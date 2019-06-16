Community Events Calendar June 14, 2019 through June 27, 2019

Friday, June 14

• Come and listen to invigorating and inspirational talks from local people. The Psychology of Exercise with Dr. Justin Collmann, Ph.D. Free for members. RSVP to 707-829-2440.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, Blues Mothers Band. (All-Female Blues Brothers Tribute).

• Book reading with Cleve Jones 5:30-7 p.m. $10 with limited seating. Purchase tickets by calling 707-829-2440.

Saturday, June 15

• Wild lives of wildlife: A wildlife camera workshop with Shelly Spriggs. 9-12:30 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• The Annual Juneteenth Festival. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1671 Hendley ST., Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

• Cotati music festival. 12-6:30 p.m. LaPlaza Park. Downtown Cotati.

Sunday, June 16

• Bird courtship and breeding strategies bird walk with Lisa Hug. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $55. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Cotati music festival 12-6:30 p.m. in downtown Cotati.

• Father’s Day.

Monday, June 17

• Season of wine and lavender at the Matanzas Creek Winery, 6097 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Celebrate lavender month. 707-528-6464.

Tuesday, June 18

• Come and join in the conversation of the needs of older adults and special people. Earle Baum Center of the Blind, 4539 Occidental Rd., Santa Rosa. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Call for more information at 707-565-5950.

Wednesday, June 19

• Sonoma-Marin Fair, 175 Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Begins at 10 a.m. Check out the ugliest dog contest.

Thursday, June 20

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Frauds, scams and other elder abuse. 1-2:30 p.m. Open to the community. RSVP at 707-829-2440.

• Writer’s forum with Jacqueline Yau will talk about how to fully live a writing life while keeping your day job. 6:30-8:30 p.m. www.TheWriteSpot.us.

• The Bluebyrds are playing at the Cotati Farmers Market with free games for all ages each week provided by Farmster.

• Cotati Farmers’ Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

Friday, June 21

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music, Hots Band (Driving Rock).

• Jim Jefferies, comedian at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39-$49.50; $179 VIP meet and greet. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Summer begins!

Saturday, June 22

• The Indigo Girls. 8 p.m. Tickets: $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Nature journaling at the Laguna with Marley Peifer workshop and field trip. 1-5 p.m. Free. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Sunday, June 23

• The Junior League present the Ride-a-Rig event from 10 1.m. to 2 p.m. at Lyttle Cow Palace, Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $7. For more information, c707-545-5567.

Monday, June 24

• Vacation Bible School in Penngrove through June 28. From 9 a.m. to noon. No fees nor no registration necessary. For more information, call 707-795-5919.

Tuesday, June 25

• Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th St., Santa Rosa from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The genre of Kinetic Art developed as an international movement. Museumsc.org.

Wednesday, June 26

• Community Reiki sessions. Reiki is a healing technique that involves the therapist channeling energy into the patient by means of touch to restore physical and emotional well-being. 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440.

Thursday, June 27

• Cotati Farmers’ Market opens from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Dave Hamilton is playing along with free games and all ages each week provided by Farmster.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.