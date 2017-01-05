Community Events Calendar January 6, 2017 through January 19, 2017

Friday, January 6

• Winter Workshops at the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, 1835 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Lauren Hodge at (707) 546-4069. Whether you register for one workshop or all 10, each workshop is full of hands-on activities and winter experiments. From building forts, creating snow-slime, crafting gingerbread houses, and making a New Year’s Eve popper, your child will have a blast.

Saturday, January 7

• Blood Centers of the Pacific and the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety’s 11th annual Bucket Brigade. The bucket brigade is the fire department’s blood drive which will take place at 5200 Country Club Dr., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. All donors will receive a bucket brigade t-shirt. For more information, contact Ian Kanewski, Mobile Account Representative, Blood Centers of the Pacific, 2324 Bethards Drive, Santa Rosa, (707) 239-6424.

Sunday, January 8

• Redwood Writers’ Agents’ Day and Pitch-fest, 2:30-4:30 p.m., a panel discussion and Q & A about the publishing industry, at the Flamingo Hotel, 2777 4th St., Santa Rosa. The general public is invited, $10. For more details, go to www.redwoodwriters.org.

Monday, January 9

• Heavenly Harp - Santa Rosa Symphony, 8-10 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park. For more information, contact Santa Rosa Symphony Patron Services Office at (707) 546-8742.

Tuesday, January 10

• Come laugh with local and Bay Area comics every second Tuesday of the month in the lounge at Double Decker Lanes from 8:30-10:30 p.m., free, 300 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

•SSU Craft Beer Appreciation Certificate information meeting, 6-8 p.m., Lagunitas Brewery, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma.

•FREE - RPCC Women in Business Networking Mixer at Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W, Expressway Center, Rohnert Park. For more information wibrpc@gmail.com.

Wednesday, January 11

• Sonoma County Living the Best of Healdsburg Tour, 14 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Three leading businesses have banded together to offer the Sonoma County Living Tour, an interactive day of hands-on learning experiences. For more information, call Donna del Rey at (707) 431-9999.

Thursday, January 12

• Live Music Thursdays, Barber Cellars Tasting Room, 6:30–8 p.m., 112 Washington Street, Petaluma. For more information, call (707) 981-7034.

Barber Cellars Tasting Room showcases live music, focusing on classic/acoustic genres of jazz, bluegrass, and classical.

Friday, January 13

• Crab Feed, The Tides Wharf Restaurant, 835 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 5 p.m., 32nd annual Crab Feeds at The Tides Wharf in Bodega Bay. Price includes chilled Dungeness crab, clam chowder, pasta, green salad, French bread, cocktail and mustard sauces, melted butter. Reservations strongly suggested. For more information and pricing, call (707) 875-3652.

Saturday, January 14

• Rohnert Park Peace Officers Sports Federation Crab Feed, Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Doors open at 5 p.m. dinner 6-7:30 p.m. Raffle at 7 p.m., $40.

• Snow Days at the Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is creating a winter wonderland as 20 tons of fresh snow will be delivered to the museum and maintained over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, creating a space for children to explore, build, create, and play outside – rain or shine. Event is free with admission to museum. For more information, call (707) 546-4069.

Sunday, January 15

Monday, January 16

Tuesday, January 17

Thursday, January 19

