Community Events Calendar January 20, 2017 through February 2, 2017

Friday, January 20

• “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play filled with humor and the life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” (Westheimer), America’s most famous sex therapist, Main Stage West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, 8 p.m., for more information, call (707) 823-0177. Cost is $15/$25/$30.

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

• “Red Hot Mama – The Sophie Tucker Songbook,” the story of the first lady of show business, the “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” whose career spanned 60 years. It contains the music and history of burlesque, vaudeville, Broadway and Las Vegas, in a critically acclaimed one-woman musical biography of the entertainment legend. Being performed at the Cinnabar Theatre, 2 p.m., 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma. Cost $25-$35. For more information, call Diane Dragone at (707) 981-7646.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Monday, January 23

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, all day, cost is museum entrance. At the Schulz Museum’s new exhibition, “Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets,” visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

Tuesday, January 24

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. Broadcast on Comcast Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Meeting will be podcast at cotaticityca.iqm2.com.

Wednesday, January 25

• Waldorf at Weill, Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center, 6:30 p.m., musical performances by nine North Bay Waldorf Schools, tickets free while they last at http://bit.ly/2hqY3ed or by calling 1-866-955-6040. Participating schools are Credo High School, Live Oak Charter School, Marin Waldorf School, Novato Charter School, Sebastopol Charter School, Stone Bridge School, Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm, SunRidge Charter School and Woodland Star Charter School. GMC located at 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park.

Thursday, January 26

• Rohnert Park Garden Club Meeting at 4855 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 10 a.m. Guest speaker is at 11 a.m. Interested in attending call Gayle at 707-585-2362 or Rosie at 795-1845.

Friday, January 27

Saturday, January 28

• Annual Chowder Day, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Harbor View Village, Bodega Bay, $10. Chowder Day in Bodega Bay will take you on a culinary tour of town. You'll spend the day tasting chowder and meeting chefs. Visit all the stops and you're eligible for an entry in a prize drawing, tickets by presale only, contact Bodega Bay Chamber at (707) 875-3866.

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce annual dinner, “Vegas in Cotati,” 6-10 p.m., Cotati Room next door to Cotati Police Station, 216 E. School St., prime rib dinner, games, fun and raffle prizes, all of Cotati and surrounding communities are invited, RSVPs required, call (707) 795-5508 or email chamber@cotati.org for more information.

Sunday, January 29

• The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio: Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello, 3 p.m., at Weill Hall in Green Music Center on campus of Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. For nearly 40 years, this trio has garnered numerous awards and set the standard for performance of piano trio. Tickets start at $35. For more information, call 1-866-955-6040.

Monday, January 30

Tuesday, January 31

Wednesday, February 1

Thursday, February 2

• World Wetlands Day: Laguna kayaking or hiking adventure with Laguna Foundation staff and guides, 9 a.m.-noon; experience the Laguna up close.

If the Laguna water level is high enough and if the weather is cooperative (not too windy or too rainy), participants will go kayaking. Otherwise, they’ll go for a hike instead, rain or shine, $50 pre-registration required, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa, call (707) 527-9277, ext. 100 for more information or go to www.lagunafoundation.org.

