Community Events Calendar January 12, 2018 through January 25, 2018

Friday, January 12

• Brother Birthday weekend, MI Ranchito Restaurant, 7600 Commerce Blvd., Cotati. Presented by the Santa Rosa International Church of Christ. Come join us for dinner and dancing. Full weekend event with other activities. Free.

• Master Coaches Academy by Blood & Ethos Institute for Heroic Living, 816 4th St. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-847-5345 or mastercoachacademy.com.

• Friday Flock Night: Awakening Your Power of Self-Healing with Meir Schneider, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Learn the principles and techniques of his self- healing method, which can empower anyone to take charge of their own health and unlock the body’s ability to heal itself.

Saturday, January 13

• Brother Birthday weekend, Epicenter (Trophy Room), 3215 Coffey Ln., SR. Presented by the Santa Rosa International Church of Christ. Free.

• The Sebastopol Masonic Center, 373 N. Main St. Sebastopol, will be hosting their annual crab feed with seating at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets adults: $48 and children 6 to 12 years old $24 and under 6 free. Tickets may be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets www.brownpapertickets.com or call Dennis Cianfichi at 707-321-9479 or Ron Larman at 707-823-6981.

• Artist reception for new Heron Hall art exhibit prints & paintings by Rik Olson. 3-5 p.m. at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Subaru Loves Pets: Free Adoption Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sonoma Humane Society, 5345 Hwy 12 W, SR. All pets qualify for free adoption.

Sunday, January 14

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series: New Year, New You, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. There will also be a free concert performed by country artist Danny Click. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

Monday, January 15

• MLK Day Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Flying Frog Academy, 215 Classic Ct., RP. For ticket information, visit flyingfrogacademy.com.

• MLK Day of Service, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1208 Hendley St., SR. Recreation & Parks is hosting a clean-up at MLK Park, where volunteers can help beautify this neighborhood park through tasks such as litter pick-up, spreading mulch, weeding, and more. Tools and light refreshments will be provided. Sign up at https://srcity.volunteerhub.com/event/index/5239716.

Tuesday, January 16

• Advance Care Planning presentation/workshop, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Redwood Credit Union, Community Room, 3033 Cleveland Avenue, SR.

• HopeDance presents: HEAL, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. A documentary,106 min., film that takes us on a scientific and spiritual journey where we discover that by changing one’s perceptions, the human body can heal itself. Suggested donation: $10-20.

Wednesday, January 17

• Education Foundation of Cotati-Rohnert Park Annual Chamber mixer, 5:30-7 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, RP. Complimentary appetizers and no host bar. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Open to everyone so bring a friend.

• Vet-to-Vet Group Support meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Film & Conversation: Walk with Me, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. This film is a journey into mindfulness with Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh. It is a fascinating and immersive exploration of devoting one’s life to mindfulness and developing a deep sense of presence. Suggested donation: $10-20.

Thursday, January 18

• NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group National Alliance on Mental Illness meets weekly at First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery St., Santa Rosa. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Seminars at The Chamber – Digital Marketing for Your Business, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. The courses are just $10 each.

• NAMI Family Support Group National Alliance on Mental Illness meets weekly every Thursday at 182 Farmers Lane, Suite 202, Santa Rosa. From 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Learn to solve Sudoku puzzles! From 1-3 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center which is offering a free 2- week session class teaching the basics of Sudoku puzzles as well as advanced strategies. You will be able to solve beginner to advanced puzzles, such as the difficult puzzle in each week’s Community Voice. Space is limited! To register for this class, call the Rohnert Park Senior Center at 707-585-6780.

Friday, January 19

• My Future in Healthcare: Careers Symposium, 9:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Student Center Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. This seminar and workshop series will introduce healthcare and finance services to all youth, especially Latino and Native American youth. For more information or to register, visit http://www.mifuturonorcal.org/registration.html.

• 2017 Champions for Children, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Drive, SR. This event will honor our champions for education and public services for children. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to 4Cs, an organization devoted to helping thousands of families get access to child care. Get tickets at https://sonoma4cs.ejoinme.org/c4ctickets.

• Six dynamic actors will perform the works of 12 local writers: short plays, poems & stories that are tied to the theme: “Connections.” At Copperfield’s in Sebastopol. Tickets $15 general and $10 students at the door. Doors open 7 p.m. show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20

• ILLeagles & Fleetwood Mask, 7:30 p.m.-11:59 p.m., Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. Please come join these amazing tribute bands for the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Online tickets are sold out, tickets at the door are $22.

• Waterfowl of the Laguna de Santa Rosa & the Pacific flyway presentation with “duck Man” Dave Barry, 3-4 p.m. $12 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• Sock Hop dinner & awards 6 p.m. in the Cotati room next to police dept. Honorees will be Cotati Police Dept., Rancho Adobe Fire District, Cotati Small Animal Hospital and Cotati’s super volunteer person. $30 per person. For more information, call 707-795-5508.

• Experience Songbird Saturday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. This is an open house and healing fair where you can enjoy free ten minute educational talks and learn about wellbeing services. Mini sessions are between $10-$20. For more information, contact (707) 795-2398 and info@songbirdcenter.org.

Sunday, January 21

• Visit 2-3 sites along the Laguna not normally open to the public, where waterfowl love to hang out. Learn the basic identification techniques and key characteristics of waterfowl found in Sonoma County different times of the year. $35. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• HopeDance presents Film & Conversation: Then the Wind Changed, 3:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. It follows the story of a small community in Australia and their recovery from the devastating bush fires.

Monday, January 22

• Occupy Sonoma County presents: Self & Other: Ways We Divide Ourselves from Other People, 7-9 p.m., Peace & Justice Center, 467 Sebastopol Ave., SR. Bill Say will be teaching. Join our event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/139385560053049. For more information, contact http://occupysonomacounty.org or call (707) 877-6650.

Tuesday, January 23

• Perspectives on the Holocaust & Genocide with Prof. Myrna Goodman at SSU from 4-5 p.m. in the Warren Auditorium (Ives Hall).

Wednesday, January 24

• After-hours mixer – H&R Block, 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m., 435 Rohnert Park Exp., RP.

• Parent Information Night: Expeditionary Learning at LJMS, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, 5164 Snyder Ln, RP. At this event, you will learn about the expeditionary learning program and its benefits, as well as how to apply. Find out more at www.crpusd.org/exl.

• Coffee with a Cop, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Starbucks, 640 E. Cotati Avenue, Cotati.

Thursday, January 25

• RCHS Cheer Fundraiser, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Sally Tomatoes 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. Paint a board and sip on some drinks-you’ll have the opportunity to create your very own wood sign using paint, a stencil and brush. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rchs-cheer-fundraiser-tickets-41240329937?aff=efbevent.

• Hybrid/Executive/Professional MBA in Wine Business Information Session, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, Sonoma State University, RP. You will be able to learn about the wine programs. Register at https://www.tfaforms.com/459039.

• The Buck Institute is the nation’s first independent research facility focused solely on understanding the connection between aging and chronic disease. Join a docent led tour and find out the biological mysteries of aging. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $15/Friends of the Senior Center members. $20/non-members (lunch included). Register at the front desk of the Senior Center. Transportation will be provided by the Rohnert Park Senior Center van.

• Before the Flood film screening and discussion with Woody Hastings, Center for Climate Protection 6:30-8:30 p.m.at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. $6-20 sliding scale (non-refundable). Pre-registration required.