Community Events Calendar June 15, 2018 through June 28, 2018

Friday, June 15

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Used Goods – Classic Rock Band. The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Transcendence Theatre “Broadway Under the Stars” in the Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen. For more information, call 877-424-1414. Or email info@ttcsonoma.org. (June 15 through Sept. 9). 7:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets at www.BestNightEver.org. Cost $35-$150.

• Senior driving-keys to driving safer & driving longer-volunteers of the CHP-RP Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., RP. 707-585-6784. Free.

Saturday, June 16

• Veterans Appreciation Expo. The Rohnert Park-Cotati Rotary Club is sponsoring a day of fun from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Cotati Veterans Memorial Facility, 8505 Park Ave., Cotati. Free BBQ lunch beginning at noon. Open to all veterans and their families. Kid friendly with activities. This is a non-alcohol event. Music, guest speakers and connect with other veterans. Veteran Organization information booths with static displays will be shown. For more information, contact Bob Stewart, Community Service Director. stubobchev@gmail.com.

• Presented by the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, the Cotati Music Festival is from 12-6 p.m. Music, dancing, beer, wine, food, booths and fun. 50/50 raffle. Sponsored, in part, by the Sonoma County board of Supervisors. Free. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• 48th Annual Juneteenth Festival commemorating the ending of slavery. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley St., Santa Rosa. 707-393-7661.

Sunday, June 17

• Happy Father's Day

• Father’s Day at the Schulz Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free for all fathers. 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452.

• English Country Dance beginner, 1:45 p.m. or 2-4:30 p.m. Wischemann Hall, 465 Morris St., Sebastopol, 707-829-3478, nbcds.org/, kalia@nbcds.org.

Monday, June 18

• Margaret Jenkins Dance Co. Interactive dance performance, ‘Geometric Reflections’, 5-7 p.m. Marijke’s Grove, Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa. $75 under 12 free. Eventbrite.com.

• Snoopy’s a writer’s haven that stimulated the imagination. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snoopy’s Café, 1667 W. Steel Ln., Santa Rosa, 707-546-7147.

• Free food at RP Health Center, State Farm Drive from 9 a.m. until food is gone.

Tuesday, June 19

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Working Professionals Support Group from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NAMI Sonoma County Office, 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3, Santa Rosa.­

Wednesday, June 20

• Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital needs volunteers on Wednesdays. Training is provided. If you are a physically fit mature adult with some time to spare call 707-522-1598 for more information.

• Speaker Caroline Danielson will present “Child Poverty and the Social Safety Net.” 10-11:30 a.m. at the Child Parent Institute, 3642 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa. Free.

• Sonoma-Marin fair in Petaluma. Will run until June 24. A five- day event with livestock shows, chef demos, carnival rides, funnel cake championships & the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. Admission $12-$18, 175 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. 707-283-3247.

• Walks to enhance physical and mental well-being. Free. 10-11 a.m. Armstrong Woods, 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville.

Thursday, June 21

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Georgia James and Deborah Parrish will talk about “The Language of Love in Today’s Changing Times: How to write empowering love connections.” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Copperfield’s in Petaluma.

• Petaluma Trivia Night with Lesley. $1 per person, 7-9 p.m. Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma, 707-778-6060.

Friday, June 22

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Paulies’ Garage-Country Band. The market hours are 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Sustainable Enterprise Conference. 30 speakers, networking, breakfast, lunch and reception. $65, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP or sustainableenterpriseconverence.com.

Saturday, June 23

• Let your passion become your profession. Financial aid and scholarships are available. Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses, and to address any questions. 10-11:30 a.m. (Does not cover the Hybrid Executive MBA in Wine business program). Wine Spectator Learning Center SSU. For more information call 707-664-3501. RSVP to http://web.sonoma.edu/mba/2018/06//all-sonoma-mba-prorams-informatin-session-3.html.

Sunday, June 24

• Wings, Wine and Wetlands-A benefit for the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation where you will stroll the native plant garden, experience interactive exhibits and enjoy local food and drinks. 2-6 p.m. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $125. For more information, go to www.lagunafoundation.org. or call 707-527-9277 ext. 106. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wings-wine-and-wetlands-a-benefit-for-the-laguna-foundation-tickets-44006971035.

• Third Annual Ride-A-Rig presented by Junior League of Napa-Sonoma at the Sonoma Fairgrounds, Lyttle Cow Palace, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will provide children hands-on opportunity to see and touch a variety of vehicles that play important roles in the community. Purchase tickets online for $5. Children under two are free. or day of event $5.50. For more information go to www.jlns.org/ride-a-rig.html.

Monday, June 25

• Explore foster parenting. Meeting and discussion. Free. Registration requested, 2255 Challenger Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa. 707-565-4274 or sonomafostercare.org.

• Musicians of all ages will perform in front of an appreciative audience. Open mic 6-9 p.m. at the Redwood Café, 840 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

Tuesday, June 26

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Open mic night with Ceni at Hopmonk in Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol.

Wednesday, June 27

• After- hours mixer at Red Lobster, 6440 Redwood Dr. RP. 5:30-7 p.m. Open to all and free to attend.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce needs people for community events. 707-795-5508. Cotati.org/events/volunteer/chamber@cotati.org.

Thursday, June 28

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Guided public tours at Garden Valley Ranch. Unique rose varieties. $10. 11 a.m. 498 Pepper Rd., Petaluma. 707-795-0919, gardenvalley.com.