Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019

Friday, January 18

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

Saturday, January 19

• A fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstone event will be held in the Marin Center/Exhibit Hall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 10 Ave. of Flags, San Rafael. Bring a food donation and receive free admission, benefiting the SF-Marin Food Bank. For more information, call 503-252-8300.

• “California’s Wild Gold” mixed media nature tapestries by Faith Rumm reception for new Heron Hall Art exhibit. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 707-527-9277 x 102.

• Grand opening and ribbon cutting 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at 6150 Commerce Blvd. Open to all and free to attend.

Sunday, January 20

• Kicking off the new year is the San Francisco Piano Trio at 4 p.m. The concert will showcase the music of Beethoven, Brahms and Lili Boulanger. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets for six concert is $134.50, three concerts $76, a single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youths under 16 and students with an ID.

• Lewis Black: “The Joke’s On US” tour starting at 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets $47.50 to $75. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, January 21

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Basic gymnastics for the ages 3-11 at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center. 4:15-5 p.m. $40 for residents and $47 for non-residents.

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m.) For more information, call 707-284-1268.

Tuesday, January 22

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will have the iconic Texas rock trio ZZ Top perform at 8 p.m. Tickets will range in price from $79-$119. For tickets call 707-546-3600 or go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, January 23

• An after-hours mixer at the Education Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. at 1100 Valley House Dr. Complimentary appetizers and a no host bar. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Open to everyone.

Thursday, January 24

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Subjects include Math, English, History, Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

• Lighten up with a natural path to healing depression, anxiety and insomnia. Learn how to stabilize your mood, enhance your energy, sharpen your mind and heal your body. 1-3 p.m. Call for more information. 707-829-2440

Friday, January 25

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

• Let’s talk cannabis: Biodynamic and regenerative cannabis. Learn about the benefits of consuming cannabis. For members by donation and non-members $5 for a day-use. All proceeds benefit the Sebastopol Area Senior Center. Call 707-829-2440.

• 6th Street Playhouse presents “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. 7:30 p.m. This performance will run through Feb. 17. For more information, call 707-523-4185, ext. 103. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$28. Under 30, tickets are $18.

Saturday, January 26

• Colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Cover blending, laying and burnishing techniques while incorporating the basics of botanical drawing at Heron Hall. All levels welcome. $95. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 x 102.

• “Sex with Strangers,” a comedy by Laura Eason. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For more information, call Argo Thompson at 707-536-1620.

• Brownies are invited to spend the night at the Schulz Museum. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org. or call 707-544-5472.

Sunday, January 27

• Expressive nature photography in the Laguna watershed workshop with Brenda Tharp 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Winter is a great time to capture the drama of nature. Meet at Heron Hall. $125. Pre-registration required. Limited to 15 participants. 707-527-9277 x 102.

• Brownies are invited to spend the night at the Schulz Museum. For fees and reservations, visit gsnorcal.org. or call 707-544-5472.

Monday, January 28

• Investigate, design, implement endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief and the purpose in aging, illness and dying. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m.) For more information, call 707-284-1268.

Tuesday, January 29

• Strength and conditioning days for ages 8-13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Callinan Sports and Fitness Center Community Center, in meeting room # 2. To join contact Freddie@mylesaheadfitness.com. $110 per month.

Wednesday, January 30

• Cross-training class will jump-start your metabolism and fat burning abilities. Sign-ups must be done in person through the community center. Please call for more details. 707-588-3456.

Thursday, January 31

• Behind Peanuts: The Little Red-Haired Girl, Charlie Brown’s unrequited love. Check schulzmuseum.org for time and updates or call 707-579-4452.