Community Events Calendar July 14, 2017 through July 27, 2017

Friday, July 14

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza, Rolling Blackouts/Classic Rock, Country & Blues, providing the music for this event.

• St. Vincent de Paul 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, at the Windsor Golf Course with a banquet following at the Mary Agatha Furth Center. This is Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s largest fundraiser of the year. The fundraiser supports many important community programs including our Feed the Hungry ministry and St. Vincent de Paul, free dining room. For more information on pricing call 707-484-3535 and make your reservation now!

• Summer Movies in La Plaza Park, Cotati. “Moana” is the movie, and will begin approximately 15 minutes after sunset. Come join us for a free movie in the park each month this summer.

• Gay Wine Weekend. A special LGBT event to come for wine tasting and take part in several LGBT celebrations. All benefits will go to Face to Face, Sonoma County’s AIDS network. It will take place all day, at various locations in Sonoma Valley, Sonoma. For more information or for ticket costs, contact Gary Saperstein at 707-495-9732 or at gary@outinthevineyard.com

Saturday, July 15

• Sonoma Executive MBA in Wine Business Information Session - The Sonoma Executive MBA is delivered with a schedule, relevance, and leadership focus for accomplished professionals at the director and executive levels. Saturday, July 15, 2017 Time: 11a.m. – 12 p.m.: Information Session 12 p.m. -1 p.m.: Lunch with Wine 4 students Location: Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College St. Helena. Questions Email: mba@sonoma.edu. or call (707) 664-3501.

• Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa is sponsoring Live Storytelling with Joe Wos Meet cartoonist and storyteller Joe Wos who will perform live stories for “A-Maze-Ing Tales throughout the day. Wos will also share and sign his new book “A-Maze-Ing Animals: 50 Mazes for Kids.” It will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Charles M. Schulz Museum at 707-579-4452 or at inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

• Gualala Arts Annual Auto Show and Derby, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala. Classic cars under the cool redwoods. Automotive themed art, music, food, top fuel dragsters, Pinewood Derby races, and more! For more information, contact 707-884-1138 or info@gualalaarts.org.

• Wheels and Wings Classic Car Show, Pacific Coast Air Museum, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. There are vintage planes and family activities. For more information call 707-575-7900.

Sunday, July 16

• Civil War Days Return To Duncan’s Mills, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Freeze out Road/Moscow Road, Duncan Mills. Come enjoy a great historical reenactment open to the public, and take the opportunity to interact with the soldiers and civilians of the Civil War. The site will be massive and contain a great historical tour, as well as views of the battle reenactments. For more information, contact the California Historical Artillery Society at 707-922-5901 or visit the event website at http://www.civilwardays.net.

• West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth St. Santa Rosa, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information contact Allen Thomas at (707) 477-8422 or email at wefm@sonic.net. Check out the coolest market in town. Local produce, food and music every Sunday. Live music each week with top-notch performances on the Hootenanny Stage.

• Valley of the Moon Music Festival, Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma, 4 p.m. For more information go to www.valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Monday, July 17

• Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass! The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6195 Dry Creek Rd., Healdsburg. Relax on the patio overlooking the picturesque Dry Creek Valley.

Tuesday, July 18

• Golf Course Oversight Committee Meeting, Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

• The Forestville Certified Farmers Market, Forestville Downtown Park, 6990 Front St. (Highway 116) Forestville, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can find farm fresh local produce, fabulous foods from local chefs, artisan breads, cheese, and fine selections from local wineries at theWine and Beer Booth, with drinks for the kids, too! Vendors also offer arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing, and gifts. For more information call 707-766-4597.

Wednesday, July 19

• Coffee with a Cotati Cop at Your Sweet Expectations, 8099 La Plaza, Suite A, 7-9 a.m.

• Legal Consultations for Seniors and Family Members. Half hour consultations are available with elder law attorney Janice Sternfield on the third Wednesday of each month. Consultations for seniors and/or their families can cover advance health care directives, planning for incapacity, conservatorships, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate, special needs trusts, and public benefits. These consultations take place from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. To make an appointment or for more information, contact 707-303-1530 or sonoma@jfcs.org. No charge.

• Reel kids love movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16 features family favorites for $1, Every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., June 14 - August 10, Reading Cinemas will celebrate the summer with favorite family films back on the big screen. Admission is only $1. July 19 & 20 – “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016) – Rated PG, 95 min.

