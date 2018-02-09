Community Events Calendar February 9, 2018 through February 24, 2018

Friday, February 9

• Wising up to the Joys of growing older with Jan Ogren. Self- affirming view of growing older at the Friday Flock Night, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10-$20 suggested donation at the Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• “Faces and Places,” the most recent film by French New Wave icon Agnes Varda will be presented at the Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $5 with a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. For more information, call 707-664-2606.

Saturday, February 10

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Crab Feed, 5 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Ln, RP. All you can eat crab, pasta, salad and bread by Mary’s Pizza Shack. Tickets are $70 at the door. For more information contact 707-584-1415.

• February Dog Training, 4 Paws, 10 a.m. at the New Life Center, 1310, Clegg St., Petaluma.

• 15th Annual Crab Feed for Kids, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave., SR. All proceeds will directly benefit children in Sonoma County, and help provide them their needs, as well as scholarships. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crab-feed-for-kids-2018-tickets-39819673716.

• Paws for Love, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Finley Community Center, 2060 W College Ave, SR. $45-55/ticket, all proceeds go to Paws for Love, a safety net for abused and abandoned pets. There will be live and silent auctions, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. For more information contact Ellyn Boone at (707) 799-6151, or ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

Sunday, February 11

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, 1 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For tickets, visit web.sonoma.edu/theatreanddance/productions/charlie_brown_2018.html.

Monday, February 12

• Everything You Didn’t Know, You Don’t Know About State Board, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fairview Event Center, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP.

• First Annual Book Drive for Read Across America, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 6601 Commerce Blvd, RP. Hosted by Marisa Skeahan. If you would like to donate a new or gently used book to benefit the youth of Sonoma County, drop off donations at the listed address.

• Santa Rosa Symphony offers free tickets to first responders & those who have lost homes. Classical series concert, Ode to California at the Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave. Rohnert Park. Call 707-546-7097 for more information. Or go to srsymphony.org.

Tuesday, February 13

• Tour through the museum exhibitions with a docent and learn first-hand information about the exhibitions at the Art & History museum of Sonoma County-Santa Rosa. 9:30 a.m. $20/friends of the Senior Center members. $25/non-members (lunch included). Feb. 6 deadline for registration, Register at the Senior Center front desk during regular business hours. Transportation will be provided by the RP Senior Center van.

• Have lunch at the Living Room and learn about the programs for homeless and at- risk women and children. Free, donations accepted. 11:30 to 1 p.m. Call 707-579-0138 for more information. Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave. Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, February 14

• Happy Valentine’s Day

• Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. $40/person. For more information visit sallytomatoes.com.

• Let it be creatures…Free. 2-5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Sebastopol. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or catherined@sebarts.org, sebarts.org.

Thursday, February 15

• New Labor Laws for 2018, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, 101 Golf Course Dr., C-7, RP. Bi-monthly third Thursday Labor Law Series with Jay Putnam. This session will educate on the new laws for business established in 2018. Seminar is free. RSVP at info@rohnertparkchamber.org or call 707-584-1415.

• The Emergency Relief Consortium, a local group of nonprofits, business owners and concerned citizens will meet every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Page Room at the Cotati City Hall. Come and get involved with the efforts to rebuild Sonoma County and aid those in need. If you have needs, please contact Shelter, Preparedness, Resources & Distribution (SHEPRD) at Sonoma.SHEPRD@gmail.com.

• Rocks, minerals and folks with geologist, Dr. Jane Nielson.7-8:30 p.m.at 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. Call 707-92277 ext. 100 for more information. Pre-registration required. $10 non-refundable.

Friday, February 16

• Retired men meet at the Hwy. 12 Scottish Rite building on Fridays. Enjoy camaraderie and recreational activities. For more information call 707-280-4120 or contact sirsbrn17@gmail.com.

