Community Events Calendar July 13, 2018 through July 26, 2018

Friday, July 13

• The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Soulshine Blues Band. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

Saturday, July 14

• Broadway Under the Stars-fantastical family night 7:30 p.m. $35-$150. Jack London Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Rd., Glen Ellen, 877- 424 -1414.

• Penngrove Power and Implement Museum 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 200 Phillips Rd., Penngrove (off Old Redwood Hwy.) Come and see working old time engines, Model A and Classic cars, military vehicles, tractors and trucks. Free but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 707-795-4849 or httpp://penngrovepower.org.

26th Annual Kid’s Day Parade & Festival, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in downtown Cotati and La Plaza Park. Fun for all ages. Games, contests, food and crafts.7 a.m. a free pancake breakfast at the Church of the Oaks, 10 a.m. parade and 11 a.m. festival at La Plaza Park.

• North Bay food personality, Marcy Smothers, “eat like Walt” explores Disneyland cuisine, 7 p.m. Copperfield’s books, Petaluma. Free. 707-762-0563.

• Toots and the Maytals, one of the best-loved groups in Jamaica’s history. 7 p.m. SOMO Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr. RP Doors open at 5:30 p.m. 707-655-9472.

• Meet Annie Wong, a content creator of GIF art, micro video and stop-motion animation 1-3 p.m. at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln. Admission $5-$12. schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, July 15

• Civil War Days 9 a.m. cost TBD. Freezeout Canyon-1/4- mile down Freezeout Rd. off Mosco Rd., Duncan Mills. 707-922-5901.

• Bluegrass & Craft Beer festival with headliner, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 2 p.m. at Weill Hall & Lawn, Green Music Center RP. $25-$55. 866-955-6040.

• Petaluma-based band The Highway Poets plays a mix of old school blues and rock. 6 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. 707-795-5118.

Monday, July 16

• Opening reception for natural affinity: Ca. women sculptors in the landscape. 1 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Free. Call 707-939-7862 Ext. 11.

• RP Planning commission meeting 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• Flexibility 16-month program includes three-month segments of online case-based learning and faculty mentoring, with three extended onsite visits. Integration team and project-based earning will focus on wine value chain strategies, international brand management and incoming students and interested professionals to meet with program administrators, alumni, faculty and staff for an overview of the program, outline of course and to address any questions. 12-1 p.m. Online Webinar questions? Email: mba@sonoma.edu. Or call 707-664-3501 for more information.

• Butterfly Gardens-children activities, wildflowers display, walking tours. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hallberg Butterfly Gardens, 8687 Oak Grove Ave., Sebastopol. 707-823-3420, hallbergbutterflygardens.org.

Wednesday, July 18

• Sonoma Agricultural Preservation & open space District. 707-565-7366, receptionist,sonomaopenspace.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Thursday, July 19

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

• Writers forum presenter, Frances Rivetti-layering fiction and non-fiction without losing the plot. Free. 6:30 p.m. at 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma.

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce is having its after-hours mixer hosted by the Good Nite Inn, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., 5040 Redwood Dr., RP. Open to everyone.

Friday, July 20

•. The Rohnert Park Friday Night Market & Party on the Plaza, 420 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park is featuring Stax City-Old Memphis R&B. Hours are 5 - 8 p.m. Come and enjoy the music, games for the children, food and beverages.

• Movie in La Plaza park in Cotati at 8:30 p.m. For more info call: 707-665-4222.

Saturday, July 21

• Prune Packers Baseball Game, The Prune Packers, members of the California Collegiate League, are a wood-bat, collegiate summer baseball team. Its roster consists of players of the highest skill level, honing their skills over the summer. Prune Packers consistently are drafted into Major League Baseball. 6- 8 p.m.

All seats for the Prune Packer home games are Gen. Admission and are $5 at the door. (Children under 12 are free.) Historic Recreation Park has covered seating for up to 350 and other seating for 150. Recreation Park, 500 University St., Healdsburg.

• Original LGBTQ Theater Production of “Private Lives Private Lies” at 7 p.m. at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. $20 seniors and students and $25 general. For more information, go to shergold@sonic.net.

Sunday, July 22

• Melissa Etheridge-Rodney Strong Summer Concert series. Doors open 5 p.m. Show starts 6 p.m.11455 Old Redwood Hwy., Healdsburg. Call 866-779-4637 for more information.

• SSU’s Green Music Center has a free move “The Greatest Showman: 3 p.m. Pack a picnic or grab concession food. No reservations necessary at the RP Expressway and Petaluma Hill Rd., RP.

• Original LGBTQ Theater Production of “Private Lives Private Lies” at 2 p.m. at Congregation Ner Shalom, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. $20 seniors and students and $25 general. For more information, go to shergold@sonic.net.

Monday, July 23

• Youth citizen police academy. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Runs through July 27) You must be between the ages of 16-18 years of age, a resident who lives or attends school in Santa Rosa, earn a 2.0 GPA or better and have no felony convictions. A first- hand opportunity to learn the types of duties and responsibilities of police officers and police staff. 965 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Call 707- 543-3600 for more information.

• A discussion panel ranging from liberal democracy, various forms of socialism and anarchy. gift economy, Marx and others. Moderated by Peter Phillips, founder of Media Freedom Foundation & Project Censored former director.7-9 p.m. Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa 95401

Free with donations welcome. Everything we do begins with an idea. When people give these ideas serious thought they can become prevalent cultural ideologies. When people discuss these ideologies, sparks fly and frequently new ideas, some of which can lead to profound social change, can emerge.

For more information contact http://OccupySonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, July 24

• Vet-to-Vet Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park.

• How to talk to your children about consent & sexual assault at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, 320 S. McDowell, Petaluma. 7-8:30 p.m. While the seminar is free of charge, RSVP’s are very appreciated. Communications@ourverity.org.

• Cotati City Council meeting 7 p.m., 201 West Sierra Ave.

Wednesday, July 25

• The Psychedelic Furs (with X) at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park. Psychedelic Furs are coming to SOMO Village Event Center with Special Guest X (the band)! SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

Thursday, July 26

• Cotati Farmers Market 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Plaza Park.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. For more information, call Lisa at 707-527-6655, ext. 3 or email Lisa at lkubiak@namisoco.org.

•.Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and Primerica invite you to join for a free educational seminar on CalSavers vs. a personalized retirement plan for your business 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., lunch provided and 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., appetizers provided at 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP.