Community Events Calendar January 19, 2018 through February 8, 2018

Friday, January 19

• My Future in Healthcare: Careers Symposium, 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Student Center Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This seminar and workshop series will introduce healthcare and finance services to all youth, especially Latino and Native American youth. For more information or to register, visit http://www.mifuturonorcal.org/registration.html.

• 2017 Champions for Children, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, SR. This event will honor our champions for education and public services for children. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to 4CS, an organization devoted to helping thousands of families get access to child care. Get tickets at https://sonoma4cs.ejoinme.org/c4ctickets.

• Six dynamic actors will perform the works of 12 local writers: short plays, poems & stories that are tied to the theme: “Connections.” At Copperfield’s in Sebastopol. Tickets $15 general and $10 students at the door. Doors open 7 p.m. show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

• ILLeagles & Fleetwood Mask, 7:30 p.m.-11:59 p.m., Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Please come join these amazing tribute bands for the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Online tickets are SOLD OUT, tickets at the door are $22.

• Waterfowl of the Laguna de Santa Rosa & the Pacific Flyway presentation with “Duck Man” Dave Barry, 3-4 p.m. $12 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Sock Hop dinner & awards 6 p.m. in the Cotati room next to police dept. Honorees will be Cotati Police Dept., Rancho Adobe Fire District, Cotati Small Animal Hospital and Cotati’s super volunteer person. $30 per person. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• Pork Scallopini & firefighters. Taste of Italy is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. Dinner served at 7 p.m. $25 Penngrove Community Club House, 385 Woodward Ave. For tickets call Joe Pedrani at 707-585-0766.

• Experience Songbird Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. This is an open house and healing fair where you can enjoy free ten minute educational talks and learn about wellbeing services. Mini sessions are between $10-$20. For more information, contact (707) 795-2398 and info@songbirdcenter.org.

Sunday, January 21

• Visit 2-3 sites along the Laguna not normally open to the public, where waterfowl love to hang out. Learn the basic identification techniques and key characteristics of waterfowl found in Sonoma County different times of the year. $35. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• HopeDance presents Film & Conversation: Then the Wind Changed, 3:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. It follows the story of a small community in Australia and their recovery from the devastating bush fires. Donations accepted. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

Monday, January 22

• Occupy Sonoma County presents: Self & Other: Ways We Divide Ourselves from Other People, 7-9 p.m., Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., SR. Bill Say will be teaching. Join our event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/139385560053049. For more information, contact http://occupysonomacounty.org or call (707) 877-6650.

Tuesday, January 23

• Perspectives on the Holocaust & Genocide with Prof. Myrna Goodman at SSU from 4-5 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium (Ives Hall) .

Wednesday, January 24

• After Hours mixer – H&R Block, 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m., 435 Rohnert Park Exp., RP.

• Parent Information Night: Expeditionary Learning at LJMS, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, 5164 Snyder Ln, RP. At this event, you will learn about the expeditionary learning program and its benefits, as well as how to apply. Find out more at www.crpusd.org/exl.

• Coffee with a Cop, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Starbucks, 640 E. Cotati Avenue, Cotati.

Thursday, January 25

• RCHS Cheer Fundraiser, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Sally Tomatoes 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Paint a board and sip on some drinks-you’ll have the opportunity to create your very own wood sign using paint, a stencil and brush. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rchs-cheer-fundraiser-tickets-41240329937?aff=efbevent.

• Hybrid/Executive/Professional MBA in Wine Business Information Session, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, Sonoma State University, RP. You will be able to learn about the wine programs. Register at https://www.tfaforms.com/459039.

• The Buck Institute is the nation’s first independent research facility focused solely on understanding the connection between aging and chronic disease. Join a docent led tour and find out the biological mysteries of aging. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $15/Friends of the Senior Center members. $20/non-members (lunch included19. Register at the front desk of the Senior Center. Transportation will be provided by the Rohnert Park Senior Center van.

• Learn to solve Sudoku puzzles! From 1-3 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center which is offering a free 2- week session class teaching the basics of Sudoku puzzles as well as advanced strategies. You will be able to solve beginner to advanced puzzles, such as the difficult puzzle in each week’s Community Voice. Space is limited! To register for this class, call the Rohnert Park Senior Center at 707-585-6780.

• Before the Flood film screening and discussion with Woody Hastings, Center for Climate Protection 6:30-8:30 p.m.at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $6-20 sliding scale (non-refundable). Pre-registration required.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

Friday, January 26

• SSU Rugby Luau Fundraiser, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Cotati City Hall, 201 W Sierra Ave, Cotati. Come for a fun night of food, entertainment and raffles and help raise funds for SSU Rugby. Tickets are $15-30. Get them at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ssu-rugby-luau-tickets-41002755345.