Thursday, July 20

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce After Hours Mixer from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Hosted by the Good Nite Inn, 5040 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park. Open to the public along with complimentary refreshments. Bring a raffle and advertise your business!

• The Idea Lounge, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Lounge at Lagunitas, 1280 N. McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma. This event presents speakers Talia Bouskila (presenting art through “The Art and Nature Of Floral Design” and Pam Torliatt (presenting life through “Local Grass Fed Beef”). They are here to present how art and life combine, along with collaborative activities for the audience to understand the significance of both subjects. For more information, email VRichman@PetalumaArtCenter.org or call 707-762-5600.

Friday, July 21

• Friday Night Market, City Center Dr., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Party on the Plaza - Jami Janeson Band/Jazz, Blues & Swing providing the music for this event.

• Equine Epochs, History of Sonoma County Horses, 11 a.m., History Museum of Sonoma County, 425 7th Street, Santa Rosa. This event presents an exhibit on the history of horses in Sonoma County, through photos, art, sculptures, etc. There will also be presentations from well-known horse breeders in the county. For more information and for ticket prices, contact Eric Stanley at 707-579-1500.

• Funky Fridays Outdoor Music Concerts. Soul Fuse will be performing and food, wine, and beer will be available to purchase. It will take place 7 p.m.-9 p.m., at Hood Mansion, 1450 North Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. For more information, contact Linda Pavlak at 707-833-6288 or at funkyfridays@sonic.net.

Saturday, July 22

• Rivertown Revival. This local, arts-based, community festival highlights the Petaluma River and all of the amazing artists who call Sonoma County home. The event includes an art boat race and parade, floating art barges and an all-day festival that features local music, art, food and drink, and fabulous local vendors. It will take place from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., at McNear Peninsula Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland Street, Petaluma. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 16 and under. For more information, visit the website at rivertownrevival.com

• Experience Songbird Saturday: Open House and Healing Fair, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Come nest at this event to enjoy free educational talks, wellbeing services, and learn about how you can join the Songbird Flock. For more information or to schedule classes, visit www.songbirdcenter.org or contact info@songbirdcenter.org or 707-795-2398.

• Free Movies On The Green: “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana,” 5 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park, California. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Hot Rods & BBQ, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Penngrove Park, 11800 Main Street, Penngrove. For more information, contact Kim Hanson at 707-794-1516.

Sunday, July 23

• Live at Juilliard - Summer Concert Series, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Avenue, Santa Rosa. There’s no better way to spend your summer Sunday evenings than enjoying music, food and fun at Live at Juilliard! Now celebrating its 24th season, this FREE concert series brings some of the Bay Area’s finest bands to Juilliard Park. Pack a picnic or purchase food from tasty vendors onsite. For more information, contact City of Santa Rosa at 707-543-4512.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, July 24

• Advance Health Care Directive Workshop. This two session workshop is facilitated by Redwing Keysarr and Gwen Harris of Seniors at Home’s Palliative Care Program. Takes place from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and located at Jewish Family and Children’s Services, 1360 North Dutton Avenue, Santa Rosa. Register online at www.seniorsathome.org/LIVE. For more information, contact 707-303-1501 or sonoma@jfcs.org.

• A new ELS study location is scheduled to open on the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) campus in Santa Rosa.

Tuesday, July 25

• The Traveling Gardener: Exploring the World One Garden at a Time, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St, Healdsburg. Sharing her beautiful slides from around the world, Yvonne Horn, travel writer and photographer, searches out gardens with a compelling tale to tell. These gardens could not exist in any other place than where they are, gardens that reflect their creator’s gardening passion and gardens that sometimes have a bit of wacky embedded in their beauty. Admission is free. For more information, contact (707) 433-3772.

Wednesday, July 26

• Downtown Santa Rosa Wednesday Night Market. This market features a variety of local food, craft beer and local wines, arts and crafts, farm fresh produce, community organizations, live music and entertainment, plus children’s activities. Admission is free. Located at Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

• Reel kids love movies - Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park features family favorites for $1. Reel Kids Summer Movie Series, Every Wednesday & Thursday at 10 a.m., 555 Rohnert Park Expressway West, Rohnert Park. For more information call (707) 586-5996.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce is having a mixer hosted by Summit State Bank, 10 Raley’s Towne Centre, Rohnert Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open to everyone.

Thursday, July 27

