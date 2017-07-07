Community Events Calendar July 7, 2017 through July 20, 2017

Friday, July 7

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Party on the Plaza - The Igniters/Drivin’ Classic Rock, providing the music for this event.

• First Friday Art Walk, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Ancient Oak Cellars, 621 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, contact Melissa Cellars at 707-836-3099 or melissa@ancientoakcellars.com.

Saturday, July 8

• 25th Annual Kids Day, La Plaza Park, Cotati, 10 a.m. free breakfast at Church of the Oaks, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. parade and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. festival. Free! Bring the whole family down for this beloved community event! To celebrate our 25th year, the theme will be “Cotati Celebrates Culture.” We will have a park full of live entertainment, games, music, contests, food, family resources, crafts and activities, vendors, and much more! You won’t want to miss this.

• America’s Guardians, charity golf event will be held at Foxtail Golf Course, Rohnert Park, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Help us honor those who keep us safe. The day includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, prizes for $65. You can honor someone past or present who has served in the military by sponsoring an “Honor Sign” that will be displayed on the course ($25 per name). The event starts at 10 a.m. Prospective members and golfers welcomed! For more information, call 510-685-5146.

Sunday, July 9

• The Green Music Center’s Annual Bluegrass Festival, 2 p.m., 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. A star-studded event featuring various bluegrass artists from all around, this year’s performers are Del and Dawg Bluegrass Band, Mark O’Connor and the O’Connor Family Band and Sierra Hull. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

Monday, July 10

• Advance Health Care Directive Workshop, located at Jewish Family and Children’s Services, 1360 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. This two session workshop is facilitated by Redwing Keysarr and Gwen Harris of Seniors at Home’s Palliative Care Program. Takes place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Register online at www.seniorsathome.org/LIVE. For more information, contact 707-303-1501 or Sonoma@jfcs.org.

Tuesday, July 11

Women in Business networking mxer; 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Doubletree, Sonoma County, 1 Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park. Refreshments are provided. This event is open to the public.

• California Roots presents: Dirty Heads and SOJA, 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Drive, #110, Rohnert Park. Tickets are currently on sale for $35. For more information, contact Bryce Dow-Williamson at 707-664-6318 or at bryce@secondoctave.com.

Wednesday, July 12

• Moonlighters Big Band outdoor concert, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Open to the public.

• The 3 P’s of Effective Interviewing, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Golf Course Drive, C-7, Rohnert Park. This event is taught by John McHugh, of the Winning Workforce. Admission is $10. For more information or to register call 707-584-1415.

• Reel Kids Love Movies- Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1 Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m. June 14 - August 10, Rohnert Park 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park. Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. July 12th & 13th– Sing – Rated PG, 110 min. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/RohnertPark, or follow us on Facebook @RohnertPark16 or on Twitter and Instagram @ReadingCinemas.

Thursday, July 13

• Cotati’s Farmers Market happens every Thursday in June, July and August. Music, shopping, food all make for an enjoyable evening. Starts at 4:30 p.m.

• Petaluma Folk Tales. Petaluma native and former mayor Pamela Torliatt, historian Skip Sommer, and local theatre manager Tom Gaffey come to present the folk tales and history of Petaluma in an entertaining performance. It will take place from 7 p.m.-12 a.m., at Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. Tickets are $10, $8 for PAC members. For more information, contact Petaluma Arts Center at 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org

• Concerts Under the Stars Outdoor Film Festival, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.

Friday, July 14

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza, Rolling Blackouts/Classic Rock, Country & Blues, providing the music for this event.

• St. Vincent de Paul 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, at the Windsor Golf Course with a banquet following at the Mary Agatha Furth Center. This is Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s largest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser supports many important community programs including Feed the Hungry ministry and St. Vincent de Paul free dining room. For more information on pricing call 707-484-3535 and make your reservation now!

• Summer movies in La Plaza Park. Moana is the movie, and will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Come join us for a free movie in the park each month this summer.

