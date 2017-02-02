Community Events Calendar February 3, 2017 through February 16, 2017

Friday, February 3

• Annual Church of the Oaks All You Can Eat Crab Feed, Raffle and Auction, 6 p.m., Church of the Oaks Fellowship Hall, corner of W. Sierra and Page St. in Cotati. Dinner will be followed by a raffle of gifts and an auction of up to four separate weeks (in March, May, July and December) in a luxury Palm Springs condo. Music provided by Gil Gardner and his magical guitar, (707) 217-8366.

Saturday, February 4

• The Latino Family: Alzheimer’s Caregiver and Wellness Forum, presented in partnership by the Alzheimer’s Association and UCSF Memory and Aging Center, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, 320 McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, free and continental breakfast provided. Forum will be conducted entirely in Spanish.

• Snoopy Presents: Lucky Dogs and Presidential Pets Exhibition, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, all day, cost is museum entrance. Visitors can learn more about the lives of presidential pets, and how Snoopy himself handles being elected to high office. For more information, call (707) 579-4452.

• Great Sonoma Crab & Wine Fest: Sonoma County Farm Bureau of Education fundraiser, reception at 4 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m., at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa, $75. Sonomfb.org.

Sunday, February 5

• Free day at the museum, Charles M. Schultz Musuem, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, newest exhibit, “It Was A Dark and Stormy Night,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, February 6

• Museum Mondays for Little Ones, Charles Schultz Museum, 10 a.m.-noon, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa, $5 per child, up to two adults per child admitted free before 11 a.m. and regular admission applies after 11 a.m.

Tuesday, February 7

• The Rohnert Park Chorale begins practicing for its spring season, 7 p.m., in the choir practice area behind the Cross & Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park. Practice is every Tuesday evening until the two main concerts in early June. Contact Director. All ages and all voices are welcome.

• Petaluma East-Side Farmers Market, Lucchesi-Park, 320 N. McDowell, Petaluma, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Sonoma County produce, fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, plants, fresh baked goods, cheeses, Indian foods and hot food. For more information, contact Agricultural Community Events Farmers Markets – Kelly Smith at (415) 999-5635.

Wednesday, February 8

• Pete Slosberg, founder of Pete’s Wicked Ales and Cocoa Pet’s Chocolate Adventures, to speak as part of “Lessons from Leaders” series, Sonoma State University Student Center Ballroom, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., 6 p.m., $10 for students and alumni and $25 general admission. For more information, call707 664-3501.

Thursday, February 9

• Self-defense seminar, Burton Avenue Recreation Center, 7421 Burton Ave., Rohnert Park, $100, reserve spot with Tony (707) 364-6478.

Friday, February 10

• Forever in a Second, new and renewed dance, 7:30 p.m., Ives Hall 119, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The concert will consist of four dances created by Kristen Daley, Professor of Dance at SSU, along with a dance by internationally renowned choreographer Mark Haim, performed by Daley. Original musical scores were created for four dances by Sonoma County composer/musician Jesse Olsen Bay. The evening will consist of kinetic, visceral and rigorous dancing, live music and a performance by three Sonoma County singers. The cast includes SSU students, alums and Bay Area professional dancers.

• “1776, The Musical,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Main Stage in Codding Theater, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 8 p.m., tickets are $16-$26, special discounts for children for performances for Presidents’ Day Weekend. The Tony Award winning musical brings history to life as it recalls America's contentious Founding Fathers and their determination to do the right thing for a fledgling nation. For tickets or more information, call (707) 588-3400 or go to www.spreckelsonline.com.

Saturday, February 11

• Lake Sonoma Steelhead Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Milt Brandt Visitors Center at Lake Sonoma, 3288 Skaggs Springs Road, Geyserville, free admission. California's largest celebration of the migration of steelhead trout. Arts and crafts projects for the kids, archery, live music, and fishing for the kids. For more information, call (707) 431-4533.

Sunday, February 12

Monday, February 13

Tuesday, February 14

• The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business lunch, Mary's Pizza Shack, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Speaker is Catherina Rando, “Be a Hero Speaker and Super-Charge Your Business.” Call (707) 584-1415 to reserve your space.

• Come laugh with local and Bay Area comics every second Tuesday of the month in the Lounge at Double Decker Lanes, 8:30-10:30 p.m., free.

Wednesday, February 15

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting.

Make your living making a difference! Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. This two-year M.A. program emphasizes mentoring and hands-on learning through actual consulting projects. Classes meet two nights per week and one Saturday a month. Location: Sonoma State University - Int. Hall 100. For more information, call 707-664-2682.

Thursday, February 16

• Sonoma State University Computer Science Colloquium lecture series, Marie Roch, from San Diego State University on “Learning About Animals from Unlabeled Acoustic Data,” Salazar 2016 on SSU Campus, noon, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park, free, parking on campus is $5-$8.