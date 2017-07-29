Community Events Calendar July 28, 2017 through August 10, 2017

Friday, July 28

• Friday Flock Night: Hold the Vision –Stand Your Ground! Enjoy alchemical crystal bowl sound immersion and other healing sounds, and get to know others at this event to help heal each other. It takes place from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., at the Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398, or visit their website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Friday Night Market, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. The Rotten Tomatoes are providing music for this event.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. The Poyntless Sistars will be performing and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It takes place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Celtic Music Concert, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 1st St. East, Sonoma. Four Shillings Short will provide music for this event. For more information, contact Christy Martin at fourshillingsshort@gmail.com or at 650-274-1100.

Saturday, July 29

• SSU Saturday B.A. Degree Completion Program Info Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Rachel Carson Hall (Room 14), Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. This program offers an alternative route to a B.A. in Liberal Studies for working adults who have completed lower-division coursework and whose schedules do not permit them to attend regular campus classes. For more information or to RSVP, contact Susan McFeeters at 707-664-2601 or at susan.mcfeeters@sonoma.edu.

• Reggae Sunsplash, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr. #110, Rohnert Park. For more information or to RSVP, contact Jacqueline Huynh at 408-813-4469 or at huynh.jacqueline@ymail.com.

• The Awesome American Badger: Presentation with Susan Kirks, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Join Naturalist Susan Kirks, entering her 18th year of field study and observations of the reclusive American Badger (Taxidea taxus) and its life cycle and activities, to better understand this awesome mammal and its current activity in Sonoma County. For more information, contact Anita Smith at 707-527-9277 x 110 or at anita@lagunafoundation.org, or visit the website at www.lagunafoundation.org.

• Ribbon Cutting at Richard Crane Elementary School 1290 Southwest Blvd., RP, 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Join in celebrating the opening of Richard Crane year round elementary school and pancake breakfast, fundraiser and school tour.

Sunday, July 30

• Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernández and the Santa Rosa Symphony conducted by Michael Berkowitz, 7 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. Tickets are free. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, July 31

• Los Gu'achis Performance, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Admission is free.

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, August 1

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Tipsy Tuesdays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. For more information, contact Ashley Aareberg at 707-433-6993 or at ashleya@chateaud.com.

• National Night Out, La Plaza Park, Cotati, 6 p.m. BBQ hamburgers and hot dogs for sale, supporting the Recreation Department, followed by a free movie in the park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police- community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live. Please join the Cotati Police Department and City of Cotati Recreation Department for National Night Out! Come meet your police officers and city staff at this free event and enjoy beautiful La Plaza Park. “The LEGO Batman Movie” will be shown.

• Destination Healdsburg, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. Come to attend a tour of the newest exhibit at the museum, which highlights the history of Healdsburg. Free to public. For more information, contact Holly Hoods at 707-431-3325.

• National Night Out, Rohnert Park, 475 City Center Dr., RP, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. America’s Night Out Against Crime. There will be public safety information, emergency vehicles, information booths, bounce house, bike rodeo, food booths and prizes. Free Admission.

Wednesday, August 2

• Summer Cinema Series, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Admission is free. The featured movie is ‘The Sound of Music’.

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway Way, Rohnert Park. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Wednesday and Thursday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided, see website for details. The movie featured this week is “The Peanuts Movie” (PG, 89 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market at the Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce presents Noontimes at Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP, 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. All welcome. Members lunch $25, non-members $40.

Thursday, August 3

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. This year, it's the HOLIDAZE at the Sonoma County Fair. Enjoy the thrills of an exciting new carnival, view the largest themed floral show in the west in the Hall of Flowers, see an incredible display of livestock and agricultural education, and watch headline concerts and live music every day! Enjoy delicious food, fun contests, and more. General admission is $7-$13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200.

• Rockin’ The River, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., The Guerneville Plaza, River Road & Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. The Jean Genies will be providing the music for this event. Admission is free.

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway Way, Rohnert Park. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Wednesday and Thursday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided, see website for details. The movie featured this week is “The Peanuts Movie” (PG, 89 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.

