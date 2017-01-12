Community Events Calendar January 13, 2017 through January 26, 2017

Friday, January 13

• Crab Feed, The Tides Wharf Restaurant, 835 Coast Highway One, Bodega Bay, 5 p.m., 32nd annual Crab Feeds at The Tides Wharf in Bodega Bay. Price includes chilled Dungeness crab, clam chowder, pasta, green salad, French bread, cocktail and mustard sauces, melted butter. Reservations strongly suggested. For more information and pricing, call (707) 875-3652.

Saturday, January 14

• Rohnert Park Peace Officers Sports Federation Crab Feed, Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Doors open at 5 p.m. dinner 6-7:30 p.m. Raffle at 7 p.m., $40.

• Snow Days at the Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is creating a winter wonderland as 20 tons of fresh snow will be delivered to the museum and maintained over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, creating a space for children to explore, build, create, and play outside – rain or shine. Event is free with admission to museum. For more information, call (707) 546-4069.

Sunday, January 15

• Snow Days at the Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is creating a winter wonderland as 20 tons of fresh snow will be delivered to the museum and maintained over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, creating a space for children to explore, build, create, and play outside – rain or shine. Event is free with admission to museum. For more information, call (707) 546-4069.

Monday, January 16

• Snow Days at the Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 1835 W. Steele Lane, Santa Rosa. The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is creating a winter wonderland as 20 tons of fresh snow will be delivered to the museum and maintained over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, creating a space for children to explore, build, create, and play outside – rain or shine. Event is free with admission to museum. For more information, call (707) 546-4069.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Tuesday, January 17

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

• Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting, 5 p.m., Technology Middle School, 7165 Burton Avenue, Rohnert Park.

Wednesday, January 18

• North Bay Alliance of Professional Women’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Mountain Mike’s at University Square, 1451 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, salad and pizza buffet including gluten-free choices, call (707) 217-9994 or (707) 799-6611 for more information.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Thursday, January 19

• Live Music Thursdays, Barber Cellars Tasting Room, 6:30–8 p.m., 112 Washington Street, Petaluma. For more information, call (707) 981-7034.

Barber Cellars Tasting Room showcases live music, focusing on classic/acoustic genres of jazz, bluegrass, and classical.

• “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play filled with humor and the life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” (Westheimer), America’s most famous sex therapist, Main State West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, 8 p.m., for more information, call (707) 823-0177. Cost is $15/$25/$30.

Friday, January 20

• “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play filled with humor and the life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” (Westheimer), America’s most famous sex therapist, Main State West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, 8 p.m., for more information, call (707) 823-0177. Cost is $15/$25/$30.

Saturday, January 21

• “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play filled with humor and the life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” (Westheimer), America’s most famous sex therapist, Main State West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, 8 p.m., for more information, call (707) 823-0177. Cost is $15/$25/$30.

Sunday, January 22

• “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” a play filled with humor and the life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became “Dr. Ruth,” (Westheimer), America’s most famous sex therapist, Main State West, 104 N. Main Street, Sebastopol, 8 p.m., for more information, call (707) 823-0177. Cost is $15/$25/$30.

• “Red Hot Mama – The Sophie Tucker Songbook,” the story of the first lady of show business, the “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” whose career spanned 60 years. It contains the music and history of burlesque, vaudeville, Broadway and Las Vegas, in a critically acclaimed one-woman musical biography of the entertainment legend. Being performed at the Cinnabar Theatre, 2 p.m., 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma. Cost $35, $25. For more information, call Diane Dragone, (707) 981-7646.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Monday, January 23

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Tuesday, January 24

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food to enjoy. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets, Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 5 p.m., 130 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park. Broadcast on Comcast Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council, 7 p.m., 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati. Meeting will be podcast at cotaticityca.iqm2.com.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Wednesday, January 25

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.

Thursday, January 26

• Rohnert Park Garden Club Meeting at 4855 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park, 10 a.m. Guest speaker is at 11 a.m. Interested in attending call Gayle at 707-585-2362 or Rosie at 795-1845.

• The Rohnert Park Chorale wants more singers, and it begins practicing for its spring season opener, which is scheduled for Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. The Chorale practices every Tuesday evening until its two main concerts in early June. Contact Director, Karen Ball at (707) 293-6108 to arrange for a no-pressure, informal audition by Jan. 31. All ages and all voices are welcome.