dandy”, “You’re A Grand Old Flag”, etc. Tickets are $15-$38 and the musical will take place at 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. 6th Street, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact the boxoffice at 707-523-4185 or at boxoffice@6thstreetplayhouse.com

• Raven Performing Arts Theater presents Anything Goes. It’s a production about a nightclub singer named Reno Sweeney in route from New York to England on the S.S. American and the life changing events following suit, along with a variety of Cole Porter tunes. Tickets are $10-$30 and the production will take place at Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North Street, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Carol Noack at 707-433-6335 or at info@raventheater.org.