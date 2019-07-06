Community Events Calendar July 5, 2019 through July 18, 2019

Friday, July 5

• No Farmers’ Market, Independence Day weekend.

Saturday, July 6

• Trevor Noah returns to Santa Rosa on his Loud & Clear Tour. 7 p.m. Tickets: $65-$125. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

• Prune Packers baseball game at 515 Piper St., Healdsburg. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. www.prunepackrs.org.

• The Filipino-American Society of St. Elizabeth Seton Church is celebrating “Filipino-American Friendship Day” from 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Complete with entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and some Filipino food items available ‘til we’re sold out!

Monday, July 8

• Paint night: Golden Waters at 6:30 p.m. at the Washoe House, 2840 Roblar Rd., Petaluma. Ages 21 and up. $37 per person.

Tuesday, July 9

• Fitness fun with My Gym. Ages 1-4. Sonoma County Library: Central. 4-5 p.m. Register at http://sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Wednesday, July 10

• Paint night: Whimsical Tulip at 6:30 p.m. at the Bear Republic Brewing Co., 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., Rohnert Park. Ages 21 and up. $37 per person.

Thursday, July 11

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Janie & the Reformed playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Optimal living health workshop 1-2:30 p.m. Registration required; call 707-829-2440. Learn the fundamentals of how to feel more energetic and lower your risk of degenerative disease.

Friday, July 12

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Soul Section (Rock & Soul Horn Band).

• Declutter support group with Donna Declutter 10:45-12 p.m. Members $10. Non-members $12. Drop-in; no registration. Let’s talk about how you can let go of inherited things and feel good about it. 707-829-2440 x102.

Saturday, July 13

• LGBTQI + friends present a 1960s beach party 6:30-10 p.m. Open to all. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

Sunday, July 14

• Guelaguetza of Sonoma County. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Spring, Santa Rosa. This event is committed to a celebration in which represents and celebrates regions of Mexico.

Monday, July 15

• SRU summer day camp 8:30 a.m. Trione Field, 4400 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa.

Tuesday, July 16

• Advance Health Care Directive Planning workshop 5:30-11:59 p.m. at 1450 Neotomas Ave., Santa Rosa. Free advance care planning classes. 707-565-5950.

Wednesday, July 17

• Journey revisited from 6-8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Wed. night market. 4th St. & Old Courthouse Sq., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, July 18

• Cotati Farmers’ Market open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Restoration, biodiversity and our new role in the 21st century in Ca. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Writer’s Forum at Copperfield’s downtown Petaluma. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Details on www.TheWriteSpot.us.