• Redwood Empire Coin club presents the 50th Annual Coin Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $1 admission. Kids 12 and under free. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

• The Other Side of Hope 7 p.m. will be shown at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

Saturday, February 17

• Call of the Wild Cat fanciers show in the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 to 5. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for kids 6-12 and free for age 5 and under. Proceeds from the show and raffle benefit North Bay animal charities, including FAIRE.

• Organ recital: All Roads Lead to Rome in Schroeder Hall in the Green Music Center with Anne Laver on the organ. Tickets $25 for general and $5 for students. Purchase in advance or at the door. For more information: www.sonomabach.org or 707-347-9491.

• Redwood Empire Coin club presents the 50th Annual Coin Show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $1 admission. Kids 12 and under free. Sonoma County Fairgrounds. 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

• An evening with Wonder Bread 5 at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. $25-$27. Call 707-775-6048 for more information.

Sunday, February 18

• The Other Side of Hope (4:30 p.m.) will be shown at Warren Auditorium/Ives Hall at SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A $5 donation is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Taylor Mountain Regional Park Walk with Laguna Foundation and Regional Parks staff 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Start out at the Laguna Environmental Center’s Heron Hall with hot drinks and snacks and then carpool to Taylor Mountain for the hike. Pre-registration required. $10, non-refundable. For more information call 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Monday, February 19

• Council on Aging-Senior dining site Monday through Fridays at The Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information, call707-525-0143.

Tuesday, February 20

• Vet-to-Vet Support group meets weekly at the North Bay Vet Center, 6010 Commerce Blvd., Suite 145, Rohnert Park at 5:30-7 p.m. For more information, call Lisa Kubiak at 707-527-6655, ext. 3.

• Give Peace a Chance: Self-Care in the Midst of Chaos, presented at the Rancho Cotate High School Library, 5450 Snyder Lane, RP, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PTA will provide refreshments. For more information contact Flash Welch at 707-520-4569

Wednesday, February 21

• Santa Rosa Junior College offers free, noncredit course designed for older adults. No minimum age requirements; courses are tailored for older adults. Sign up and drop in. https://older-adults.santa rosa.edu/older-adults-program.

Thursday, February 22

• State of The City Luncheon, 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Cotati Room, 201 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Join us as we welcome Mayor-Elect Mark Landman into office and discuss our plans for the city going forth. $15 per person.

• Dragonflies-Eagles of the Insect World with Kevin Munroe from 7-8:30 p.m. Kevin will show the strange and colorful world of dragonflies. Pre-registration is required. $12 non-refundable. For more information, call 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Friday, February 23

• In a Lonely Place will be shown (7 p.m.) at Warren Auditorium Hall, SSU, Rohnert Park. For more information, call 707-664-2606 or www.sonoma.edu/sfi. A donation of $5 is suggested. There is a $5 parking fee in all SSU lots.

• Mind, money and freedom with Tessa Manning. Friday Flock Night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10-$20. Extra for CEUs. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Call 707-795-2398 for more information.

• Rotary Club of Petaluma crab feed & super raffle at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club’s community and international project fund. $65 per person. Petaluma Veterans Hall, 1094 D. Petaluma Blvd. or go to Petalumarotary.org.

Saturday, February 24

• Sonoma County Roller Derby season’s opener with a double header. Hosted by Sonoma County Roller Derby at 4-9 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

• Crab Feed 2018 – Jack London Elementary & YMCA, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Friedman Events Center, 4676 Mayette Ave, SR. All proceeds from tickets will go to fundraising the school’s programs. $60/person and include 2 drink tickets; all you can eat crab, pasta, salad. There will also be a silent and live auction, and dancing. Tickets available through online or JLE Front Office.

• Alpha Gamma Delta presents Lip Jam 2018! 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave, RP.

• Analy High School Music program, Pasta and Music Night in Sebastopol from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 317 N. Main St. all of the proceeds support the Concert Band, symphonic Band, Jazz Band and full orchestra. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 children (6-12) $15 adult and $8 at the door. For more information, call 707-824-2337.