Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019

Friday, January 11

• Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts Bingo at the Senior Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-in are $35 or $45 which includes all supplies. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. 100 percent of the net proceeds go directly to the RPSC for building and program enhancements.

Saturday, January 12

• Adult sports at the Callinan sports and fitness center daily. Pickup games anytime for $8 per visit or free for Sports and Fitness Center members. Please call 707-588-3488 to check the open gym schedule.

• Second Sat. cartoonist: Hillary Rose Miller. Meet, watch and talk with the local artist. 1-3 p.m. schulzmuseum.org for updates.

Sunday, January 13

• Hands on cheese making classes 1-3 p.m. $75. The Epicurean Connection, 276 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-235-9530.

• Exploring Colgan Creek with Regional Parks, City of Santa Rosa and Laguna Foundation 9-112:30 p.m.$10 (non refundable). Pre-registration required. The Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 102.

Monday, January 14

• Investigate, design, implement and endings. A seminar series Tess Lorraine on how you can develop a values-centered approach to the end of life. The transformative nature of loss and grief. Members/class $8 and non-members $10/class. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 15

• Free tutoring Sciences and Languages. For grades 5 through 12 and runs the entire school year. For more information, call Honor Jackson at 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, January 16

• On Wed. nights from 7-10 p.m. the Sports and Fitness Center Gymnasium is reserved for open volleyball play for $4 per visit or free for members.

Thursday, January 17

• Play pickle ball from 9 a.m. to noon. Similar to tennis and badminton. Pickle ball is played on a badminton court with a whiffle like ball and solid paddle. Just drop in at the Sports Center for $4 per visit and free for members. Rental equipment is available. Call 707-588-3488 for more information.

• Lighten up with a natural path to healing depression, anxiety and insomnia. Learn how to stabilize your mood, enhance your energy, sharpen your mind and heal your body. 1-3 p.m. Call for more information. 707-829-2440.

• The State of the Ocean off No. Ca. presentation with Dr. Jeffrey Forman 7-8:30 p.m. $12 (non-refundable). Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 x 102.

Friday, January 18

Saturday, January 19

• A fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstone event will be held in the Marin Center/Exhibit Hall, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At 10 Ave. of Flags, San Rafael. Bring a food donation and receive free admission, benefiting the SF-Marin Food Bank. For more information, call 503-252-8300.

• “California’s Wild Gold” mixed media nature tapestries by Faith Rumm reception for new Heron Hall Art exhibit. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 707-527-9277 x 102.

• Grand opening and ribbon cutting 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at 6150 Commerce Blvd. Open to all and free to attend.

Sunday, January 20

• Kicking off the new year is the San Francisco Piano Trio at 4 p.m. The concert will showcase the music of Beethoven, Brahms and Lili Boulanger. This will take place in the Newman Auditorium on the SRJC campus, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, Call 707-527-4342. Tickets for six concert is $134.50, three concerts $76, a single ticket $29.75, or $18.75 for youths under 16 and students with an ID.

• Lewis Black: “The Joke’s On US” tour starting at 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Tickets $47.50 to $75. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.

Monday, January 21

• Basic gymnastics for the ages 3-11 at the Callinan Sports & Fitness Center. 4:15-5 p.m. $40 for residents and $47 for non-residents.

Tuesday, January 22

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts will have the iconic Texas rock trio ZZ Top perform at 8 p.m. Tickets will range in price from $79-$119. For tickets call 707-546-3600 or go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, January 23

• An after-hours mixer at the Education Foundation of Cotati & Rohnert Park, 5:30-7 p.m. at 1100 Valley House Dr. Complimentary appetizers and a no host bar. Bring a raffle prize and advertise your business. Open to everyone.

Thursday, January 24

• Lighten up with a natural path to healing depression, anxiety and insomnia. Learn how to stabilize your mood, enhance your energy, sharpen your mind and heal your body. 1-3 p.m. Call for more information. 707-829-2440