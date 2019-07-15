Community Events Calendar July 12, 2019 through July 25, 2019

Friday, July 12

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Soul Section (Rock & Soul Horn Band).

• Declutter support group with Donna Declutter 10:45-12 p.m. Members $10. Non-members $12. Drop-in; no registration. Let’s talk about how you can let go of inherited things and feel good about it. 707-829-2440 x102.

Saturday, July 13

• LGBTQI + friends present a 1960s beach party 6:30-10 p.m. Open to all. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.

• Evening with the Riccardi’s: Cabaret show looking at modern life and politics. 7:30 p.m. at the new Cotati Cabaret, Congregation Ner Shalom. $25, VIP $35. 707-664-8622.

• Roberto Tapia: Norteno and “banda” musician. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center. RP. $25-$75. 707-664-4246.

• Open house at the Penngrove Power & Implement Museum showcases early machinery. Power-up 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Donations accepted. 707-795-4849.

• Art series 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Free talks by the docent of the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. Early Rubens by Carol Porter.

Sunday, July 14

• Guelaguetza of Sonoma County. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Spring, Santa Rosa. This event is committed to a celebration in which represents and celebrates regions of Mexico.

• ‘How to train your dragon-the hidden world’: Computer-animated action fantasy. 5 p.m. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center. RP. Free, $5 parking.707-664-4246.

Monday, July 15

• SRU summer day camp 8:30 a.m. Trione Field, 4400 Old Redwood Hwy., Santa Rosa.

Tuesday, July 16

• Advance Health Care Directive Planning workshop 5:30-11:59 p.m. at 1450 Neotomas Ave., Santa Rosa. Free advance care planning classes. 707-565-5950.

Wednesday, July 17

• Journey revisited from 6-8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Wed. night market. 4th St. & Old Courthouse Sq., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, July 18

• Cotati Farmers Market open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy., @ W. Sierra Ave., Cotati.

• Restoration, biodiversity and our new role in the 21st century in Ca. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $14 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277 x 110. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Writer’s Forum at Copperfield’s downtown Petaluma. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Details on www.TheWriteSpot.us.

Friday, July 19

• Party on the Plaza, 5 pm – 8 pm at Rohnert Park’s Farmers’ Market. Live music Dirty Cello (Female led rock/bluegrass Cello).

• AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE If you have already taken the 8-hour AARP Smart Driver Course there is a review course to help refresh your driving skills, know the new rules of the road and save on car insurance. The class is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. # A, Rohnert Park. Call (707) 585-6780 to register for the course. $15 AARP member, $20 non-AARP member.

• There will be a fine jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and much more at manufactured prices. Over 70 exhibitors from the around the world showing their wares. Free hourly door prizes. Bring a food donation and receive free admission benefiting SF-Marin Good Bank. 12 to 6 p.m. 503-252-8300.

Saturday, July 20

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• There will be a fine jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and much more at manufactured prices. Over 70 exhibitors from the around the world showing their wares. Free hourly door prizes. Bring a food donation and receive free admission benefiting SF-Marin Good Bank. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 503-252-8300.

• Rivertown Revival 2019 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The David Yearsley River Heritage Center, McNear Peninsula, Petaluma. Adults $20 and kids under 13 $5. Tickets may be obtained at RivertownRevival.com. Go to watershedclassroom.org.

• Art series 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma. Free talks by the docent of the Fine Arts Museums in San Francisco. Ed Hardy: Deeper than Skin by Alfred Escoffier.

Sunday, July 21

• There will be a fine jewelry and semi-precious gemstones and much more at manufactured prices. Over 70 exhibitors from the around the world showing their wares. Free hourly door prizes. Bring a food donation and receive free admission benefiting SF-Marin Good Bank. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 503-252-8300.

Monday, July 22

• pianoSonoma Music Festival at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 5:30 p.m. pianoSonoma is a music festival that brings together artists in residence and adult musicians to collaborate and perform. Event details at happeningsonomacounty.com.

• Occupy Sonoma County presents fight climate change with zero waste strategies. Teach-in with Portia Sinnott at the Peace & Justice Center, 4677 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. 7-9 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Free seed exchange. For more information, call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, July 23

• Healthcare job fair prep-workshop. 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sonoma County job link, 2227 Capricorn Wy. # 100. These workshops are designed to prepare you for the attendance of upcoming job fairs. Httsp://sonomawit.org/jobseekers/jobfairs.

• Blues Jam at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, July 24

• Duo Quartet with Nica Gerber. 5-8 p.m. Ives Park, 7400 Willow St., Sebastopol. Sonoma Cunty dance beat.

Thursday, July 25

• Fly by Train playing at the Cotati Farmers Market with free games for all ages provided by Farmster.

Caregivers of older adults are invited to improve their skills in working with older LGBT. Attendees earn a Certificate of Completion and $25, if they register at least one week ahead of the class date, arrive on time and complete the four-hour class. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St., E. Sonoma. https://lgbt0725.eventbrite.com.