Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019

Friday, January 25

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• Let’s talk cannabis: Biodynamic and regenerative cannabis. Learn about the benefits of consuming cannabis. For members by donation and non-members $5 for a day-use. All proceeds benefit the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Call 707-829-2440.

• 6th Street Playhouse presents “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. 7:30 p.m. This performance will run through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-523-4185, ext. 103. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$28. Under 30, tickets are $18.

• Club Credo presents: The Rainbow Girls in concert at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefits Credo High. $15 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, go to www.youtube.com/watch?time.

Saturday, January 26

• Colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cover blending, laying and burnishing techniques while incorporating the basics of botanical drawing at Heron Hall. All levels welcome. $95. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 102.

• “Sex with Strangers,” a comedy by Laura Eason. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Brownies are invited to spend the night at the Schulz Museum. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org. or call 707-544-5472.

Sunday, January 27

• Expressive nature photography in the Laguna watershed workshop with Brenda Tharp 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Winter is a great time to capture the drama of nature. Meet at Heron Hall. $125. Pre-registration required. Limited to 15 participants. 707-527-9277 x 102.

Monday, January 28

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief and the purpose in aging, illness and dying. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Mon. through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

Tuesday, January 29

• Strength and conditioning days for ages 8-13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Callinan Sports and Fitness Center Community Center, in meeting room # 2. To join contact Freddie@mylesaheadfitness.com. $110 per month.

Wednesday, January 30

• Cross-training class will jump-start your metabolism and fat burning abilities. Sign-ups must be done in person through the community center. Please call for more details. 707-588-3456.

Thursday, January 31

• Behind Peanuts: The Little Red-Haired Girl, Charlie Brown’s unrequited love. Check schulzmuseum.org for time and updates or call 707-579-4452.

• Coffee with a Cotati Cop at Redwood Café from 7-9 a.m.

Friday, February 1

• First Friday film series: “Smokey and the Bandit” returns with more of Charles Schulz’s favorite films. Free for member or $5 for general and includes popcorn and candy.

• Free Thurs. night trivia at Sally Tomatoes, 1100, Valley House Dr. RP. Free to play for all ages. 707-665-9472.

Saturday, February 2

• Cotati annual awards dinner from 6-9 p.m. in the Cotati room behind the chamber office. It will be a fun evening of food, drinks and games. Tickets are $30 each. For more information, call Liz at 707-795-5508.

Sunday, February 3

• Fresh pressed flowers workshop with Jan Lochner from 1-4 p.m. at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $35 pre-registration is required. For more information, call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, February 4

Tuesday, February 5

• Basic gymnastics for ages 3-11 from 4:15-5 p.m. $40 residents/$47 non-residents. In the Community Center Garden Room. Call 707-588-3456 for more information.

Wednesday, February 6

• Cross-training class will jump-start your metabolism and fat burning abilities. Sign-up must be done in person through the community center for ages 18 + from 6-7 p.m. All activities will be done at the Gold Ridge Recreation Center. $50 per month.

Thursday, February 7

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Watch a TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Members free and non-members $5. Contact Katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org.