Community Events Calendar January 27, 2017 through February 9, 2017

Friday, January 27

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers. The chorale begins practicing for its spring season on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. We practice every Tuesday evening until our two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by January 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Saturday, January 28

• Annual Chowder Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harbor View Village, Bodega Bay, $10. Chowder Day in Bodega Bay will take you on a culinary tour of town. You'll spend the day tasting chowder and meeting chefs. Visit all the stops and you're eligible for an entry in a prize drawing, tickets by presale only, contact Bodega Bay Chamber at (707) 875-3866.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, “Vegas in Cotati,” 6-10 p.m., Cotati Room next door to Cotati Police Station, 216 E. School St., prime rib dinner, games, fun and raffle prizes, all of Cotati and surrounding communities are invited, RSVPs required, call (707) 795-5508 or email chamber@cotati.org for more information.

Sunday, January 29

• The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio: Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello, 3 p.m., at Weill Hall in Green Music Center on campus of Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For nearly 40 years, this trio has garnered numerous awards and set the standard for performance of piano trio. Tickets start at $35. For more information, call 1-866-955-6040.

• “Red Hot Mama – The Sophie Tucker Songbook,” the story of the first lady of show business, the “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” whose career spanned 60 years. It contains the music and history of burlesque, vaudeville, Broadway and Las Vegas, in a critically acclaimed one-woman musical biography of the entertainment legend. Being performed at the Cinnabar Theatre, 2 p.m., 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma. Cost $25-$35. For more information, call Diane Dragone at (707) 981-7646.

• Award-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas and Chicano Latino Studies Chair Daniel Malpica in conversation at Sonoma State University, 6:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., free but seating limited, (707) 664-4217.

Monday, January 30

Tuesday, January 31

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Thursday, February 2

• World Wetlands Day: Laguna kayaking or hiking adventure with Laguna Foundation staff and guides, 9 a.m.-noon; experience the Laguna up close.

If the Laguna water level is high enough and if the weather is cooperative (not too windy or too rainy), participants will go kayaking. Otherwise, they’ll go for a hike instead, rain or shine, $50 pre-registration required, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa, call (707) 527-9277, ext. 100 for more information or go to www.lagunafoundation.org.

Friday, February 3

• Annual Church of the Oaks All You Can Eat Crab Feed, Raffle and Auction, 6 p.m., Church of the Oaks Fellowship Hall, corner of W. Sierra & Page St. in Cotati. Dinner will be followed by a raffle of gifts and an auction of up to four separate weeks (in March, May, July and December) in a luxury Palm Springs condo. Music provided by Gil Gardner and his magical guitar, (707) 217-8366.

Saturday, February 4

• The Latino Family: Alzheimer’s Caregiver and Wellness Forum, presented in partnership by the Alzheimer’s Association and UCSF Memory and Aging Center, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, 320 McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, free and continental breakfast provided. Forum will be conducted entirely in Spanish.

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, all day, cost is museum entrance. Visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

Sunday, February 5

• Free day at the museum, Charles M. Schultz Musuem, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, newest exhibit, “It Was A Dark and Stormy Night,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7

• The Rohnert Park Chorale begins practicing for its spring season, 7 p.m., in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. Practice is every Tuesday evening until the two main concerts in early June. Contact Director. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Thursday, February 9

• Self-defense seminar, Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park, $100, reserve spot with Tony (707) 364-6478.