• Director Doug Nichol will be present to introduce the film (7 p.m.) California Typewriter and answer questions after the Friday screening at the Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU in Rohnert Park. Free admission but a donation of $5 is suggested. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoa.edu/sfi. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

Saturday, January 27

• Flight Night, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Flying Frog Academy, 215 Classic Ct., RP. For more information and to preregister, visit www.flyingfrogacademy.com.

• Annual Pasta & Crab Feed, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Services, 5401 Snyder Ln, RP. All proceeds support the 24 athletic programs at Rancho Cotate High School.

• Winter Color: Colored Pencil Techniques workshop with Nina Antze, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Rd., SR. Preregistration is $95. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-color-colored-pencil-techniques-workshop-with-nina-antze-tickets-39980948092.

• 15th Annual Chowder Day in Bodega Bay. Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay. For tickets go to www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Raise your spirits in 2018 to listen to “Eternal Spirit” at 7:30 p.m. in the SRHS Performing Arts Auditorium in Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa. Parking is free in the parking lot for the auditorium off Ridgway Ave. For more information, contact steven@socophil.org.

Sunday, January 28

• Eternal Spirit Concert, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

Monday, January 29

• Bubble Wrap Painting, 10:20 a.m., Howarth Memorial Park, SR. We will be making some fun art with bubble wrap. Free to all.

• Wilmar and CAL Fire Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department, 3825 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, CA. Sign up at www.bloodheroes.com.

Tuesday, January 30

• No listings.

Wednesday, January 31

• You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, 10 a.m., Evert B. Person Theatre, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For tickets, visit tickets@sonoma.edu.

• SSU Career Development Workshop Preview, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Located in International Hall 201A. For more information, visit https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/careerskills/.

• Sonoma State University Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. At the MT McKinley Gym in Rec Center.

• After Hours mixer – Grocery Outlet, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 6335 Commerce Blvd., RP. Complimentary appetizers and refreshments and a raffle will be provided. Free to the public.

• North Coast Specialty food & Beverage Industry Conference at the Doubletree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Registration at 7:30 a.m. with program 8-11:30 a.m. Register at nbbj.news/food17 or call 707-521-5264. $70 per person. Seating is limited. Registration closes Jan. 29.

Thursday, February 1

• Healing from the Fires: Ecological & Firewise Perspectives, 6:30 p.m., Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, SR. Join us for this multifaceted program of poetry, film and scientific perspectives on fire ecology and being firewise with biologist, poet, and filmmaker Maya Khosla. To preregister, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/healing-from-the-october-fires-ecological-and-firewise-perspectives-tickets-41369755051.

Friday, February 2

• Nikolaj Znaider & Robert Kulek, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center.

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• Celebrating World Wetlands Day: Laguna Kayaking Adventure with Laguna Foundation staff & guides 9 a.m.-noon. $50 and pre-registration is required. Event takes place at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to maggiehart@lagunafoundation.org.

Saturday, February 3

• Art from The Heart 2018, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., University Art Gallery, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Come enjoy a silent art auction and party, and explore a wide variety of paintings and sculptures created by SSU students, as well as refreshments. All proceeds go to the SSU art programs.

Sunday, February 4

• Bless their Little Hearts will be shown at 4:30 p.m. at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots. SFI is supported in part by Instructionally Related Activity Funds.

• A fundraiser benefitting for the Council on Aging + Meals on Wheels while watching the big game at Ellington Hall, 3535 Industrial Dr. in Santa Rosa. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and game starts at 3:30 p.m. All must be 21 or older. $25 donation. Call 707-525-0143 ext. 146 space will be limited. Local micro brews, football pool boards and gaming tables.

Monday, February 5

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 8 p.m.-5 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Tuesday, February 6

• The Opioid Crisis & Related Health Issues in rural Northern California, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa, 2777 4th St., SR. Admission is free without a hotel room, but you must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-crisis-related-public-health-issues-in-the-rural-northern-counties-a-summit-to-discuss-tickets-39299463754?aff=efbeventtix.

Wednesday, February 7

• From gutters to gardens: maximizing rainwater in your garden. Meet at 7:30 p.m. at 216 E, School St., Cotati in the Cotati room. Free.

Thursday, February 8

• Spreckels Theatre Company invites you to a free night of theater with Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific. If you are a resident of RP, Spreckels has a special gift for you: A free preview performance. For more information or reservations, contact the Spreckels Box Office at 707-588-3400.

