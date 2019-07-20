Community Events Calendar July 19, 2019 through August 1, 2019

Friday, July 19

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Dirty Cello (Female led rock/bluegrass Cello).

• AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE If you have already taken the 8-hour AARP Smart Driver Course there is a review course to help refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. The class is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park. Call (707) 585-6780 to register for the course. $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member.

• There will be a fine jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and much more at manufactured prices. Over 70 exhibitors from the around the world showing their wares. Free hourly door prizes. Bring a food donation and receive free admission benefiting SF-Marin Good Bank. 12 to 6 p.m. 503-252-8300.

• Incredibles 2, part of the movies in the park series. Starts 15 min. after sunset. La Plaza Park, 60 W. Cotati Ave., Cotati.

• 2019 Wine Country Yarn-100 4th St., Santa Rosa. 707-546-9276,

Saturday, July 20

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Rivertown Revival 2019 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The David Yearsley River Heritage Center, McNear Peninsula, Petaluma. Adults $20 and kids under 13 $5. Tickets may be obtained at RivertownRevival.com. Go to watershedclassroom.org.

• Art series 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Free talks by the docent of the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. Ed Hardy: Deeper than Skin by Alfred Escoffier.

• Please join everyone at Analy High School for American Cancer Society’s 3rd Annual Relay for Life Northern Sonoma County and help attack cancer from every angle. Visit RelayForLife.org.

Sunday, July 21

• Bluegrass festival at 2 p.m. Green Music Center 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $25-$55 ($12.50 lawn seating for ages 3-12.

Monday, July 22

• pianoSonoma Music Festival at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 5:30 p.m. pianoSonoma is a music festival that brings together artists in residence and adult musicians to collaborate and perform. Event details at happeningsonomacounty.com.

• Occupy Sonoma County presents fight climate change with zero waste strategies. Teach-in with Portia Sinnott at the Peace & Justice Center, 4677 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 7-9 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Free seed exchange. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, July 23

• Healthcare job fair prep-workshop. 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sonoma County job link, 2227 Capricorn Wy. # 100. These workshops are designed to prepare you for the attendance of upcoming job fairs. Httsp://sonomawit.org/jobseekers/jobfairs.

• Blues Jam at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 24

• Duo Quartet with Nica Gerber. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Sonoma Cunty dance beat.

• After-hours networking mixer. 5:30-7 p.m. Good Nite Inn, 5040 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park. info@rohnertparkchamber.org.

Thursday, July 25

• Fly by Train playing at the Cotati Farmers Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• Caregivers of older adults are invited to improve their skills in working with older LGBT. Attendees earn a Certificate of Completion and $25, if they register at least one week ahead of the class date, arrive on time and complete the four-hour class. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St., E. Sonoma. https://lgbt0725.eventbrite.com.

Friday, July 26

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Rock & Roll Rhythm Review. (Female led Rock Jump Blues & Rockabilly).

• George Lopez-The Wall World Tour 8 p.m. Tickets: $55-$69; $169 VIP; Meet and greet $254. For more information, call 707-546-3600. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa.

• The Four Seasons of Sonoma County. Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Presented by the Santa Rosa Symphony. Free concert, ticket is required. 7 p.m. Green Music Center. Weill Hall & Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. gmc.sonoma.edu.

• Cotati-Pocket Park Food Forest (Intersection of LaSalle & Loretto) from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Email dustin@dailyacts.org for more information.

Saturday, July 27

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 8:30-10:30 p.m. $10.

• • Art series 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Free talks by the docent of the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion and Eligible Gentlemen by Kathryn Zupsic.

• Pocket Park Garden day. Give our model landscape site some consistent love. Free. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Intersection of LaSalle & Loretto Ave., Cotati.

Sunday, July 28

•Join 4 Cs for an evening of beer, a taco bar and music by The Therapeutx 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing. Early bird tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. 100 percent of beer and wine sales donated to 4Cs.

Monday, July 29

• Museum Mondays for little ones at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Tuesday, July 30

• Blues Jam at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 31

• The Marshall Law Band and the Bluebyrds at Ive’s Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. 5-8 p.m. Free.

• After- hours networking mixer. 5:30-7 p.m. Honey Badger Coffee House, 101 Golf Course Dr., Suite A-3. info@rohnertparkchamber.org.

• Genetic testing for Alzheimer’s-seniors 60-75. Free. 12-7 p.m. North Bay Neuroscience Institute, 7064 Corline Ct., Suite A, Sebastopol. 707-827-3593.

Thursday, August 1

• The Buckeye Boys playing at the Cotati Farmers Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

• The Paradox of Preservation: Wilderness and working landscapes at Point Reyes Natl. seashore. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.