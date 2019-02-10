Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019

Friday, February 15

• The Redwood Empire Coin Club will have their 52st annual coin show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, in the E.L. Finley Hall.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Professional dealers, door prizes and silver drawings every hour. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

• All you can eat cracked crab at the Annual Church of the Oaks, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. at 6-9 p.m. $60 per person

Saturday, February 16

• The Redwood Empire Coin Club will have their 52st annual coin show at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, in the E.L. Finley Hall.10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Professional dealers, door prizes and silver drawings every hour. For more information, call 707-585-3711.

• Crab feed to benefit the Penngrove Social Firemen’s Projects at 5:45 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward St., Penngrove. Tickets are $50.

Tickets available at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St. 707-794-1516.

Sunday, February 17

• Seed to table: how to process and eat acorns of the Laguna Watershed workshop with Zoe Minervini-Zick and Dylan Gearheart from 1-4 p.m. Learn to integrate oaks into your everyday life and participate in local food sovereignty efforts. $40. Pre-registration required. Call 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

Monday, February 18

• Museum for little ones 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles M. Schulz museum. Crafts, movement games, storytimes and other fun activities designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Offered every Monday through Feb. with a different theme each week. Cost $5 per child (free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. For more information, call 707-284-1268.

Tuesday, February 19

• Get quizzed on a variety of categories, Great for all ages. DJ trivia at the Nutty Bar, 995 Piner Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-544-1447.

Wednesday, February 20

• The Wine Spectator Learning Center at SSU will have an information session on “Let your passion become your profession.” 6-7 p.m. Visit www.sonoma.edu/mba to learn more.

Thursday, February 21

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• Orientation for Laguna greeter training from 6-7:30 p.m. Greeters help support the events, as well as have the opportunity to attend the events for free. Free. RSVP at 707-527-9277, ext. 100.

• Art journaling workshop from 1-3 p.m. Practice mindfulness and being in the moment. Call 707-829-2440 for more information.