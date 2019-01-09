Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019

Friday, January 4

• Friends of the RP Senior Center host BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• Gem Faire at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. Admission $7 weekend pass. Fri. 12-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free hourly door prizes. For more information, call 503-252-8300 or email info@gemfaire.com.

Saturday, January 5

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 7:30 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

• The 10th annual event of Christmas bird count for kids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Petaluma Elks lodge sponsoring. For kids aged 6-12. Register kids by contacting a.hesla@comcast.net. Meet at Shollenberger park at 9 a.m. 707-694-0988.

Sunday, January 6

• 6th St. Playhouse will present “Annie” at 2 p.m. at the GK Hardt Theatre, 52 W. 6th St. Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, $35 and under 30 $22. 707-523-4185.

Monday, January 7

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum Mondays for little ones from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafts, games, story time and other fun activities for ages one to five and their caregivers. $5 per child or free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. schulzmuseum.org for updates.

Tuesday, January 8

• Year round farm-fresh food at the Petaluma East Side Farmers’ Market. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Pet.communityfarmrsmarkets.com. 415-999-5635. info@communityfarmersmarkets.com.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Tickets are now on sale for the Luther Burbank “Home Free,” the world’s first all-vocal country band April 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $35 to $49 on line at lutherburbankcenter.org or call 707-546-3600.

Wednesday, January 9

• Soccer stars for the winter session. Space is limited. Boys and girls of all levels are welcome. Join Coach Riccardo for an afternoon of soccer delight at the Burton Ave. Recreation Center. The fee is $30 for residents and $37 for non-residents. Thursday, January 10

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856. Friday, January 11

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts BINGO at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

Saturday, January 12

• Adult sports at the Callinan Sports and Fitness Center daily. Pickup games anytime for $8 per visit or free for Sports and Fitness Center members. Please call 707-588-3488 to check the open gym schedule.

• Second Sat. cartoonist: Hillary Rose Miller. Meet, watch and talk with the local artist. 1-3 p.m. schulzmuseum.org for updates.

Sunday, January 13

• Hands on cheese making classes 1-3 p.m. $75. The Epicurean Connection, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-235-9530.

• Exploring Colgan Creek with Regional Parks, City of Santa Rosa and Laguna Foundation 9-112:30 p.m.$10 (non refundable). Pre-registration required. The Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 102.

Monday, January 14

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 15

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, January 16

• On Wed. nights from 7-10 p.m. the Sports and Fitness Center Gymnasium is reserved for open volleyball play for $4 per visit or free for members.

Thursday, January 17

• Play pickle ball from 9 a.m. to noon. Similar to tennis and badminton. Pickle ball is played on a badminton court with a whiffle like ball and solid paddle. Just drop in at the Sports Center for $4 per visit and free for members. Rental equipment is available. Call 707-588-3488 for more information.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Lighten up with a natural path to healing depression, anxiety and insomnia. Learn how to stabilize your mood, enhance your energy, sharpen your mind and heal your body. 1-3 p.m. Call for more information. 707-829-2440.

• The State of the Ocean off No. Ca. presentation with Dr. Jeffrey Forman 7-8:30 p.m. $12 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 102.