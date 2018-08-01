Community Events Calendar July 27, 2018 through August 9, 2018

Friday, July 27

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring RR Rhythm Review-Rockabilly, Old R&R jump blues. Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• The Healdsburg Center for the Arts is partnering with the City of Healdsburg to present the 2018 Healdsburg Arts Festival, Healdsburg

Avenue and Matheson Street,

6 p.m.- 9.p.m.

Free to the public.

• Dig into pies and pints at 6-9 p.m. at the Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa Admission is $24-$30. Schulzmuseum.org.

• Check out the SSU Observatory on campus of SSU. There will be a question and answer at each new observatory. This is weather permitting. The observatory is located inside the stadium area at the South East corner of the campus. For more information go to SSUPVN and follow links.

Saturday, July 28

• Rockin’ concerts in Santa Rosa opens with super Diamond. Noon-3 p.m. on the Village Court, near Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar, Montgomery Village. Free. mvshops.com.

• Blues on the Green-Maceo Pacheo big band, Eric Ludell & the Grand Nationals and Deva Mahal. 2-5 p.m. 1-866-955-6040, 1801 E. Cotati SSU Campus. $5 parking.

• Community Seed Exchange. Free 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 500 Robinson Rd., Sebastopol, communityseedexchange.org.

• Sebastopol Fuchsia Society annual Fuchsia plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. admission. Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 So. High St., Sebastopol.

• The Healdsburg Center for the Arts is partnering with the City of Healdsburg to present the 2018 Healdsburg Arts Festival, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Free to the public.

• Community meeting

regarding a new hotel proposal for Hwy. 16 & Old Redwood Hwy. Meeting at 10 a.m. at

Cotati City Hall.

Sunday, July 29

• A free concert for the community featuring Mariachi Champana Nevu & the SR Symphony with Michael Berkowiz, Conductor. 7-9 p.m. Free. Indoor, outdoor and lawn tickets available beginning July 10. Ticket needed for entry. Call 1-866-955-6040. Green Music Center located on SSU campus. $5 parking.

• The Healdsburg Center for the Arts is partnering with the City of Healdsburg to present the 2018 Healdsburg Arts Festival, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Free to the public.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The West End Farmers Market is a seasonal Sunday market featuring locally grown and hand made products. Free to the public.

Monday, July 30

• Open mic hosted by DJ Loisaida at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• “Stars under the stars” an outdoor film festival at St. Francis Winery, 100 Pythian Rd., Santa Rosa. 7 p.m. 707-538-9463.

Wednesday, August 1

• It’s a StorySlam-Gather at Sonoma Portworks to tell some true personal stories. If you want to tell a story, just toss your name in the hat. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St., Petaluma.

• Enjoy food and drinks poolside while listening to live musical entertainment. Blues, Soul and Funk at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. 707-857-1471.

• Join the Sonoma Bach Midsummer night singers from Sonoma County. “The World of Ludwig Senfl, featuring Missa Paschalis and Robert Worth at the Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St., Petaluma. $15 general and $5 students. 7-9:30 p.m. 707-762-4081.

• Noon Times Networking luncheon. $30. For more information, call 584-1415.

Thursday, August 2

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Sonoma County Fair (runs through Aug. 12) horse racing, free concerts, crafts and food. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily: $7-$13. Sonoma County fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Call 707-545-4200 for more information or go to sonomacountyfair.com.

• Singles seniors social-mix and mingle. Free. 5-6:30 p.m. Aquis Café Foundry Wharf, 189 H St., Petaluma. 707-778-6060.

Friday, August 3

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Blue Rock CC-Country & Southern R&R. The Market hours are 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Downtown Santa Rosa art galleries and studios are open for the monthly first Friday event at the Chroma Gallery, 312 So. A St. Santa Rosa.

• Uncle Wiggly brings their special brand of music to the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 8:30-11 p.m. 707-795-7868.

Saturday, August 4

• 11th Annual Petaluma Music Festival, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. For tickets www.petalumamusicfestival.org. Support event to keep music in the schools. Tickets are $55 for General Admission, $149 for VIP, and children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Ticket prices will increase on the day of festival. Students 13-17 can purchase $20 tickets at the door.

• Cotati Historical Society. Free. Open Saturday from 1-4 p.m. and on the second Tuesday of each month, 5-7 p.m. 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. 707-794-0305.

• Bring your dog, cat, rabbit or iguana to the Schulz Museum for a personalized pet caricature by Cartoonist Joe Wos, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $5.

• Bohemian Hwy. at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Come dance and dine from 8-11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

• Gypsy Kisses graces the Redwood Cafe stage every first Sunday of the month with their special Continental Cafe’ Music. No cover charge. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The West End Farmers Market is a seasonal Sunday market featuring locally grown and home-made products. Free to the public.

Monday, August 6

• Sonoma County Library Photography exhibit 2018 -12 to 6 p.m. Reception to meet the artists is from 6-8 p.m. at the Armando Flores meeting room at the RP-Cotati Regional Library. Call 707-584-9121 for more information.

• A poetry reading at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. 6:15-8:30 p.m. with Maya Khosis and Peter Neil Carroll. For more information, go to wrdpntr51@gmail.com.

Tuesday, August 7

• National night out for Cotati residents with an annual free dinner with a movie for you and your family. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. in La Plaza Park with a bouncing house and other games.

• A free Laughing Tomato Comedy Showcase at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. 707-665-9472.

Wednesday, August 8

• Santa Rosa Farmers’ Market in downtown Santa Rosa from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 9

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, # 202, Santa Rosa. For more info. Call Lisa at 707-527-6655. ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.