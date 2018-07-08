Community Events Calendar July 6, 2018 through July 19, 2018

Friday, July 6

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Ln., Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Poyntlyss Sistars – 50’s-80’s Dance Music. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Friday Flock night. Experience your life in a graceful and joyful way. Explore an ancient wisdom-based alternative to the stress of Western civilization. www.ShamanZone.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m., 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Saturday, July 7

• Wine Country big BBQ. Public tasting from 1-5 p.m. 8th annual Wine Country Big Q Kansas City BBQ Society. Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Sonoma County Vet Connect will be the beneficiary of this event. For more information, call 707-837-1928.

• Community potluck celebration with hikes and kids’ activities, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Rd., northeast of Santa Rosa. Free, open house style event. No pets, bring water, snacks, a potluck dish and reusable utensils. Visit LandPaths.org.

• See how the parks are recovering from the wildfires during an easy to moderate hike, 10 a.m. to noon in Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 State Highway 12. The Nunn’s fire burned this park extensively. Free. Advance registration is required. Meet in the parking lot. Parking $7. Visit sonomacountyparks.org.

• Make crazy kaleidoscopes during interactive science at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Rd. Free, all ages welcome. Parking. $7. 707-539-2865.

• How waterways wrote our history: The North Bay up to the 1800s. A presentation with archaeologist Dr. Mara Vejby at 3-4:30 p.m. $12 (non-refundable) Pre-registration required. Meet at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. Call 707-527-9277 ext. 100 for more information.

Sunday, July 8

• The NYC-based Isle of Klezbos performs a repertoire of neo-traditional folk dance and mystical melodies, Yiddish swing & retro tango drinking songs at the Cotati Cabaret stage at Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza in Cotati 7 p.m. Admission is $20. VIP tickets are $30 and $10 for kids 12 and under. For tickets call 707-664-8622 or shalomevents.ticketleap.com.

• The 73rd annual Swiss Picnic is a major fundraiser for the Sonoma-Marin Swiss Club, featuring chicken and pasta barbecue in Penngrove Park. Games for young and old. Public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. 12-6 p.m. The Swiss Club has been a social and service organization in the North Bay for decades. 11800 Main St. Penngrove. $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.



Monday, July 9

• Snoopy’s 43rd Senior World Hockey Tournament.

9 a.m. to midnight. 1667 W. Steele Ln. Santa Rosa. Call 707-546-7147 for more information. More than 70 teams attending. More than 1,100 ice hockey players aged 40-96 will compete. Spectators are encouraged, and admissions is free.

Tuesday, July 10

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• A 17- month program alternating Fridays & Saturdays International Consulting & study tour experiential Leadership Sailing classes start in Oct. Applications accepted on a rolling basis information. Sessions are an opportunity for incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of courses and to address any questions.12 -1 p.m. Online Webinar Questions? Email: mba@sonoma.edu or call 707-664-3501.

• Women in Business mixer at Karah Estate Vineyard, 5:30-7 p.m. 1010 W. Railroad, Cotati.

Wednesday, July 11

• Peace town Summer Concert Series 5-8 p.m. Free. Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. 707-508-5449.

Thursday, July 12

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Ln,, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Re/Max Gold ribbon cutting Golf Course Dr. 5:30-7 p.m. Call the chamber office for more information. 707-584-1415.

Friday, July 13

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Soulshine Blues Band. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

Saturday, July 14

• Broadway Under the Stars-fantastical family night 7:30 p.m. $35-$150. Jack London Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen, 877-424-1414.

• Penngrove Power and Implement Museum 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 200 Phillips Rd., Penngrove (off Old Redwood Hwy.) Come and see working old time engines, Model A and Classic cars, military vehicles, tractors and trucks. Free but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 707-795-4849 or httpp://penngrovepower.org.

• 19th Annual Civil War days. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Battle times 1-4 p.m. Adults $12; kids 7-12, $6 and Kids 6 and under are free. Parking $5 per car. Cash only. No bank cards accepted. For more information, call 707-922-5901. Freezeout Canyon-1/4- mile down Freezeout Rd. off Mosco Rd., Duncan Mills.

Sunday, July 15

• Civil War Days 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Battle time 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults $12; kids 7-12, $6 and Kids 6 and under are free. Parking $5 per car. Cash only. No bank cards accepted. For more information, call 707-922-5901. Freezeout Canyon-1/4- mile down Freezeout Rd. off Mosco Rd., Duncan Mills. 707-922-5901.

Monday, July 16

• Opening reception for natural affinity: Ca. women sculptors in the landscape. 1 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. Call 707-939-7862 Ext. 11.

Tuesday, July 17

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Flexibility 16-month program includes three-month segments of online case-based learning and faculty mentoring, with three extended onsite visits. Integration team and project-based earning will focus on wine value chain strategies, international brand management and incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of course and to address any questions. 12-1 p.m. Online Webinar questions? Email: mba@sonoma.edu. Or call 707-664-3501 for more information.

• Butterfly Gardens-children activities, wildflowers display, walking tours. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hallberg Butterfly Gardens, 8687 Oak Grove Ave., Sebastopol. 707-823-3420, hallbergbutterflygardens.org.

Wednesday, July 18

• Sonoma Agricultural Preservation & open space District. 707-565-7366, receptionist, sonomaopenspace.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Thursday, July 19

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Ln., Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writers forum presenter, Frances Rivetti-layering fiction and non-fiction without losing the plot. Free. 6:30 p.m. at 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.