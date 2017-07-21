Community Events Calendar July 21, 2017 through August 3, 2017

Friday, July 21

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Jami Janeson Band/Jazz, Blues & Swing providing the music for this event.

• Equine Epochs, History of Sonoma County Horses, 11 a.m., History Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th Street, Santa Rosa. This event presents an exhibit on the history of horses in Sonoma County, through photos, art, sculptures, etc. There will also be presentations from well-known horse breeders in the county. For more information and for ticket prices, contact Eric Stanley at 707-579-1500.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. Soul Fuse will be performing, and food, wine, and beer will be available to purchase. Will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Mid-Morning Murmurations: Natural History Outing for Seniors, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Enjoy a presentation about the Laguna de Santa Rosa, learn about the history and work accomplished by Laguna Foundation, and stroll around the center’s native plant landscape. Admission is $15. For more information, contact Anita Smith at 707-527-9277 x 110 or at anita@lagunafoundation.org, or visit the website at www.lagunafoundation.org.

Saturday, July 22

• Rivertown Revival. This local, arts-based, community festival highlights the Petaluma River and the amazing artists who call Sonoma County home. The event includes an art boat race and parade, floating art barges and an all-day festival that features local music, art, food and drink, and fabulous local vendors. 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., at McNear Peninsula Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland Street, Petaluma.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 16 and under. For more information, visit the website at rivertownrevival.com

• Experience Songbird Saturday: Open House and Healing Fair, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Come nest at this event to enjoy free educational talks, wellbeing services, and learn about how you can join the Songbird Flock. For more information or to schedule classes, visit www.songbirdcenter.org or contact info@songbirdcenter.org or 707-795-2398.

• Free Movies on the Green: “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana”, 5 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Hot Rods & BBQ, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Penngrove Park, 11800 Main Street, Penngrove. For more information, contact Kim Hanson at 707-794-1516.

• Summer Stories for The Young at Heart: Storytelling Evening with Ane Carla Rovetta, 7-8:30 p.m., Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Come hear master storyteller Ane Carla Rovetta share magical tales of tall tales and the denizens among them. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children. For more information, contact Anita Smith at 707-527-9277 x 110 or at anita@lagunafoundation.org, or visit the website at www.lagunafoundation.org.

Sunday, July 23

• Live at Juilliard - Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. Spend your summer Sunday evenings enjoying music, food and fun at Live at Juilliard! Now celebrating its 24th season, this FREE concert series brings some of the Bay Area’s finest bands to Juilliard Park. Pack a picnic or purchase food from tasty vendors onsite. For more information, contact City of Santa Rosa at 707-543-4512.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, July 24

• Advance Health Care Directive Workshop. This two session workshop is facilitated by Redwing Keysarr and Gwen Harris of Seniors at Home’s Palliative Care Program. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. located at Jewish Family and Children’s Services, 1360 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. Register online at www.seniorsathome.org/LIVE. For more information, contact 707-303-1501 or sonoma@jfcs.org.

Tuesday, July 25

• The Traveling Gardener: Exploring the World One Garden at a Time, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St, Healdsburg. Sharing her beautiful slides from around the world, Yvonne Horn, travel writer and photographer, searches out gardens with a compelling tale to tell. These gardens could not exist in any other place than where they are, gardens that reflect their creator’s gardening passion and gardens that sometimes have a bit of wacky embedded in their beauty. Admission is free. For more information, contact (707) 433-3772.

Wednesday, July 26

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa.

• Reel Kids love movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park features family favorites for $1. Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m., 555 RP Exp. W., Rohnert Park. For more information call (707) 586-5996. This week’s featured movie is The Lego Batman Movie (96 minutes, PG).

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Mixer, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Summit State Bank, 10 Raley’s Towne Centre, Rohnert Park. Open to everyone.

Thursday, July 27

• In the Mood: Shakespeare In the Cannery Festival, 7 p.m., 3 W. Third Street (entrance at 52 W. Sixth Street), Santa Rosa. Featured show is “In the Mood”. Admission is $10. For more information, visit www.shakespeareinthecannery.com.

Friday, July 28

• Friday Flock Night: Hold the Vision –Stand Your Ground! Enjoy alchemical crystal bowl sound immersion and other healing sounds, and get to know others at this event to help heal each other. It will take place from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., at the Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398, or visit their website at www.songbirdcenter.org.

• Celtic Music Concert, 8 p.m.-10 p.m., Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 1st St. East, Sonoma. Four Shillings Short will be providing music for this event. For more information, contact Christy Martin at fourshillingsshort@gmail.com or at 650-274-1100.

• Funky Fridays outdoor music concerts. The Poyntless Sistars will be performing and food, wine and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

• Friday Night Market, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., City Center Drive, Rohnert Park. The Rotten Tomatoes are providing music for this event.

Saturday, July 29

• SSU Saturday B.A. Degree Completion Program Info Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Rachel Carson Hall (Room 14), Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. This program offers an alternative route to a B.A. in Liberal Studies for working adults who have completed lower-division coursework and whose schedules do not permit them to attend regular campus classes. For more information or to RSVP, contact Susan McFeeters at 707-664-2601 or at susan.mcfeeters@sonoma.edu.

• The Awesome American Badger: Presentation with Susan Kirks, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa. Join Naturalist Susan Kirks, entering her 18th year of field study and observations of the reclusive American Badger (Taxidea taxus) and its life cycle and activities, to better understand this awesome mammal and its current activity in Sonoma County. For more information, contact Anita Smith at 707-527-9277 x 110 or at anita@lagunafoundation.org, or visit the website at www.lagunafoundation.org.

• Reggae Sunsplash, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., SOMO Village, 1400 Valley House Dr. #110, Rohnert Park. Day long pop-up festival filled with high energy positive reggae. For more information or to RSVP, contact Jacqueline Huynh at 408-813-4469 or at huynh.jacqueline@ymail.com.

Sunday, July 30

• Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernández and the Santa Rosa Symphony conducted by Michael Berkowitz, 7 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. Tickets are free. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, July 31

• Los Gu’achis Performance, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Admission is free.

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, August 1

• National Night Out, La Plaza Park, Cotati, 6 p.m. BBQ hamburgers and hot dogs for sale, supporting the Recreation Department, followed by a free movie in the park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live. Please join the Cotati Police Department and City of Cotati Recreation Department for our second National Night Out! Come meet your police officers and other City staff at this FREE event and enjoy our beautiful La Plaza Park. Come see “The LEGO Batman Movie”.

• Destination Healdsburg, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson Street, Healdsburg. Come to attend a tour of the newest exhibit at the museum, which highlights the history of Healdsburg. Free to public. For more information, contact Holly Hoods at 707-431-3325.

• RP’s National Night Out, Rohnert Park City Center Plaza, 475, City Center Dr. 5-8 p.m. The Department of Public Saftey will provide public saftey information, display its emergency vehicles, food booths, bouncie houses and prizes. Admission is free.

Wednesday, August 2

• Summer Cinema Series, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park. Admission is free. The featured movie is ‘The Sound of Music’.

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market at the Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free.

Thursday, August 3

• Sonoma County Fair 2017. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. This year, it’s the HOLIDAZE at the Sonoma County Fair. Enjoy the thrills of an exciting new carnival, view the largest themed floral show in the west in the Hall of Flowers, see an incredible display of livestock and agricultural education and watch headline concerts and live music every day! Enjoy delicious food, fun contests, and more. General admission will be $7-$13. For more information, contact Sonoma County Fair at 707-545-4200.

• Rockin’ The River, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., The Guerneville Plaza, River Road & Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. The Jean Genies will be providing the music for this event. Admission is free.