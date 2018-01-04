Community Events Calendar January 5, 2018 through January 19, 2018

Friday, January 5

• Chinese New Year Celebration: Year of The Dog, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol. Admission is free. For more information, call Catherine Devriese at 707-829-4797, or email: catherined@sebarts.org.

• Rancho Cougar Boosters Crab feed, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln, RP. 21+ only. All proceeds go to the 24 Athletic Programs at RCHS. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rancho-cotate-high-school-athletic-boosters-2018-annual-pasta-crab-feed-tickets-39531992253.

• Harry Potter Skate Night, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Cal Skate of Rohnert Park, 6100 Commerce Blvd RP. $7 admission for costumed wizards and witches, $9 for muggles/non-costumed folk.

• Happy New Year w/ Atmanna: Sacred Song Journey, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Yoga of Health, 1400 Valley House Dr. #270, RP. Start the New Year elevated in mind, heart, and body through the sacred communal ritual of Kirtan: Community Singing in call and response style. This is in the line of Bhakti Yoga in which we open our hearts to the magic, the mystical, and the mystery of life and death that we may come into a blissful state of celebration. Suggested donation: $10-20. For more information, contact 808-269-2638.

Saturday, January 6

• Bucket Brigade Blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 5200 Country Club Dr. RP. The recent wildfires that devastated multiple North Bay counties serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping adequate blood supply. Schedule an appointment through www.bloodheroes.com (Click “Donate Blood” and enter sponsor code: RPDP.)

Sunday, January 7

• Waterfowl of the Laguna de Santa Rosa and Pacific Flyaway Sunrise History Walk. 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Duck man” Dave Barry will lead the tours. Call Anita Smith at 707-527-9277.

Monday, January 8

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones are designed for children ages 1–5 and their caregivers and revolve around a new theme each Monday. Museum Mondays are held every Monday from October – February. The Schulz Museum is extending free admission to Museum Mondays every Monday through February 26, 2018 to anyone displaced by the wild fires. Cost: $5 per child. Up to 2 adults per child are free before 11 am. After 11 am, regular museum admission applies. Free for members.

• Curbside holiday tree recycling (Jan. 8-Jan. 12.) Trees may be cut to fit inside green waste carts. Flocked trees will not be collected. Whole trees may be taken to the Cotati Fire Station, 1 E. Cotati Ave. Please remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments and stands before recycling. Call 707-585-0291 for details.

• Free Pet Dog Training Classes, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Dogs Helping Veterans, 5860 LaBath Ave., RP. This is a weekly class from 1/8-4/16 for pet dog training for veterans, free and open to all veterans.

Tuesday, January 9

• Women in Business Mixer, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive, RP. Hosted by Gina Pearson. Complimentary appetizers and raffle prizes, as well as a chance to win a grand prize with entering. Open to the public.

• SSU Construction Management Certificate Info meeting, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Salazar Hall 2015, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Attend a free info meeting to learn more about our Construction Management Certificate program.

• Every Tuesday come and play with clay. This class will focus on the potter’s wheel. Great for beginning and seasoned potters trying to bring it to the next level. Sign up early. (Jan. 9-through Feb. 13). 6:30-9 p.m. $150 residents. $157 non-residents. Plus $30 materials and firing fee. Held at the Community Center Clay Studio.

• Vet-to-Vet Group Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Wednesday, January 10

• Canaletto & the Art of Venice at 7 p.m. at the Rialto Cinemas, 6868 McKinley St., Sebastopol. $16. An immense journey into the life and art of Venice famous view-painter known as Canalletto. The film offers a chance to step inside two official royal residences Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Thursday, January 11

• Create your Vision Board, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Community Healing Center, Cotati. Bring your favorite pen and notebook, and any magazine for cut and paste. Cost is only $39 and if you bring a friend, you get 50% off.

• In Reiki, you will learn how to give to yourself and others. Reiki is universal life force energy to help ease pain and stress. For ages 18 and over. 7-9 p.m. at the Community Center Garden Room. (Jan. 11-Feb. 8). $72 for residents or $79 for non-residents.