• Gay Wine Weekend. A special LGBT event come for wine tasting and take part in several LGBT celebrations. All benefits will go to Face to Face, Sonoma County’s AIDS network. It will take place all day, at various locations in Sonoma Valley, Sonoma. For more information or for ticket costs, contact Gary Saperstein at 707-495-9732 or at gary@outinthevineyard.com

Saturday, July 15

• Live storytelling with Joe Wos. Meet cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos who will perform live stories for “A-Maze-Ing Tales with Joe Wos” throughout the day. Wos will also share and sign his new book A-Maze-Ing Animals: 50 Mazes for Kids. It will begin at 10 a.m., at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Charles M. Schulz Museum at 707-579-4452 or at inquiries @schulzmuseum.org.

• Gualala Arts Annual Auto Show and Derby, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Classic cars under the cool redwoods. Automotive themed art, music, food, top fuel dragsters, Pinewood Derby races, and more! For more information, contact 707-884-1138 or info@gualalaarts.org.

Sunday, July 16

• Civil War Days return to Duncan’s Mills, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Freezeout Road/Moscow Road, Duncan Mills. Come enjoy a great historical reenactment open to the public, and take the opportunity to interact with the soldiers and civilians of the Civil War. The site will be massive and contain a great historical tour, as well as views of the battle reenactments. For more information, contact the California Historical Artillery Society at 707-922-5901 or visit the event website at http://www.civilwardays.net.

• West End Farmers Market, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Located at 9 Fourth St. Santa Rosa, California. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at (707) 477-8422 or email at wefm@sonic.net. Check out the coolest market in town. Local produce, food and music every Sunday. Live music each week with top-notch performances on the Hootenanny Stage.

Monday, July 17

• Visit Chateau Diana Winery on ‘Monday’ and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass! The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6195 Dry Creek Rd., Healdsburg. Relax on the patio overlooking the picturesque Dry Creek Valley.

Tuesday, July 18

• Golf Course Oversight Committee Meeting, Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

• The Forestville Certified Farmers Market, Forestville downtown Park, 6990 Front St. (Highway 116) Forestville, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can find farm fresh local produce, fabulous foods from local chefs, artisan breads, cheese, and fine selections from local wineries at the Wine and Beer Booth, with drinks for the kids, too! Vendors also offer arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing, and gifts. For more information call 707-766-4597.

Wednesday, July 19

• Coffee with a Cotati Cop at Your Sweet Expectations, 8099 La Plaza, Suite A, 7-9 a.m.

• Legal Consultations for Seniors and Family Members. Half hour consultations are available with elder law attorney Janice Sternfield on the third Wednesday of each month. Consultations for seniors and/or their families can cover advance health care directives, planning for incapacity, conservatorships, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, special needs trusts, and public benefits. These consultations take place from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. To make an appointment or for more information, contact 707-303-1530 or sonoma@jfcs.org. Free of charge.

• Reel Kids Love Movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1, Every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., June 14 - August 10, Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. July 19 & 20 – Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) – Rated PG, 95 min.

• Focus on Saturn. RFO presents “Focus on Saturn,” an evening dedicated to the famously ringed planet. After everyone has had their fill of Saturn, the telescopes will be turned on other wonders of the evening’s sky. It will take place at 7 pm at Robert Ferguson Observatory, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. For more information, contact 707-833-6979.

Thursday, July 20

• Reel Kids Love Movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1, Every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., June 14 - August 10, Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1, July 19 & 20 – Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) – Rated PG, 95 min.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Hosted by the Good Nite Inn, 5040 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park. Open to the public along with complimentary refreshments. Bring a raffle and advertise your business!

• The Idea Lounge, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Lounge at Lagunitas, 1280 N McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma. This event presents speakers Talia Bouskila (presenting art through “The Art and Nature of Floral Design) and Pam Torliatt (presenting life through “Local Grass Fed Beef). They are here to present how art and life combine, along with collaborative activities for the audience to understand the significance of both subjects. The Idea Lounge takes place in the Lounge at Lagunitas every third Thursday, March through August. For more information, email VRichman@PetalumaArtsCenter.org or call 707-762-5600.

• Throwback Thursday, 90’s Edition, 9 p.m., Gale’s Central Club, 106 Petaluma Boulevard, Petaluma. For more information, contact Armin Naghashian at armin@djarmin.com.