Friday, August 4

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m.– 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Court N’ Disaster/Rocky Tonk, providing the music for this event.

• Diana Krall – World Tour 2017-2018, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. For more information, contact 866-955-6040

• Film Showing: That Sugar Film, 7 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Donation is $10. For more information, contact info@songbirdcenter.org or (707) 795-2398, or visit the website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. Frobeck will be performing. Food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• The Great Train Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Children's Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. This event will feature many model train displays and a Ride-On Steam Engine. Local toy store, Fundamonium, will be bringing in brio train pieces for young enthusiasts to build their own tracks. The event will also feature train-centric art projects, sing-alongs, stories, and more. Admission is $12 for children and adults. For more information, contact the Children's Museum of Sonoma County at (707) 546-4069 or visit www.cmosc.org.

• Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, 7 p.m. presents “That Sugar Film”, $10 donation. What “Super-Size Me” was to the fast-food industry and That Sugar Film endeavors to be for businesses invested in refined sugar, a nearly unavoidable additive, potentially found in 80% of the foods in a typical grocery store. Discussion after film. For more information call 707-795-2398.

Saturday, August 5

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

• Science Saturday, Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Free to public. For more information, contact Sonoma County Regional Parks, 707-565-2041.

• Hot August Summertime Shopping Bazaar, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma. There will be multiple vendors for shopping, as well as a raffle to raise money for a boy with neuroblastoma. For more information, contact Becky Murphy at 707-293-3820 and caligirl1521@yahoo.com.

• SOFA Art Walk, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., SOFA Arts District, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa. An interactive community of artists come together to present their work in a family and pet friendly event. Come view dozens of beautiful artworks, combined with live music. Admission is free.

• Petaluma Music Festival, 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. The Petaluma Music Festival offers an exceptional variety of music for people of all ages, fine beers, premium wine tasting and specialty food vendors. This non-profit festival and all proceeds benefit the music education programs in all Petaluma area schools. For more information and for ticket prices, contact info@petalumamusicfestival.org.

• The Great Train Days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Children's Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact the Children's Museum of Sonoma County at (707) 546-4069 or visit www.cmosc.org.

Sunday, August 6

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• SOFA Art Walk, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., SOFA Arts District, South A Street and Sebastopol Avenue, Santa Rosa. An interactive community of artists come together to present their work in a family and pet friendly event. Come view dozens of beautiful artworks, combined with live music. Admission is free.

Monday, August 7

• Sonoma County Fair 2017, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. Lauren Alaina will provide the music for this event.

• Rivertown Poets Reading, 6:15 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Aqus Café, 189 H. Street in Petaluma. Featured poets are Andrena Zawinski and Phyllis Meshulam. For more information, contact Sandra Anfang at wrdpntr51@gmail.com.

• Photography Exhibit 2017 at the Rohnert Park Library. Reception 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free admission.

Tuesday, August 8

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. -Foghat will provide the music for this event.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Luncheon at Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Dr., RP, 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Chamber members lunch $25, Non-members welcome $40. Contact the chamber at 707-584-1415. Guest speaker Jean Marie Jobs.

Wednesday, August 9

• Sonoma County Fair 2017- 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200. WAR will provide the music for this event.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market, located at Courthouse Square. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free.

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway Way, Rohnert Park. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided. The movie featured this week is “Minions” (PG, 91 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.

Thursday, August 10

• Sonoma County Fair 2017- 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. General admission will be $7-13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200.The Fab Four: A Beatles Tribute will provide the music for this event.

• Jake Owen Concert, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. Country superstar Jake Owen performs his latest album for Sonoma State University. Tickets start at $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Reel Kids summer series, Reading Cinemas 16, 555 Rohnert Park Expressway Way, Rohnert Park. Come enjoy these family-favorites every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer for just $1! Special concession prices also provided. The movie featured this week is “Minions” (PG, 91 minutes). For more information, visit www.readingcinemasus.com.