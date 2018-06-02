Community Events Calendar June 1, 2018 through June 14, 2018

Friday, June 1

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market starts at the City Center Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park. The featured band is Choppin’ Broccoli-80s Tribute. The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• The Rohnert Park Senior Center is hosting weekly BINGO games, every Friday and all are welcome! The doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game is 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes everything. Payouts upon attendance. All the proceeds go to the Rohnert Park Senior Center.

Saturday, June 2

• Gold Ridge Firefighter’s Association, 1690 Watertrough Rd., Sebastopol, will have its pancake breakfast. For more information, call 707-823-5401.

• Sonoma County Pride is three days long, June 1-3 at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. Food for Thought will have an exhibitor booth in Old Courthouse Sq. and will be walking in the parade June 2. If you want to volunteer or walk in the parade, contact Helen Myers at 707-887-1647 ext. 103 or by email at HelenM@FFTfoodbank.org. Parade starts at 12 p.m.

• An evening with Barbara Higbie at the Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $22 and VIP tickets are $32. Tickets are available online at shalomevents.org or call 707-664-8622.

• A benefit for the playhouse school of drama with sing-a-long-a “Sound of Music.” The classic film will have subtitles-so everyone can sing along. 2 p.m. Tickets and information at 707-523-4185 ext. 1. 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

• Petaluma-based rock ‘n’ roll jam band Luvplanet performs two sets 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy,. Free. 707-795-5118.

Sunday, June 3

• Sonoma Historic Motorsport Festival 8 a.m. $35 children under 12 free. Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Hwy 37-121. For more information, call 800-877223.

Monday, June 4

• A reading at the Aquis Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. The 5th anniversary reading with two Bay Area poets, Alison Luterman and David Beckman with open mic. at 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.

• Poll workers needed for election day. Workers will set up & close the polls, locate voter names on rosters, get voter signatures, provide simple instruction to voters, issue ballots & other duties as needed. Poll workers needed in all languages. For more information, call 707-565-6816.

Tuesday, June 5

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Comedy classes begin in the RP Cross and Crown Lutheran School, 5475 Snyder Ln., RP 7-10 p.m. Ages 18+. This will run from June 5 to July 17. $400/6 weeks or $150 for a drop- in class. How to write and tell jokes. Students will often compete in Comedy Marathon Contest at a public performance. First prize: $150.

Wednesday, June 6

• Noon Times 11:45 a.m. networking luncheon with Ben Stone, EDB & Bert Whitaker, from the regional parks. Register by June 1 to take advantage of $25 early bird discount. Fairview Sonoma at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr. RP. 707-584-2945.

• Want to learn to make funny movies? Study scripts. You will be recorded on camera at every class. Make short films. June 6-July 18, 7-10 p.m. RP Cross and Crown Lutheran School, 5475 Snyder Ln., RP. $400/6 weeks or $150 for a drop- in class. For more information go to http://www.jimrichardson.com/localComedyClasses/filmmaking.htlm.

Thursday, June 7

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Cotati Farmers Market, La Plaza Park, Cotati 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 8

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma County residents. Bring your ID to prove residence. No appointment is required. The hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. drop off site is Central Disposal site (Bldg. 5) 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring The Igniters-Classic Rock & Roll Band. The Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• The RP Community Chorale presents its annual Spring Concert at the Rohnert Park Burton Rec. Center, on the corner of Burton Ave. & Bernice Ave. 7 p.m. Reception follows the performance. To purchase tickets, go to inspirations.brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

Saturday, June 9

• Peggy Sue Car Show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. True grit will be running Peggy Sue this year. Cars 1976 and older wanted. Contact redpodium.com.

• The North Coast Wine & Food Festival at SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $50-$135 with proceeds going to the Sonoma County Boys & Girls Club. For more information, go to northcoastwineandfood.com.

• Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic held in Windsor. Rise early and dress warm to see the colored hot air balloons rising above Keiser Park about 5 a.m. Food, craft booths and a kids’ play area. $12 adults, $5 children ages 3-12, free age 2 and younger. Go to schabc.org for more information.

Sunday, June 10

• Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, 4:30-10:30 a.m. $10-$20. Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Rd., Windsor. For more information, email info@schabc.org.

Monday, June 11

• Forest to the sea summer day camp (June 11-15) children/students entering 5-8th grade. Join the Stewards of the Coast & Redwoods for an exciting week-long summer program combining learning & play in the outdoors. Scholarships available. For more information, contact kat@stewardscr.org.

• Free food at RP Health Center, State Farm Dr., from 9 a.m. until food is gone.

Tuesday, June 12

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Women in Business 11:45 a.m. networking luncheon at Sally Tomatoes at SOMO Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Register by June 7 to take advantage of $25 early bird discount. Register online at www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html. 707-584-2945. Speaker is Kristine Carey.

Wednesday, June 13

• Musical Instrument Library-Musical instruments from all over the world to check out. Free. $20 suggested donation for library card. 10-1:30 p.m. Sebastopol Farmer’s Market, 6908 Weeks Way, Sebastopol. 707-829-9052, Peter.sebastopolgrange.org.

• Most Wednesdays through Nov. 14 anyone with a driver’s license can compete, providing their vehicle or motorcycle passes a simple technical inspection. All vehicles must have mufflers. Gates open 3:30 p.m. and racing starts at 4-10 p.m. 300 cars are allowed to compete each week (competitors & spectators). Highways 37 & 121 in Sonoma.

• Honky Tonk night in Penngrove. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. with the Twin Oaks Gear Jammers. Free. Tip what you can. 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. For more information, call 707-795-5118.

Thursday, June 14

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Krush backyard concerts. Music starts at 6 p.m. at KRSH Radio, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa.