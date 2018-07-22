Community Events Calendar July 20, 2018 through August 2, 2018

Friday, July 20

• Take a review course to help refresh your driving skills, get to know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park. $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member. Call 707-585-6780 to register.

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Stax City-Old Memphis R&B. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Movie in La Plaza park in Cotati. The Lego Nunjago Movie. Starts at 8:30 p.m. 707-665-4222.

• The Urban Inferno: The night Santa Rosa burned. The latest documentary film from SR winning film maker. Dr. Stephan Seager. Tickets on sale for Thursday July 19 premiere at the Roxy stadium 14 theater in downtown SR. July 20 multiple screenings across the street at 3rd St. Cinemas.

• Spreckels Youth in Arts, a comprehensive summer camp for kids ages 7-17, presents Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m., Spreckels Theatre, 5409 Snyder Ln. $15. 707-588-3400.

Saturday, July 21

• Prune Packers Baseball Game, The Prune Packers, members of the California Collegiate League, are a wood-bat, collegiate summer baseball team. Its roster consists of players of the highest skill level, honing their skills over the summer. Prune Packers consistently are drafted into Major League Baseball. 6- 8 p.m.

All seats for the Prune Packer home games are General admission and are $5 at the door. (Children under 12 are free.) Historic Recreation Park has covered seating for up to 350 and other seating for 150. Recreation Park, 500 University St., Healdsburg.

• Open Cockpit-See a genuine fighter plane, etc. from the inside. $5-$10. Free for Military and children under 5. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Air Museum, One Air Museum Way at N. Laughlin and Becker, Santa Rosa. 707-575-7900.

• Original LGBTQ Theater Production of “Private Lives Private Lies” at 7 p.m. at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. $20 seniors and students and $25 general. For more information, go to shergold@sonic.net.

Sunday, July 22

• Melissa Etheridge-Rodney Strong Summer Concert series. Doors open 5 p.m. Show starts 6 p.m.11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg. Call 866-779-4637 for more information.

• SSU’s Green Music Center has a free movie “The Greatest Showman”: 3 p.m. Pack a picnic or grab concession food. No reservations necessary at the RP Expressway and Petaluma Hill Rd., RP.

• Original LGBTQ Theater Production of “Private Lives Private Lies” at 2 p.m. at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. $20 seniors and students and $25 general. For more information, go to shergold@sonic.net.

Monday, July 23

• Youth citizen police academy. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Runs through July 27) You must be between the ages of 16-18 years of age, a resident who lives or attends school in Santa Rosa, earn a 2.0 GPA or better and have no felony convictions. A first- hand opportunity to learn the types of duties and responsibilities of police officers and police staff. 965 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Call 707- 543-3600 for more information.

• A discussion panel ranging from liberal democracy, various forms of socialism and anarchy. gift economy, Marx and others. Moderated by Peter Phillips, founder of Media Freedom Foundation & Project Censored 7-9 p.m. Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa 95401

Free with donations welcome. Everything we do begins with an idea. When people give these ideas serious thought they can become prevalent cultural ideologies. When people discuss these ideologies, sparks fly and frequently new ideas, some of which can lead to profound social changes, can emerge.

For more information contact http://OccupySonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, July 24

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• How to talk to your children about consent & sexual assault at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, 320 S. McDowell, Petaluma. 7-8:30 p.m. While the seminar is free of charge, RSVP’s are very appreciated. Communications@ourverity.org. • Cotati City Council meeting 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25

• The Psychedelic Furs (with X) at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Psychedelic Furs are coming to SOMO Village Event Center with Special Guest X (the band)! SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. 5:30-9 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

•. Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and Primerica invite you to join for a free educational seminar on CalSavers vs. a personalized retirement plan for your business 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., lunch provided, and 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., appetizers provided at 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP.

• The KRUSH backyard concerts at 3565 Standish Ave. SR. Reggae in the backyard with Sol Horizon. 6 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and no coolers. Leave your pets at home.

• Coffee with a cop at The Cotati Coffee Company in downtown Cotati, 7-9 a.m. Come and have a conversation with a Cotati Police Officer.

• SMART Train trip. Discover the ease and convenience. Disability Services and Legal Center. Call for ticket information, 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Railroad Square, Santa Rosa. 707-636-3063, mydslc.org.

Friday, July 27

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring RR Rhythm Review-Rockabilly, Old R&R jump blues. Market hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

Saturday, July 28

• Rockin’ concerts in Santa Rosa opens with super Diamond. Noon-3 p.m. on the Village Court, near Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar, Montgomery Village. Free. mvshops.com.

• Blues on the Green-Maceo Pacheo big band, Eric Ludell & the Grand Nationals and Deva Mahal. 2-5 p.m. 1-866-955-6040, 1801 E. Cotati SSU Campus. $5 parking.

• Community Seed Exchange. Free, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 500 Robinson Rd., Sebastopol, communityseedexchange.org.

• Sebastopol Fuchsia Society annual Fuchsia plant sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. admission. Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 So. High St., Sebastopol.

Sunday, July 29

• A free concert for the community featuring Mariachi Champana Nevu & the SR Symphony with Michael Berkowiz, Conductor. 7-9 p.m. Free. Indoor, outdoor and lawn tickets available beginning July 10. Ticket needed for entry. Call 1-866-955-6040. Green Music Center located on SSU campus. $5 parking.

Monday, July 30

• Open mic hosted by DJ Loisaida at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

Wednesday, August 1

• It’s a StorySlam-Gather at Sonoma Portworks to tell some true personal stories. If you want to tell a story, just toss your name in the hat. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St., Petaluma.

Thursday, August 2

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Sonoma County Fair (runs through Aug. 12) horse racing, free concerts, crafts and food. Gates open at 11 a.m. daily: $7-$13. Sonoma County fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Call 707-545-4200 for more information or go to sonomacountyfair.com.

• Singles seniors social-mix and mingle. Free. 5-6:30 p.m. Aquis Café Foundry Wharf, 189 H St., Petaluma. 707-778-6060.