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support group (National Alliance on Mental Illness) meets weekly at First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Movie Night: Boston the Documentary, 7:30 p.m., Airport Stadium 12, 409 Aviation Blvd, SR. Narrated by Matt Damon. Get tickets at https://gatr.us/screening/21925.

• NAMI Family Support Group (National Alliance on Mental Illness) meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Friday, January 12

• Brother Birthday weekend, Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 7600 Commerce Blvd., Cotati. Presented by the Santa Rosa International Church of Christ. Come join us for dinner and dancing. Full weekend event with other activities. Free.

• Master Coaches Academy by Blood & Ethos Institute for Heroic Living, 816 4th St. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-847-5345 or mastercoachacademy.com.

• Friday Flock Night: Awakening Your Power of Self-Healing with Meir Schneider, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Learn the principles and techniques of his self- healing method, which can empower anyone to take charge of their own health and unlock the body’s ability to heal itself.

Saturday, January 13

• Brother Birthday weekend, Epicenter (Trophy Room), 3215 Coffey Ln., SR. Presented by the Santa Rosa International Church of Christ. Free.

• The Sebastopol Masonic Center, 373 N. Main St. Sebastopol, will be hosting their annual crab feed with seating at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets adults: $48 and children 6 to 12 years old $24 and under 6 free. Tickets may be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets www.brownpapertickets.com or call Dennis Cianfichi at 707-321-9479 or Ron Larman at 707-823-6981.

• Artist reception for new Heron Hall art exhibit prints & paintings by Rik Olson. 3-5 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Subaru Loves Pets: Free Adoption Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sonoma Humane Society, 5345 Hwy 12 W, SR. All pets qualify for free adoption.

Sunday, January 14

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series: New Year, New You, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. There will also be a free concert performed by country artist Danny Click. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

Monday, January 15

• MLK Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Flying Frog Academy, 215 Classic Ct., RP. For ticket information, visit flyingfrogacademy.com.

•. MLK Day of Service, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1208 Hendley St., SR. Recreation & Parks is hosting a clean-up at MLK Park, where volunteers can help beautify this neighborhood park through tasks such as litter pick-up, spreading mulch, wedding, and more. Tools and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at https://srcity.volunteerhub.com/event/index/5239716.

Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

-Martin Luther King. Jr.

Tuesday, January 16

• Advance Care Planning presentation/workshop, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Redwood Credit Union, Community Room, 3033 Cleveland Avenue, SR.

• Hope Dance presents: HEAL, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. A documentary,106 min., film that takes us on a scientific and spiritual journey where we discover that by changing one’s perceptions, the human body can heal itself. Suggested donation: $10-20.

Wednesday, January 17

• Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park Annual Chamber Mixer, 5:30-7 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, RP. Complimentary appetizers and no host bar. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Open to everyone so bring a friend.

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Attend the Northbay Alliance of Professional Women’s Networking luncheon at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse at Redwood Creek, 600 Rohnert Park Exp. $ 10 all-inclusive lunch. Bring your business cards and be ready to introduce your business. Invite your friends.

• Film & Conversation: Walk with Me, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. This film is a journey into mindfulness with Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh. It is a fascinating and immersive exploration of devoting one’s life to mindfulness and developing a deep sense of presence. Suggested donation: $10-20.

Thursday, January 18

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group National Alliance on Mental Illness meets weekly at First Unite Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Seminars at the Chamber – Digital Marketing for Your Business, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. The courses are just $10 each.

• NAMI Family Support Group National Alliance on Mental Illness meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

Friday, January 19

• My Future in Healthcare: Careers Symposium, 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Student Center Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This seminar and workshop series will introduce healthcare and finance services to all youth, especially Latino and Native American youth. For more information or to register, visit http://www.mifuturonorcal.org/registration.html.

• 2017 Champions for Children, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, SR. This event will honor our champions for education and public services for children. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to 4CS, an organization devoted to helping thousands of families get access to child care. Get tickets @https://sonoma4cs.ejoinme.org/c4ctickets.

• Six dynamic actors will perform the works of 12 local writers: short plays, poems & stories that are tied to the theme: “Connections.” At Copperfield’s Sebastopol. Tickets $15 general and $10 students at the door. Doors open 7 p.m. show at 7:30 p.m.