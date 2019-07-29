Community Events Calendar July 26, 2019 through August 8, 2019

Friday, July 26

• Party on the Plaza, 5 p.m.–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Rock & Roll Rhythm Review. (Female led Rock Jump Blues & Rockabilly).

• George Lopez-The Wall World Tour 8 p.m. Tickets: $55-$69; $169 VIP; Meet and greet $254. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• The Four Seasons of Sonoma County. Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Presented by the Santa Rosa Symphony. Free concert, ticket is required. 7 p.m. Green Music Center. Weill Hall & Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.gmc.sonoma.edu.

• Cotati-Pocket Park Food Forest (Intersection of LaSalle & Loretto) from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Email dustin@dailyacts.org for more information.

• Soul Fuse plays funk, soul and rhythm and blues. 8:30-11 p.m. Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Cover charge. 707-795-7868.

Saturday, July 27

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 8:30-10:30 p.m. $10.

• Art series 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Free talks by the docent of the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion and Eligible Gentlemen by Kathryn Zupsic.

• Pocket Park Garden day. Give our model landscape site some consistent love. Free. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Intersection of LaSalle & Loretto Ave., Cotati.

Sunday, July 28

•Join 4 Cs for an evening of beer, a taco bar and music by The Therapeutx 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing. Early bird tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. 100 percent of beer and wine sales donated to 4Cs.

• The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ series continues with reggae-soul sound of Bloodstone, 3 p.m. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. $10-$27. Music, dancing and fresh barbecue. 707-795-5118.

Monday, July 29

• Museum Mondays for little ones at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Big Night Out from 5:30-8:30. Join the 4Cs for an evening of raffles, beer, games, tacos and live music by The TherapiuTx. Disney raffle tickets available. Need not be present to win. $35 adults/$15 kids. 100 percent of beer & wine sales donated to the 4Cs.

• Jr. Farmster camp, age 5-12. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. $160 a week. At the Veronda-Falletti Ranch, corner of W. Sierra Ave. and E. School St.

Tuesday, July 30

• Blues Jam at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 31

• The Marshall Law Band and the Bluebyrds at Ive’s Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. 5-8 p.m. Free.

• After- hours networking mixer. 5:30-7 p.m. Honey Badger Coffee House, 101 Golf Course Dr., Suite A-3. info@rohnertparkchamber.org.

• Genetic testing for Alzheimer’s-seniors 60-75. Free. 12-7 p.m. North Bay Neuroscience Institute, 7064 Corline Ct., Suite A, Sebastopol. 707-827-3593.

Thursday, August 1

• The Buckeye Boys playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• The Paradox of Preservation: Wilderness and working landscapes at Point Reyes Natl. seashore. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

Friday, August 2

• Party on the Plaza, 5–8 p.m. at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Levi Lloyd & Friends (Rockin Blues).

• Barrel racing at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets atsonomoacountyfair.com. Free concerts with fair admission.

Saturday, August 3

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

• NorCal Brew Fest. Taste over 50 beers trackside at the Sonoma County Fair. Pre-sale deals on tickets through July 31. Must be 21 or older, event ticket required. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

• Introduction to belly dance, ages 16+, 12-1:30 p.m., ongoing. Drop-in $15 per class. 216 E. School St.

• Gleaning from the Gut, an embodied writing workshop. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. www.sittingroomlibrary/events.

Sunday, August 4

• SSU Green Music Center will present Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan. $25. $5 parking at all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-4246.

• Life-saving blood offers second chances and many tomorrows to those who depend on it. The bloodmobile will be parked across from Screaming’ Mimi’s in Sebastopol. Make your appointment as all donors will receive a free pint of ice cream. 707-890-1458.

• Bodega Fire big event & BBQ. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the little town of Bodega@17184 Bodega Hwy. The shortest parade starts at 10:30 a.m. with a meal. $15 adults, $10 kids. Free admission.

• Novato Space Fest provided by the Space Station Museum special celebration of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Located at the Pacheco Shopping Plaza at 404 Ignacio Blvd., Novato.

Monday, August 5

• Lonestar playing at the Sonoma County Fair. Sonomacountyfair.com.

• Redwood Empire Food Bank Volunteers needed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-7900.

• Reading and open mic night at 6:15 p.m. at Aqus Café, 189 H St., Petaluma. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Free summer movie in La Plaza park, Cotati. Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

• National night out at La Plaza park, BBQ hamburgers and all the fixings! Free. 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7

• LGBTQI history and discussion group 2:30-4 p.m. Members $5; non-members $8. Registration required, call 707-829-2440. www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Belly dance with finger cymbals all levels, ages 16+. Drop-in $12 per class. 216 E. School St., Cotati

Thursday, August 8

• Mosaic playing at the Cotati Farmers’ Market along with free games for all ages provided by Farmster. Cotati.

• Getting deep sleep 1-2:30 p.m. Members $8; non-members $10. Registration required, call 707-829-2440, Deep sleep is one of the best ways to improve your health.

www.sebastopolseniorcenter.org/activities.

• Monster trucks at the Sonoma County Fair. Tickets at sonomacountyfair.com.

• Rohnert Park Senior Center’s annual fundraising BBQ. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the senior center activity room. $5 for members and $8 for non-members. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. 707-585-6784.