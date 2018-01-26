Community Events Calendar January 26, 2018 through February 8, 2018

Friday, January 26

• SSU Rugby Luau Fundraiser, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Cotati City Hall, 201 W Sierra Ave, Cotati. Come for a fun night of food, entertainment and raffles and help raise funds for SSU Rugby. Tickets are $15-30. Get them at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ssu-rugby-luau-tickets-41002755345.

• Director Doug Nichol will be present to introduce the film (7 p.m.) California Typewriter and answer questions after the Friday screening at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU in Rohnert Park. Free admission but a donation of $5 is suggested. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoa.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

Saturday, January 27

• Eternal Spirit Concert, 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Flight Night, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Flying Frog Academy, 215 Classic Ct., RP. For more information and to preregister, visit www.flyingfrogacademy.com.

• Annual Pasta & Crab Feed, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Services, 5401 Snyder Ln, RP. All proceeds support the 24 athletic programs at Rancho Cotate High School.

• Winter Color: Colored Pencil Techniques workshop with Nina Antze, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Rd., SR. Pre-registration is $95. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-color-colored-pencil-techniques-workshop-with-nina-antze-tickets-39980948092.

• 15th Annual Chowder Day in Bodega Bay. Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay. For tickets go to www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Grand opening of Fiber Circle Studio 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, 10 a.m.- Noon, indigo dyeing and 6 p.m. raffle drawings.8099 La Plaza, Suite H, Cotati.

• Tsonoma performs two sets of soulful rhythm and funky blues 8:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. Free.

Sunday, January 28

• Eternal Spirit Concert, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU in Rohnert Park. Free admission but a donation of $5 is suggested. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

Monday, January 29

• Bubble Wrap Painting, 10:20 a.m., Howarth Memorial Park, SR. We will be making some fun art with bubble wrap. Free.

• Wilmar and CAL Fire Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department, 3825 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, Ca. Sign up at www.bloodheroes.com.

Tuesday, January 30

• Year-round farm-fresh food at the Petaluma East side Farmers’ Market 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. For more information, call 415-999-5635.

Wednesday, January 31

• Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library are having their winter 2018 book sale. To become a member only $5, 5-7 p.m.

• You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, 10 a.m., Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For tickets, visit tickets@sonoma.edu.

• SSU Career Development Workshop Preview, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Located in International Hall 201A. For more information, visit https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/careerskills/.

• Sonoma State University Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. At the MT McKinley Gym in Rec Center.

• After Hours mixer – Grocery Outlet, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 6335 Commerce Blvd., RP. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments and a raffle will be provided. Free to the public.

• Drink and Draw, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., 1435 Santa Rosa Ave, Suite C5, SR. Bring your art supplies, as well as your own snacks and beverages, and hang out. Admission is free.

• North Coast Specialty Food & Beverage Industry Conference at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Registration at 7:30 a.m. with program 8-11:30 a.m. Register at nbbj.news/food17 or call 707-521-5264. $70 per person. Seating is limited. Registration closes Jan. 29.

Thursday, February 1

• Friends of the Library are having their winter 2018 winter sale from 10-5:30 p.m. 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park.

• Healing from the Fires: Ecological & Firewise Perspectives, 6:30 p.m., Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, SR. Join us for this multifaceted program of poetry, film and scientific perspectives on fire ecology and being firewise with biologist, poet, and filmmaker Maya Khosla. To preregister, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healing-from-the-october-fires-ecological-and-firewise-perspectives-tickets-41369755051.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

Friday, February 2

• Friends of the Library are having their winter 2018 sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park.

• Nikolaj Znaider & Robert Kulek, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center.

• Church of the Oaks 12th Annual Crab Feed all you can eat cracked crab. 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. Children under 13, $30. Corner of W. Sierra & Page St. Cotati.

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• Celebrating World Wetlands Day: Laguna Kayaking Adventure with Laguna Foundation staff & guides 9 a.m.-noon. $50 and pre-registration is required. Event takes place at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

Saturday, February 3

• Friends of the Library are having their 2018 book sale all day in the meeting room. Bag of books $5 or half price on individual books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please limit donations from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. 6250 Lynne Conde Way in Rohnert Park.

• Art from The Heart 2018, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Come enjoy a silent art auction and party, and explore a wide variety of paintings and sculptures created by SSU students, as well as refreshments. All proceeds go to the SSU art programs.

• Church of the Oaks 12th Annual Crab Feed all you can eat cracked crab. 6-9 p.m. $60 per person. Children under 13, $30. Corner of W. Sierra & Page St. Cotati.

Sunday, February 4

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• A fundraiser benefitting the Council on Aging + Meals on Wheels while watching the big game at Ellington Hall, 3535 Industrial Dr. in Santa Rosa. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and game starts at 3:30 p.m. All must be 21 or older. $25 donation. Call 707-525-0143 ext. 146 space will be limited. Local micro brews, football pool boards and gaming tables.

Monday, February 5

• Communicating Science Meeting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa. Call 510-527-5627 for more information.

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Tuesday, February 6

• Communicating Science Meeting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa. Call 510-527-5627 for more information.

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Wednesday, February 7

• From gutters to gardens: maximizing rainwater in your garden. Meet at 7:30 p.m. at 216 E, School St., Cotati in the Cotati room. Free.

• Noon Times luncheon $25 early bird discount. Register by Feb. 2 to take advantage of the early bird discount. H & R block sponsoring. Darrin Jenkins and David Bouquillon will be speakers.

• Communicating Science Meeting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa. Call 510-527-5627 for more information.

Thursday, February 8

• Communicating Science Meeting, Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, SR.

• Spreckels Theatre Company invites you to a free night of theater with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific. If you are a resident of RP, Spreckels has a special gift for you: A free preview performance. For more information or reservations, contact the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.